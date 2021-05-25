What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’; George Floyd
SERIES
NCIS While the NCIS team tracks down a deadly arms dealer, they discover Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is implicated in an old NSA leak in the season finale. Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama and Mark Harmon star and Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, guest stars. Katrina Law also guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The conclusion of the two-part season finale features finalists performing in duets with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Then host Carson Daly reveals who viewers have chosen to be the winner. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Mike Tyson: The Knockout This documentary miniseries — which concludes next Tuesday — chronicles the climb, crash and comeback of the controversial boxing superstar, who rose from a difficult childhood to heavyweight champion. Former trainers Bobby Stewart, Teddy Atlas and Joe Colangelo reflect on Tyson’s life in and out of juvenile detention, while former opponents Michael Spinks and Buster Douglas recall their bouts with him. 8 p.m. ABC
Mike Tyson makes his return to the ring at age 54 to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match at Staples Center on Saturday.
Game of Talents (season finale) 8 p.m. Fox
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer The new episode “Data” documents the importance of data mapping and analysis in improving public health. 8 p.m. KOCE
FBI After five prominent men are gunned down at a New York City restaurant, the investigation leads the FBI to cartel kingpin Antonio Vargas (recurring guest star David Zayas) and triggers a showdown between Vargas and Isobel (Alana De La Garza). Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and John Boyd also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS
Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) does all he can to help Jordan (Alex Garfin), who continues to struggle with his powers. Also, Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) investigation leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Wolé Parks also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Mental Samurai Host Rob Lowe returns to launch the second season of this unconventional competition, an improbable combination of game show, sporting event and thrill ride. 9 p.m. Fox
Philly D.A. In this new episode of the unscripted series, District Atty. Larry Krasner (D-Philadelphia) must decide whether to pursue murder charges against an on-duty police officer who shot a Black man. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne The Payne family searches for C.J. (Allen Payne), last seen running into a burning building. LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis star in the season premiere of the family comedy. 9 p.m. BET
Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living The Assisted Living crew tries to get Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) released from jail after Sheriff Luckett (Joseph Curtis Callender) is caught in a compromising position in the season premiere. J. Anthony Brown, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson also star. 9:30 p.m. BET
FBI: Most Wanted Jubal Valentine (guest star Jeremy Sisto, in his “FBI” role) recruits Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team to help track down an undercover DEA agent who appears to have gone bad in the middle of a major drug operation. Also, Sarah (Jen Landon) worries that she made a mistake by moving in with Jess and Tali (YaYa Gosselin) too soon. Kellan Lutz and Roxy Sternberg also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. CBS
This Is Us The season finale of the decade-jumping drama revolves around Kevin and Madison’s (Justin Hartley, Caitlin Thompson) wedding. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also star. 10 p.m. NBC
“This Is Us” adapted on the fly to COVID-19 and protests against racial injustice: “It almost felt irresponsible to not take on the moment,” says its creator.
Mr Inbetween Scott Ryan stars in the premiere of the final season of the Australian import. Kenny Graham, Chika Yasumura, Justin Rosniak, Matt Nable, Damon Herriman, Jeremy Sims and Emily Barclay also star. 10 p.m. FX. A second episode follows at 10:35.
Chad The entire school thinks Chad (Nasim Pedrad) has been the victim of a hate crime, and he must choose between his newfound popularity and telling the truth in the series finale. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The death of George Floyd A slate of new specials marks the year that has passed since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” 8 p.m. BET. “Widen the Screen — A Fuller View of Black Life,” offers inspiring and uplifting short films created by Black filmmakers 8 p.m. OWN. Tamron Hall and T.J. Holmes co-host “After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World — A Soul of a Nation Special” 10 p.m. ABC. Judy Woodruff anchors “Race Matters: America After George Floyd,” a “PBS NewsHour” special that profiles America a year after the crime for which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted. 10 p.m. KOCE
They took to the streets after George Floyd’s murder. Now, they fight to keep change going
One year since the murder of George Floyd, which led to massive social justice protests nationwide, Angelenos reflect on the work that remains.
SPORTS
College Baseball ACC Tournament, 8 a.m. and noon BSSC
NHL Hockey Playoffs 4 and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo and Ashley Graham guest host; Dave Grohl. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus news; Isaac Fitzgerald and Victoria Aveyard. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Emma Stone (“Cruella”); author Katie Sturino. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emma Stone (“Cruella”); Joseph Yoon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Joel McHale. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Sara Moulton. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Trisha Yearwood; Haylie Duff. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Mark Curry. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg; Jerry O’Connell and Jaime Camil are guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Chase Bryant performs; designer Kenneth Cole. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart and Marie Kondo; Michael Strahan. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Need You Tonight”; Dave Bautista; Loni Love; David Hasselhoff performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Treating debilitating pelvic pain; new food allergy guidelines; a 5-year-old chef. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s family’s anger builds from years of chaos; she says there is a secret about her identity. (Part 2 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Meyers; Travon Free; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Tom Arnold tells of his sister launching a million-dollar drug empire; Andrea Yates. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real William Jackson Harper (“The Underground Railroad”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Baratunde Thurston. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Chrissy Metz; St. Vincent performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; BTS performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lena Waithe; Kelvin Harrison Jr.; Allison Russell, Brittney Spencer and Brandi Carlile perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Paul W. Downs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ryan O’Connell. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment (1963) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Bowfinger (1999) 8:31 a.m. HBO
The Karate Kid (1984) 9 a.m. AMC
Love, Simon (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
You Got to Move (1985) 10 a.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 10:10 a.m. HBO
A Most Violent Year (2014) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Mean Girls (2004) 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. MTV
The Untouchables (1987) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 12:44 p.m. Starz
The World’s End (2013) 1:30 p.m. Syfy
Ghostbusters (1984) 2 p.m. Freeform
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 2 p.m. FXX
G.I. Jane (1997) 2:15 p.m. AMC
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Friends With Benefits (2011) 3 p.m. MTV
Hellboy (2004) 3:04 p.m. Starz
Hairspray (1988) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 3:45 p.m. IFC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
The American President (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Marty (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Just Mercy (2019) 5:41 p.m. Cinemax
Mississippi Grind (2015) 6 p.m. TMC
Dogfight (1991) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 p.m. Freeform
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 7:30 p.m. FX
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8 p.m. Epix
The Heiress (1949) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 9 p.m. Ovation
Spider-Man (2002) 9 p.m. Starz
The Hurt Locker (2008) 10:05 p.m. TMC
The Old Maid (1939) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Idlewild (2006) 11:04 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:05 p.m. Starz
