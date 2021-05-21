What’s on TV Friday: ‘Pride’ on FX; ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC; ‘Inside the Met’ on PBS and more
SERIES
The Blacklist The task force tries to stop an elusive assassin on Liz’s (Megan Boone) trail in this new episode of the crime drama. James Spader also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed A fate worse than death awaits Jordan (Jordan Donica) unless the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) are able to save him, but a rescue would come at a high personal cost. Rupert Evans and Poppy Drayton also star in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank In the season finale, hopefuls pitch life-sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs; a caffeinated beverage inspired by Vietnamese heritage; beverage coolers; and a tool that helps with potty training. 8 p.m. ABC
Pride The six-part documentary series chronicling the LGBTQ+ experience in the U.S. concludes with three new episodes: “1980s: Underground”; “1990s: The Culture Wars”; “2000s: Y2Gay,” 8, 9:05 and 10:05 p.m. FX
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty As Fallon and Liam (Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber) prepare for their next step, they hit some unexpected obstacles. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 This new episode offers developments in the case of a missing mom who secretly ran an expensive escort business. 9 p.m. ABC
Inside the Met This three-part documentary series premieres with two back-to-back episodes tonight looking at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging periods in its 150-year history. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Van Helsing (N) 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
The Dick Van Dyke Show— Now in Living Color This new special airs two colorized episodes of the classic sitcom. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Richard Deacon and Carl Reiner star. 8 p.m. CBS
See Us Unite for Change Ken Jeong hosts this new special honoring and celebrating the Asian American experience with special guests, short films and music performances from Sting, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie and more. 8 p.m. BET; CMT; Comedy Central; Logo; MTV; Nickelodeon; Paramount; Pop; TV Land; VH1
SPORTS
College Softball NCAA Tournament regionals: Northwestern versus Kentucky, 9 a.m. ESPN2; UCF versus Auburn, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Teams TBA, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Wichita State versus Texas A&M, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Seattle versus Michigan, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Long Beach State versus UCLA, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
2021 PGA Championship Second Round, 10 a.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Washington Capitals visit the Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators, 4 p.m. USA; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues, 6:30 p.m. USA
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 4 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Basketball Play-In Tournament: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Las Vegas Aces, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Singer Sara Bareilles; baseball player Clayton Kershaw. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the pandemic; Blake Shelton performs; NFL players on mental health. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Taraji P. Henson; Patton Oswalt. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Bernadette Peters. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Lamar Odom. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Audra McDonald; Michael Michele; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Al Roker, Holly Robinson Peete and Karen Robinson; Keshia Knight Pulliam. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Unaired segments, including interviews with Anne Hathaway, Michael Symon and Pete Holmes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Eric Bana; London Hughes; Mirabel Umenei: African cooking; Raiche performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Weight-loss stories; PTSD; a shelter helps a blind dog. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman admits to enabling her 48-year-old alcohol-dependent daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kathryn Hahn (“Wandavision”); guest host Rob Lowe. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Couples discuss life after major weight loss; Michelle Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Tabitha Brown (“The Chi”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The conflict in Israel and Palestine; the 1/6/21 commission; confusion about masking: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Constance Wu; Bowen Yang; Lord Huron; Allison Ponthier. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former First Lady Michelle Obama. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Heidi Klum; Mike Epps; Madness performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; Barry Jenkins. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Benedict Cumberbatch; Justin Bieber performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Just Mercy Jamie Foxx stars as Walter McMillian, a Black prison inmate on death row for the 1986 murder of a white woman. The case catches the attention of idealistic young Harvard law graduate Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), who has teamed up with a kindred spirit (Brie Larson) to found the Equal Justice Initiative. Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson and Rafe Spall also star in this fact-based 2019 legal drama. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Jungleland Former pro boxer Walter “Lion” Kaminski (Jack O’Connell) and his ex-con brother and manager Stanley (Charlie Hunnam) work menial daytime jobs in a factory, but at night the pair shoot for a bigger payday in underground boxing matches. Jonathan Majors and Jessica Barden also star in Max Winkler’s 2019 drama. 8 p.m. Epix
Black Hawk Down (2001) 9 a.m. BBC America
Witness (1985) 9:18 a.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon (1987) 10 a.m. Showtime
Philadelphia (1993) 10:58 a.m. Starz
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11:50 a.m. Showtime
The Bank Job (2008) Noon AMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Noon and 8 p.m. BBC America
Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) 12:54 p.m. Cinemax
Carrie (1976) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Chicago (2002) 1:07 p.m. Starz
Antwone Fisher (2002) 1:20 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 2 p.m. Freeform
Hidden Figures (2016) 2 p.m. FX
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2 p.m. VH1
The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 3 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 4 p.m. Ovation
Hellboy (2004) 4:02 p.m. Starz
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 4:08 p.m. Cinemax
Green Book (2018) 5 p.m. FX
Flower Drum Song (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
Idlewild (2006) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax
Far From Heaven (2002) 6:05 p.m. TMC
‘71 (2014) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Tenet (2020) 6:25 p.m. HBO
The Last Picture Show (1971) 8 p.m. KCET
The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. AMC
Southside With You (2016) 8 p.m. TMC
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 9 p.m. Encore
Eat a Bowl of Tea (1989) 9 p.m. TCM
Dances With Wolves (1990) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Tropic Thunder (2008) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 10 p.m. Paramount
Back to the Future (1985) 10 p.m. VH1
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 10:05 p.m. KCET
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10:23 p.m. Starz
Pretty Woman (1990) 11 p.m. Bravo
Stand and Deliver (1988) 11:57 p.m. Cinemax
