Television

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Station 19' and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on ABC; ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’

A firefighter inspects a cluttered bulletin board on "Station 19" on ABC.
Barrett Doss in a timely new episode of “Station 19" on ABC.
(Ron Batzdorff/ABC)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper.

SERIES

The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Station 19 Vic (Barrett Doss) helps her parents through a devastating loss, then has a discussion with them about being Black in America. 8 p.m. ABC

Top Chef Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia”) task the chefs with creating a dish with hipster ingredients using only vintage appliances and equipment. 8 p.m. Bravo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!

Beat Bobby Flay (N) 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) learns that Al (Adhir Kalyan) doesn’t know when his birthday is. Also, Vanessa (Kelli Goss) has a new boyfriend. Parker Young also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit When a neighbor of Garland (Demore Barnes) is found injured, he asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to investigate an unusual domestic violence case. 9 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Lisa welcomes Jaleel White and Kym Whitely to an evening of Japanese culinary cuisine in the finale of the unscripted series. 9:30 p.m. E!

Law & Order: Organized Crime Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) family goes public with its lawsuit, which leads to almost instant repercussions on the job before Stabler (Christopher Meloni) puts the finishing touches on a long-awaited plan. 10 p.m. NBC

Rebel Against Rebel’s (Katey Sagal) advice, Cruz (Andy Garcia) tries to find evidence that proves the Stonemore valve is faulty. Also, Rebel joins Cassidy and Grady (Lex Scott Davis, John Corbett) to help Ziggy (Ariela Barer) after learning that her friends have been unjustly expelled from school. 10 p.m. ABC

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

True Paranormal: Fact or Faked The team heads to New Mexico to re-create a 1996 video of an alleged UFO crash near the White Sands Missile Range in this new episode. 10 p.m. Travel

Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami (season finale) 10 p.m. WE

SPECIALS

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch lead the field of nominees, tied at seven nods each in this year’s ceremony held at Dolby Theatre. Usher as host. Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are nominated for female artist of the year. Ricch’s competition for best male artist includes Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and The Weeknd. Nominees for best duo/group include BTS, Dan & Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Twenty One Pilots. 8 p.m. Fox

Justice Now: The Way Forward In this new special, host Soledad O’Brien asks what can bring about true racial and economic justice in a post-George Floyd America. 8 p.m. BET

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. MLB; the Kansas City Royals visit the Tampa Bay Rays, noon MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo and Jon Batiste guest host; Hayden Hurst; Mayor Francis Suarez (R-Miami). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Terry Crews. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kirby Howell-Baptiste. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Shania Twain; Tony Hale; Willie Spence performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dennis Quaid. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Dolores Catania (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”); Morningsave.com. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Yvonne Orji; Jerry O’Connell and Deon Cole guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Cameron Diaz; Lucy Liu; Tom Green; Jimmy Fallon; Chris O’Donnell; Whoopi Goldberg; Jessica Alba. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “The Keeper of the Stars”; Gordon Ramsay; Jessie Ennis. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:34 a.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s marriage fell apart when her husband was convicted of multiple sexual crimes. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“The Tomorrow War”); Melissa King (“Top Chef”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Russell Brand. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Douglas; Billy Porter; Mustafa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bradley Whitford; Carlos Watson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emma Stone; Rory Scovel; Chloe Moriondo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel Edgerton; Edward-Isaac Dovere. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Emily Blunt; Elle King performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Payal Kadakia, ClassPass. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Looper (2012) 8:16 a.m. and 9:06 p.m. Starz

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 8:30 a.m. TCM

No Way Out (1987) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

The Producers (1968) 10:30 a.m. TCM

High Plains Drifter (1973) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Lobster (2015) 11:30 a.m. TMC

The Good Lie (2014) 11:50 a.m. Cinemax

Funny Girl (1968) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Darkest Hour (2017) 12:20 p.m. HBO

Cape Fear (1991) 1:14 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

Room (2015) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 2:59 p.m. Starz

The Band Wagon (1953) 3 p.m. TCM

Richard Jewell (2019) 3:42 p.m. Cinemax

Fargo (1996) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

The Kid Detective (2020) 5:18 p.m. Starz

Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future (1985) 7 p.m. Paramount

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 7 p.m. TCM

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. CMT

Instant Family (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Frida (2002) 8 p.m. HBO

Runaway Jury (2003) 9 p.m. Encore

Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. LOGO

The Stranger (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

American Pie (1999) 10:31 p.m. Bravo

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 11:05 p.m. HBO

