What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Hacks’ on HBO; the season finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom This new episode documents the Chinese government’s national park pilot project to protect delicate flora and fauna. 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) hosts the season finale with musical guest Lil Nas X. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Kindred Spirits In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home. Then a few days later, in an incident widely believed in paranormal lore, her spirit testified against her son. In this new episode Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey try to conjure the spirits whom they imagine played a part in this case. 9 p.m. Travel

Advertisement

Final Space Gary and Quinn (voices of Olan Rogers, Tika Sumpter) go on a dangerous mission while Avocato (voice of Coty Galloway) tries to stop the Lord Commander’s (voice of David Tennant) ultimate transformation in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

Hacks After being sidelined by an inappropriate joke, an entitled young writer (Hannah Einbinder) tries to work with an aging legendary comic (Jean Smart) in a struggle to save both of their careers in the premiere of this drama about comedy that launched on HBO Max. 10:30 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

2021 PGA Championship Third round, 7 a.m. ESPN and 10 a.m. CBS

College Softball NCAA Tournament, regionals: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 9:30 a.m. CNBC; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Islanders, Noon NBC; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. CNBC; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBC

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 4 p.m. Fox; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 7 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

Advertisement

IndyCar Racing Indianapolis 500, qualifying, 11 a.m. NBC; noon NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 11 a.m. ESPN; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 1:30 p.m. BSSC and ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 5:15 p.m. ABC; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN.

MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit the Portland Timbers, 12:30 p.m. ABC; the Colorado Rapids visit the L.A. FC, 7:30 p.m. KCOP

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke. (N) 9 a.m. KABCMOVIES

The Brass Bottle Tony Randall stars as a mild-mannered architect who buys a large antique urn, unaware that it is the prison of a genie (Burl Ives). Barbara Eden also stars in this 1964 comedy-fantasy whose premise was retooled into the sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie.” 7 p.m. TCM

Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins reteamed for this 2020 sequel, set in the mid-1980s, when Wonder Woman (Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) confront twin perils in a corrupt businessman and con artist (Pedro Pascal) and an insecure geologist (Kristen Wiig) who is turning into a supervillain. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also star and there’s a cameo by TV’s Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. 8 p.m. HBO

Dreamland In Depression-era dustbowl Texas, a family man (Finn Cole) learns of a bank robbery in a neighboring town in which five people were killed. There’s also a bounty of $20,000 on the bank robber (Margot Robbie) in director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s 2019 thriller. Travis Fimmel and Garrett Hedlund also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Spaceballs Director and star Mel Brooks parodies the “Star Wars” franchise with this 1987 comedy. Rick Moranis and John Candy also star. 9 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Seems Like Old Times (1980) 8:18 a.m. Encore

The American President (1995) 8:30 a.m. Ovation

Foreign Correspondent (1940) 9 a.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 9:30 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Transformers (2007) 9:30 a.m. NEWSNTN

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Grandma (2015) 10:35 a.m. TMC

John Wick (2014) 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. USA

Advertisement

Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 11:50 a.m. Encore

Meet the Robinsons (2007) Noon Disney

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) 12:45 p.m. AMC

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 12:52 p.m. Starz

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 1 and 5:30 p.m. USA

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 1 and 8:30 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

The LEGO Movie (2014) 1:10 p.m. Freeform

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) 1:15 p.m. IFC

Unstoppable (2010) 1:30 p.m. A&E

Point Blank (1967) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 3 p.m. CMT

Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Hot Shots! (1991) 3:15 p.m. IFC

Stagecoach (1939) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Monster (2016) 3:30 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future (1985) 3:30 p.m. VH1

Matilda (1996) 3:40 p.m. Freeform

Freedom Writers (2007) 4 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

The Last Picture Show (1971) 4 p.m. KCET

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

Friday (1995) 5 p.m. MTV

Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Deadpool (2016) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. FX

The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. TNT

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5:40 p.m. Starz

The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:45 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) 5:45 p.m. Freeform

The Invisible Man (2020) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6 and 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 6 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 6:05 p.m. HBO

Pretty Woman (1990) 6:15 p.m. Bravo

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

The Bourne Identity (2002) 6:32 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Shrek 2 (2004) 7:50 p.m. Freeform

Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. IFC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. USA; 10:45 p.m. USA

Bridesmaids (2011) 9 p.m. E!

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 9 p.m. Syfy

Open Range (2003) 9:30 p.m. CMT

Dead Man Walking (1995) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement