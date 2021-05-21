What’s on TV Friday: ‘Pride’ on FX; ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC; ‘Inside the Met’ on PBS and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist The task force tries to stop an elusive assassin on Liz’s (Megan Boone) trail in this new episode of the crime drama. James Spader also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed A fate worse than death awaits Jordan (Jordan Donica) unless the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) are able to save him, but a rescue would come at a high personal cost. Rupert Evans and Poppy Drayton also star in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank In the season finale, hopefuls pitch life-sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs; a caffeinated beverage inspired by Vietnamese heritage; beverage coolers; and a tool that helps with potty training. 8 p.m. ABC

Pride The six-part documentary series chronicling the LGBTQ+ experience in the U.S. concludes with three new episodes: “1980s: Underground”; “1990s: The Culture Wars”; “2000s: Y2Gay,” 8, 9:05 and 10:05 p.m. FX

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty As Fallon and Liam (Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber) prepare for their next step, they hit some unexpected obstacles. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 This new episode offers developments in the case of a missing mom who secretly ran an expensive escort business. 9 p.m. ABC

Inside the Met This three-part documentary series premieres with two back-to-back episodes tonight looking at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging periods in its 150-year history. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Van Helsing (N) 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

The Dick Van Dyke Show— Now in Living Color This new special airs two colorized episodes of the classic sitcom. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Richard Deacon and Carl Reiner star. 8 p.m. CBS

See Us Unite for Change Ken Jeong hosts this new special honoring and celebrating the Asian American experience with special guests, short films and music performances from Sting, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie and more. 8 p.m. BET; CMT; Comedy Central; Logo; MTV; Nickelodeon; Paramount; Pop; TV Land; VH1

SPORTS

College Softball NCAA Tournament regionals: Northwestern versus Kentucky, 9 a.m. ESPN2; UCF versus Auburn, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Teams TBA, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Wichita State versus Texas A&M, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Seattle versus Michigan, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Long Beach State versus UCLA, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

2021 PGA Championship Second Round, 10 a.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Washington Capitals visit the Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators, 4 p.m. USA; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues, 6:30 p.m. USA

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 4 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Basketball Play-In Tournament: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Las Vegas Aces, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Singer Sara Bareilles; baseball player Clayton Kershaw. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the pandemic; Blake Shelton performs; NFL players on mental health. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Taraji P. Henson; Patton Oswalt. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Bernadette Peters. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Lamar Odom. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Audra McDonald; Michael Michele; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Al Roker, Holly Robinson Peete and Karen Robinson; Keshia Knight Pulliam. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Unaired segments, including interviews with Anne Hathaway, Michael Symon and Pete Holmes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Eric Bana; London Hughes; Mirabel Umenei: African cooking; Raiche performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Weight-loss stories; PTSD; a shelter helps a blind dog. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman admits to enabling her 48-year-old alcohol-dependent daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kathryn Hahn (“Wandavision”); guest host Rob Lowe. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Couples discuss life after major weight loss; Michelle Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Tabitha Brown (“The Chi”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The conflict in Israel and Palestine; the 1/6/21 commission; confusion about masking: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Constance Wu; Bowen Yang; Lord Huron; Allison Ponthier. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former First Lady Michelle Obama. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Heidi Klum; Mike Epps; Madness performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; Barry Jenkins. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Benedict Cumberbatch; Justin Bieber performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Just Mercy Jamie Foxx stars as Walter McMillian, a Black prison inmate on death row for the 1986 murder of a white woman. The case catches the attention of idealistic young Harvard law graduate Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), who has teamed up with a kindred spirit (Brie Larson) to found the Equal Justice Initiative. Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson and Rafe Spall also star in this fact-based 2019 legal drama. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Jungleland Former pro boxer Walter “Lion” Kaminski (Jack O’Connell) and his ex-con brother and manager Stanley (Charlie Hunnam) work menial daytime jobs in a factory, but at night the pair shoot for a bigger payday in underground boxing matches. Jonathan Majors and Jessica Barden also star in Max Winkler’s 2019 drama. 8 p.m. Epix

Black Hawk Down (2001) 9 a.m. BBC America

Witness (1985) 9:18 a.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon (1987) 10 a.m. Showtime

Philadelphia (1993) 10:58 a.m. Starz

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11:50 a.m. Showtime

The Bank Job (2008) Noon AMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Noon and 8 p.m. BBC America

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) 12:54 p.m. Cinemax

Carrie (1976) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Chicago (2002) 1:07 p.m. Starz

Antwone Fisher (2002) 1:20 p.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 2 p.m. Freeform

Hidden Figures (2016) 2 p.m. FX

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2 p.m. VH1

The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 3 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 4 p.m. Ovation

Hellboy (2004) 4:02 p.m. Starz

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 4:08 p.m. Cinemax

Green Book (2018) 5 p.m. FX

Flower Drum Song (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Idlewild (2006) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax

Far From Heaven (2002) 6:05 p.m. TMC

‘71 (2014) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Tenet (2020) 6:25 p.m. HBO

The Last Picture Show (1971) 8 p.m. KCET

The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. AMC

Southside With You (2016) 8 p.m. TMC

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 9 p.m. Encore

Eat a Bowl of Tea (1989) 9 p.m. TCM

Dances With Wolves (1990) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Tropic Thunder (2008) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 10 p.m. Paramount

Back to the Future (1985) 10 p.m. VH1

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 10:05 p.m. KCET

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10:23 p.m. Starz

Pretty Woman (1990) 11 p.m. Bravo

Stand and Deliver (1988) 11:57 p.m. Cinemax

