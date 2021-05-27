What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Station 19' and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on ABC; ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’
SERIES
The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Station 19 Vic (Barrett Doss) helps her parents through a devastating loss, then has a discussion with them about being Black in America. 8 p.m. ABC
Top Chef Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia”) task the chefs with creating a dish with hipster ingredients using only vintage appliances and equipment. 8 p.m. Bravo
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!
Beat Bobby Flay (N) 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) learns that Al (Adhir Kalyan) doesn’t know when his birthday is. Also, Vanessa (Kelli Goss) has a new boyfriend. Parker Young also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit When a neighbor of Garland (Demore Barnes) is found injured, he asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to investigate an unusual domestic violence case. 9 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Lisa welcomes Jaleel White and Kym Whitely to an evening of Japanese culinary cuisine in the finale of the unscripted series. 9:30 p.m. E!
Law & Order: Organized Crime Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) family goes public with its lawsuit, which leads to almost instant repercussions on the job before Stabler (Christopher Meloni) puts the finishing touches on a long-awaited plan. 10 p.m. NBC
Rebel Against Rebel’s (Katey Sagal) advice, Cruz (Andy Garcia) tries to find evidence that proves the Stonemore valve is faulty. Also, Rebel joins Cassidy and Grady (Lex Scott Davis, John Corbett) to help Ziggy (Ariela Barer) after learning that her friends have been unjustly expelled from school. 10 p.m. ABC
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
True Paranormal: Fact or Faked The team heads to New Mexico to re-create a 1996 video of an alleged UFO crash near the White Sands Missile Range in this new episode. 10 p.m. Travel
Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami (season finale) 10 p.m. WE
SPECIALS
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch lead the field of nominees, tied at seven nods each in this year’s ceremony held at Dolby Theatre. Usher as host. Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are nominated for female artist of the year. Ricch’s competition for best male artist includes Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and The Weeknd. Nominees for best duo/group include BTS, Dan & Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Twenty One Pilots. 8 p.m. Fox
Justice Now: The Way Forward In this new special, host Soledad O’Brien asks what can bring about true racial and economic justice in a post-George Floyd America. 8 p.m. BET
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. MLB; the Kansas City Royals visit the Tampa Bay Rays, noon MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo and Jon Batiste guest host; Hayden Hurst; Mayor Francis Suarez (R-Miami). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Terry Crews. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kirby Howell-Baptiste. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Shania Twain; Tony Hale; Willie Spence performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dennis Quaid. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dolores Catania (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”); Morningsave.com. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Yvonne Orji; Jerry O’Connell and Deon Cole guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Cameron Diaz; Lucy Liu; Tom Green; Jimmy Fallon; Chris O’Donnell; Whoopi Goldberg; Jessica Alba. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “The Keeper of the Stars”; Gordon Ramsay; Jessie Ennis. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:34 a.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s marriage fell apart when her husband was convicted of multiple sexual crimes. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“The Tomorrow War”); Melissa King (“Top Chef”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Russell Brand. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Douglas; Billy Porter; Mustafa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bradley Whitford; Carlos Watson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emma Stone; Rory Scovel; Chloe Moriondo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel Edgerton; Edward-Isaac Dovere. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Emily Blunt; Elle King performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Payal Kadakia, ClassPass. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Looper (2012) 8:16 a.m. and 9:06 p.m. Starz
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 8:30 a.m. TCM
No Way Out (1987) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
The Producers (1968) 10:30 a.m. TCM
High Plains Drifter (1973) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Lobster (2015) 11:30 a.m. TMC
The Good Lie (2014) 11:50 a.m. Cinemax
Funny Girl (1968) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Darkest Hour (2017) 12:20 p.m. HBO
Cape Fear (1991) 1:14 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
Room (2015) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 2:59 p.m. Starz
The Band Wagon (1953) 3 p.m. TCM
Richard Jewell (2019) 3:42 p.m. Cinemax
Fargo (1996) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
The Kid Detective (2020) 5:18 p.m. Starz
Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future (1985) 7 p.m. Paramount
Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 7 p.m. TCM
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. CMT
Instant Family (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Frida (2002) 8 p.m. HBO
Runaway Jury (2003) 9 p.m. Encore
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. LOGO
The Stranger (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
American Pie (1999) 10:31 p.m. Bravo
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 11:05 p.m. HBO
