What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘Call Your Mother,’ and more

SERIES

Jeopardy! The answers and questions quiz show’s “Tournament of Champions” features two previous winners from Southern California with Ryan Hemmel competing and Austin “Buzzy” Cohen continuing as guest host. 7 p.m. ABC

Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Marcel (Dominic Rains) worries he made a surgical error when a recent transplant patient returns with complications. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Geoff (Sam Lerner) is planning on asking Erica (Hayley Orrantia) to marry him in the season finale of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The final four singers perform in the semifinals then Cluedle-Doo reveals himself. 8 p.m. Fox

Life at the Waterhole A production team from the BBC and PBS built an artificial watering hole in Tanzania’s Mwiba Wildlife Reserve allowing Dr. M. Sanjayan and his team of researchers to present a close look at the complex social dynamics involved when elephants, lions, leopards and more meet and compete in this new three-part nature series, which continues weekly through June 2. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere) 8 p.m. Bravo

Home Economics In the season finale, the family gathers to celebrate their parents’ anniversary and try not to spoil it, as they have year after year. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro and Karla Souza star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team When Bravo and Alpha teams work together to protect a crucial Nigerian pipeline that is under attack by Boko Haram, a team member is injured and Jason and Clay (David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot) try to save his life in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew Ryan (Riley Smith) and her crew try to find a way to take down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) in this new episode. Carson (Scott Wolf) has a warning for Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) finds a way to use her “Jeopardy!” infamy to her advantage. John Goodman, Lecy Goranson and Sara Gilbert also star in the season finale with guest stars Katey Sagal, Nat Faxon and Jack Laufer. 9 p.m. ABC

Nova The new episode “Hindenburg: The New Evidence” searches for the cause of the infamous 1937 airship disaster from a fresh perspective offered by the discovery of new, never-before-seen amateur footage of the crash. 9 p.m. KOCE

Call Your Mother In an audacious step that they hope will move their relationship to the next level, Jean and Danny (Kyra Sedgwick, Patrick Brammall) embark on a trip to her home state of Iowa. Meanwhile, in California, Jackie, Freddie and Lane (Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Austin Crute) have gotten hooked on true-crime TV shows and begin to suspect that Danny is a serial killer. 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things Rome (Romany Malco) tries to help Tyrell (guest star Adam Swain) find a worthwhile outlet for his frustrations with systemic racism in America. Tristan Byon, James Roday Rodriguez and Floriana Lima also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Human: The World Within This new episode documents how the body defends itself. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. MLB; Regional Coverage, 4:30 p.m. MLB; the Cleveland Indians visit the Angels, 5 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Washington Capitals visit the Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Nashville Predators visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. CNBC; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. CNBC

NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning LeVar Burton guest hosts; Robin Hayes; Samira Wiley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Helen Mirren (“Solos”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Hudson; author Don Francisco. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Wilmer Valderrama. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View John Stamos; author Dorothy A. Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray(N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Max Thieriot; Katie Quinn. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jerry O’Connell and David Begnaud guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Billy Porter (“Pose”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough; David Begnaud. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Get Lucky”; Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps; Simu Liu; Tom Jones performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Where to live post-pandemic; summer cooking with TikTok mom Jenny Martinez; bunions; body odor. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Family and friends say a woman has been dealing with severe hypochondria since she was a child. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Activist and author Stacey Abrams (“While Justice Sleeps”); Dave Bautista (“Army of the Dead”); Lady A performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The new CDC mask guidelines; how to travel safely this summer; a weight-loss drug may end obesity. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real La La Anthony (“The Chi”); Sutton Stracke. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Charles Barkley. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Blake Shelton; Fran Lebowitz; Regard; Troye Sivan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lisa Kudrow; Tamika Mallory. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”); Patti Harrison (“Together Together”); Lake Street Dive performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Action Bronson; Brian Frasier-Moore. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Chef Eitan Bernath. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Bowfinger (1999) 8:15 a.m. HBO

The Hitch-Hiker (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 9:30 a.m. Showtime; 9 p.m. Showtime

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11 a.m. MTV; 5:30 p.m. MTV

Life of Pi (2012) 1:10 p.m. HBO

Gun Crazy (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Eighth Grade (2018) 1:25 p.m. Showtime

Hellboy (2004) 1:51 p.m. Starz

Class Action (1991) 1:55 p.m. Encore

Moneyball (2011) 2 p.m. AMC

Spy (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX

They Live by Night (1948) 3 p.m. TCM

Easy A (2010) 3:30 p.m. MTV

Panic Room (2002) 3:48 p.m. Encore

Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform

Mid90s (2018) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

The Invisible Man (2020) 5:54 p.m. Cinemax

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Dazed and Confused (1993) 6 p.m. IFC

Rescue Dawn (2006) 7 p.m. Ovation

Royal Wedding (1951) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. BBC America

Doctor Sleep (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

The Hurt Locker (2008) 8 p.m. TMC

Paths of Glory (1957) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. VH1

Dreamgirls (2006) 9:05 p.m. HBO

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9:35 p.m. KVCR

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 10 p.m. Ovation

Breaker Morant (1980) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Patriot Games (1992) 10:25 p.m. Epix

The Fifth Element (1997) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 10:34 p.m. Cinemax

New Jack City (1991) 11:30 p.m. VH1

