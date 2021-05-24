What’s on TV Monday: ‘Debris’ on NBC; ‘All Rise’ on CBS
SERIES
The Voice Each of the finalists performs a ballad and an up-tempo song in part one of the two-part finale. With Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Concludes Tuesday. 8 p.m. NBC
All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW
9-1-1 A sniper is targeting members of the LAFD in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted The iconoclastic chef visits Asia in two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
All Rise Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) allows media professionals inside her courtroom during a high-profile murder trial as the final season of this legal drama ends. Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Lindsay Mendez, J. Alex Brinson and Ruthie Ann Miles also star with guest stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, Samantha Marie Ware and Todd Williams. 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning (series finale) 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star (season finale) A massive dust storm engulfs Austin in the series finale. 9 p.m. Fox
Best Baker in America The seven bakers put their own spin on kuchen, the official state dessert of South Dakota. Then they make a new dessert with the ingredients of Minnesota’s scotcheroo bar. 9 p.m. Food Network
In Treatment (N) 9 and 9:25 p.m. HBO
Return to Amish (season finale) 9 p.m. TLC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Alice Gu’s “The Donut King” traces the journey of Ted Ngoy, a Cambodian refugee who arrived in California in the 1970s and eventually built a multi-million-dollar doughnut empire on the West Coast. His shop in Orange County was the first of several locations for the Christy’s Donuts chain, generating profits used to sponsor visas for hundreds of Cambodian refugees, and offer them steady employment. 10 p.m. KOCE
Unexpected (season finale) 10 p.m. TLC
Debris The first (and possibly the last) season of this science fiction series from J.H. Wyman (“Fringe”) draws to a close with a finale in which the lives of agents Beneventi and Jones (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) may be permanently changed as Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) and members of INFLUX converge on key pieces of alien wreckage. Scroobius Pip also stars. 10 p.m. NBC
The Secrets She Keeps This psychological thriller from Australia about two women from different backgrounds draws to a close with a finale in which Agatha (Laura Carmichael) is on the run with baby Rory, leaving Meghan (Jessica De Gouw) struggling to reclaim her little boy. Michael Dorman and Ryan Corr also star. 11 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation This new special celebrates stories of exceptional high school girls selected by Big Brothers Big Sisters LA and paired with female Hollywood executives as mentors. Kathryn Hahn, Elizabeth Olsen, Padma Lakshmi, Anna Kendrick, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson and Jurnee Smollett each discuss the impact of strong female role models on their lives. 8 p.m. Lifetime
SPORTS
Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 10 a.m. MLB; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics, 8 p.m. MLB
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo; Ashley Graham; John Krasinski; Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Omari Hardwick; “American Idol” winner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kristen Kish (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Chef Jamie DeMent; author Tim Storey (“The Miracle Mentality”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Gabrielle Union; Jane Fonda; Megan Rapinoe; Luvvie Ajayi Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Emily Blunt; Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Van Jones (“The First Step”); Ryleigh Modig (“The Voice”) performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Microwave meal hacks; Deepak Chopra’s guide to ease post-pandemic anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Nina Parker and Hunter March. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Lil Rel Howery. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Grohl; Jim Jefferies; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Anderson; Dr. Francis Collins. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ewan McGregor; Casey Wilson. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Cheadle; Rafe Spall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh City Council Member Nithya Raman (D-L.A.). (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Tangled Disney puts clever twists on the familiar tale of Rapunzel in this 2010 animated feature. Mandy Moore voices the heroine whose lengthy hair makes her the captive of a villainess (voice of Donna Murphy) wanting to harness its magical power. 8 p.m. ABC
Moonlight (2016) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Raising Arizona (1987) 8:22 a.m. Cinemax
Salesman (1969) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Panic Room (2002) 9 a.m. and 10:52 p.m. Encore
Jaws (1975) 9:10 a.m. HBO
In Good Company (2004) 9:58 a.m. Cinemax
Throw Momma From the Train (1987) 10 a.m. TMC
Lethal Weapon (1987) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Modern Times (1936) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Grandma (2015) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) Noon and 6 p.m. MTV
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) Noon TCM
The Karate Kid (1984) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
The Lobster (2015) 1 and 10 p.m. TMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 1:45 p.m. Sundance
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:22 p.m. Encore
Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:50 p.m. HBO
Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) 3 p.m. TCM
A Simple Plan (1998) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 4 p.m. FXX
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. Sundance
The World’s End (2013) 4 p.m. Syfy
Whiplash (2014) 4:15 p.m. Starz
Chaplin (1992) 5 p.m. TCM
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. FX
Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. Freeform
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 6:06 p.m. Starz
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Copycat (1995) 6:54 p.m. Encore
The Last Samurai (2003) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance
The Great Santini (1979) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 8 p.m. TMC
Mean Streets (1973) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Ted (2012) 9:56 p.m. HBO
The Other Guys (2010) 10 p.m. TRU
In Cold Blood (1967) 11:30 p.m. TCM
