What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al’; ‘Last Man Standing’ series finale
SERIES
Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker A flashback episode revisits the days shortly before and after Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death to reveal how the extended Walker family clan dealt with her sudden, shattering loss. Jared Padalecki, Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi and Coby Bell star. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Top Chef The contestants are split into teams and are tasked with creating a chef’s table restaurant concept, where they serve a seven-course, high-end tasting menu. 8 p.m. Bravo
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!
United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) meets Ariana (Azita Ghanizada), an Afghan woman he wants to date, but she has a negative opinion of Afghan interpreters who worked for the United States. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Let’s Be Real (season finale) 8:30 p.m. Fox
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies Hoping that Kaleb and Josie (Chris Lee, Kaylee Bryant) may provide some useful insights, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists them to work with a student at the Salvatore School. Omono Okojie guest stars in this new episode. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) and his extended family say goodbye to fans in tonight’s one-hour series finale. In the first half, Mike teaches Kristin (Amanda Fuller) how to maintain a healthy balance between work and life, while Mandy (Molly McCook) gives Jen (Krista Marie Yu) a crash course in camping. In the second, Mike’s truck is stolen, right after he completes a 10-year renovation on it. Nancy Travis also stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine visits Filomena’s Italian Kitchen and Market in Costa Mesa in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Rebel Rebel and Lana (Katey Sagal, Tamala Jones) track down a former sales representative they hope may turn out to be a valuable secret weapon in their case against Stonemore Medical. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPORTS
Golf: 2021 PGA Championship First Round, 10 a.m. ESPN
Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Angels (doubleheader), 1 p.m. BSW; 4 p.m. BSW; the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics, 2 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4:30 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA and MLB
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3:30 p.m. USA; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6 p.m. USA; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Play-in Tournament: The Indiana Pacers visit the Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning LeVar Burton guest hosts; Jodi Kantor; Catherine Fisher. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Pink performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michelle Williams; Stacey Swann. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Uzo Aduba (“Solos”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Joy Ann Reid. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mental Health Action Day: Jewel. Jerry O’Connell and David Begnaud. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Hugh Grant; Nicole Beharie (“Solos”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Everybody Knows”; Billy Crystal; Olivia Liang. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Sleep procrastination; treating relapsing multiple sclerosis; simple, healthy Thai recipes. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Members of the group Love Has Won are arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper (“The Devil May Dance”); Tig Notaro (“Army of the Dead”); Hunter Metts performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Stories of husbands and boyfriends draining women financially behind their backs; Zoom fatigue. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real AAPI Heritage Month: Daniel Dae Kim. David Arquette and Baron Davis. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bill Burr. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Mo Rocca; Dayglow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Krasinski; Yo-Yo Ma performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”); Yvonne Orji (“Bamboozled by Jesus”); Counting Crows perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob McElhenney; Ryan O’Connell; Brian Frasier-Moore. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hank Azaria; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ryan O’Connell. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Alpha (2018) 8 a.m. FXX
Paranormal Activity (2007) 8:58 a.m. and 6:01 p.m. Encore
Sophie’s Choice (1982) 9:28 a.m. Cinemax
Arbitrage (2012) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
The King’s Speech (2010) 10:15 a.m. Sundance
Skyfall (2012) 10:30 a.m. Epix
The Ides of March (2011) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Father of the Bride (1950) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The Sessions (2012) 12:01 p.m. Cinemax
Pitch Perfect (2012) 12:15 p.m. HBO
Amélie (2001) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Easy A (2010) 1 p.m. MTV
Dinner at Eight (1933) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The Fifth Element (1997) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Party (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Raising Arizona (1987) 3:22 p.m. Cinemax
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 4:20 p.m. HBO
Monterey Pop (1969) 5 p.m. TCM
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
The Terminal (2004) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Sandpiper (1965) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America
Ready or Not (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 8 p.m. Epix
Urban Cowboy (1980) 8:45 p.m. LOGO
San Francisco (1936) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015) 9 p.m. Showtime
Coming to America (1988) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Death at a Funeral (2007) 9:37 p.m. Cinemax
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10 p.m. VH1
The Exorcist (1973) 10:35 p.m. Showtime
