Movies on TV this week: ‘Jaws’ on HBO; ‘WALL-E’ on Freeform; ‘Tangled’ on ABC and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 23 - 29, 2021

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Conversation (1974) TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

Dead Man Walking (1995) Cinemax Fri. 11:58 p.m.

Dersu Uzala (1975) TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Frankenstein (1931) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) HBO Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Marty (1955) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Mean Streets (1973) TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Modern Times (1936) TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Sat. 11:50 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 23 - 29, 2021

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:31 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:57 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:58 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 5:41 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:57 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 2:03 a.m.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009) ★ Bravo Sun. 4 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:02 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 12:31 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:57 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:59 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:31 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:41 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:57 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5:58 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:59 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3:36 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:49 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ E! Sun. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Wed. 12:30 p.m. E! Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. Noon

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ BBC America Sun. 6:15 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon BBC America Wed. 6 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ E! Fri. 2 a.m. E! Fri. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 1:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 23 - 29, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Tues. 2:37 a.m. Starz Tues. 12:44 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Starz Sun. 10:13 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ CMT Sun. 7 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:45 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 2 p.m. MTV Thur. Noon

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ AMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:03 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6:32 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ MTV Mon. 2 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Encore Sun. 7:49 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:49 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:14 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ NEWSNTN Sat. 6 a.m. NEWSNTN Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TNT Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:50 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 7 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Starz Mon. 2:11 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ USA Tues. 10:09 p.m. USA Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:50 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Tues. 10:30 a.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Sat. 6:02 a.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Mon. 8:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:15 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Starz Fri. 7:53 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:31 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Tues. 9 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Sat. 12:49 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Sat. 9:23 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ HBO Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ CMT Sat. 4:45 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Mon. 3:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:45 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Thur. 10 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Thur. 7:53 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:01 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 5:05 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 8:20 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 11:37 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:17 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 3 a.m. LOGO Thur. 11 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Sat. Noon

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:50 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:35 a.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:05 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:10 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ VH1 Sun. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Tues. 4:57 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:09 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 9 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:46 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Tues. 11:05 p.m. Starz Wed. 12:52 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ ABC Mon. 8 p.m. KEYT Mon. 8 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ HBO Mon. 9:56 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KTLA Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 4 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:20 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 1 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 12:49 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ EPIX Mon. 5:40 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:50 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ MTV Wed. 4 p.m. MTV Thur. 2 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:12 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:10 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Syfy Thur. 11:07 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:03 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.