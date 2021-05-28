What’s on TV Friday: ‘Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine’ on Showtime; ‘Jeopardy!’ on ABC
SERIES
The Blacklist Hoping to move precious cargo quietly, Red (James Spader) enlists the assistance of an enforcer who uses an underground network in this new episode of the crime drama. Megan Boone also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty An interview with Fallon and Liam (Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber) is interrupted by Jeff and Alexis (Sam Adegoke, Elaine Hendrix). Also, complications come to light when Culhane (Robert C. Riley) receives an honor, so he turns to Adam and Kirby (Sam Underwood, Maddison Brown) for help in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW
Inside the Met The Metropolitan Museum of Art faces a new financial reality following its 2020 reopening in the finale of this documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy, Hunter and Jules Fieri stumble onto a pizza cart in Kihei, Hawaii, that Guy first found on the beach in 2016. 9 p.m. Food Network
Jeopardy! Former champion and all-star Austin “Buzzy” Cohen completes his turn as host of the answers-and-questions quiz show with the final round of the annual Tournament of Champions. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Van Helsing (N) 10 p.m. Syfy
A Black Lady Sketch Show Laci Mosley, Skye Townsend, Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black appear in the season finale. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color! Six-year-old Ritchie (Larry Mathews) asks parents Rob and Laura (Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore) about the birds and the bees in the first of two newly colorized episodes of the classic sitcom. In the second Laura’s toe gets stuck in a bathtub spout. Rose Marie and Morey Amsterdam also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine A runner-up on “Last Comic Standing” is featured in an hour of stand-up focusing on COVID-19 and his views on mask culture, fatherhood and the year 2020. Taped at a club in Tempe, Ariz., where social-distancing protocols are carefully followed. 10 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
College Baseball ACC Tournament: Virginia versus Notre Dame, 8 a.m. BSSC; ACC Tournament: Florida State versus Miami, noon BSSC
College Softball NCAA Tournament: Kentucky versus Alabama, 10 a.m. ESPN2; Washington versus Oklahoma, noon ESPN2; Texas versus Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; LSU versus Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; UCLA versus Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball Playoffs The New York Knicks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. BSSC and ESPN
NHL Hockey Playoffs Second round: Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m. USA
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo; Bill Cowher; Debbie Allen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus news; the Indy 500 is back with crowds; Memorial Day kickoff. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America BTS performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Elizabeth Banks (“Press Your Luck”); chef Greg Baxstrom; an “American Idol” fan favorite performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray John and the Cringe. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Lisa Edelstein (“The Kominsky Method”); Jeremy Parsons. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Michael Douglas; Lana Parrilla; Jerry O’Connell; Deon Cole. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins (“Black Love”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Robyn Schall, Kathie Lee Gifford. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”); guest hosts Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week A look back at a pivotal year that includes the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests; the use of force on peaceful protests to clear Lafayette Square; Derek Chauvin’s conviction; President Biden’s proposals to address systemic racism: Trymaine Lee, MSNBC; Wesley Lowery, CBS; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Sarah Sinder, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Bob Costas. Panel: Nicholas Kristof, James Carville. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Dave Bautista; Twenty One Pilots performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal; Patton Oswalt; Chase Rice performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Cue Card Wally; Brian Frasier-Moore. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Naomi Watts; Finneas performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Hasan Minhaj. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Love and Monsters After an Earth-bound asteroid is destroyed, the subsequent chemical fallout causes the world’s cold-blooded animals to mutate into large monsters who begin killing off most of humanity. Teenager Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) manages to survive but is separated from his girlfriend (Jessica Henwick). Dan Ewing, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt and Ellen Hollman also star in this 2020 fantasy adventure. 8 p.m. Epix
Pokémon Detective Pikachu Ryan Reynolds provides the voice and facial-motion performance as the animated title character in Rob Letterman’s 2019 mystery fantasy in which a former Pokémon trainer (Justice Smith) teams up with the gifted Pikachu to find a missing person. Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy costar. 8 p.m. TBS
High Plains Drifter (1973) 9 a.m. AMC
Friends With Benefits (2011) 9 a.m. MTV
Downton Abbey (2019) 10 a.m. HBO
Overlord (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX
American Hustle (2013) 11 a.m. IFC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11:30 a.m. MTV
Side Effects (2013) 11:39 a.m. Starz
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 12:06 p.m. Cinemax
Throw Momma From the Train (1987) 1 p.m. TMC
Megan Leavey (2017) 1:28 p.m. Starz
The Untouchables (1987) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
American Pie (1999) 1:57 and 7:58 p.m. Bravo
Do the Right Thing (1989) 1:59 and 10:56 p.m. Encore
Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Man in the Wilderness (1971) 3 p.m. TCM
Speed (1994) 3:20 p.m. HBO
World War Z (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Jane Eyre (2011) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
Gladiator (2000) 4:30 and 10:45 p.m. IFC
Scrooged (1988) 4:50 p.m. Epix
Molly’s Game (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Pride of the Marines (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Queen & Slim (2019) 5:46 p.m. Cinemax
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6 p.m. BBC America
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7 p.m. Paramount
Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Showtime
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KCET
Grease (1978) 8 p.m. AMC
Basic Instinct (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Coming to America (1988) 8 and 11 p.m. POP
The American President (1995) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Grandma (2015) 10 p.m. TMC
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 10:30 p.m. AMC
42 (2013) 10:45 p.m. VH1
