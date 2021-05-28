Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: CIA director William Burns appears on ABC’s ‘This Week’

Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns gestures as he speaks into a microphone.
Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns will be a guest on ABC’s “This Week.”
(Tom Williams / AP)
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Belarus forces a commercial airliner to land: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”); Hanna Liubakova, the Atlantic Council. How the U.S. handled the COVID-19 pandemic: Author Michael Lewis (“The Premonition: A Pandemic Story”). Does the world need a meatless meat revolution? Author Ezra Klein (“Why We’re Polarized”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; Jack Keane. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Art Acevedo, Miami Police Department. Kevin Washington, YMCA; Stephen Kaufer, Tripadvisor. Paul Gionfriddo, Mental Health America. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. CIA Director William Joseph Burns. National security: Former NSA director Keith Alexander; Tom Bossert; Niloofar Howe, New America. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Terry Moran; Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Michel Martin, NPR. (N) 8 and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan William. Anchor: Shannon Bream. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter AP executive discusses social media firestorm: Brian Carovillano, the Associated Press. Democracy in America: Author Daniel Ziblatt (“How Democracies Die”). Covering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.): Victor Blackwell; Alisyn Camerota. Information gap in coverage of COVID-19: David Leonhardt, the New York Times. OAN and the bogus Arizona election audit: Kyung Lah; Matt Skibinski, NewsGuard Technologies. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Gayle Trotter; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Meet the Press Panel: Geoff Bennett; Stephanie Cutter; Sara Fagen, Deep Root Analytics; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post. 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC; 1:30 a.m. KNBC

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The rise in threats against federal judges; people older than 90 provide valuable information about living a long and healthy life; pianist Igor Levit. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television

Television

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

