What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Moonlight’ on Showtime; ‘Final Space’; ’36 Hours’; and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom This documentary series explores the Chinese government’s national park pilot project to protect delicate flora and fauna. 8 p.m. BBC America

Open House This new episode profiles inspiring people who have helped others during the pandemic. 9 p.m. NBC

Final Space The crew fights to survive a ship-wide invasion of possessed Garys (voice of Olan Rogers) in this new episode of the animated science fiction adventure. With the voices of Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, Tika Sumpter and Steven Yeun. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

SPORTS

College Softball NCAA Tournament: Florida versus Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN; Alabama versus Kentucky, 11 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma versus Washington, noon ABC; Oklahoma State versus Texas, 1 p.m. ESPN; Arkansas versus Arizona, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Florida State versus LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech versus UCLA, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

College Lacrosse NCAA Tournament: Virginia versus North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Maryland versus Duke, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 1 and 7 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 4 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat, 10:30 a.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

PGA Tour Golf Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, 11 a.m. Golf; 2:30 p.m. CBS

UEFA Champions League Soccer Final: Manchester City versus Chelsea, noon CBS

2021 Senior PGA Championship Third round, noon NBC

NHL Hockey Playoffs Second Round: The New York Islanders visit the Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Daryn Carp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Moonlight One of the most acclaimed dramas of 2016, writer-director Barry Jenkins’ piercing coming-of-age drama chronicles three stages in the life of its main character, a young Black man played as a child, teenager and adult by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Roberts. Mahershala Ali also stars. 4:40 p.m. Showtime

36 Hours Airing as part of TCM’s Memorial Day Weekend lineup, director and screenwriter George Seaton’s clever 1965 thriller casts James Garner as a U.S. Army Major who is kidnapped and taken to Germany just days before the invasion at Normandy. Awakening in what appears to be a U.S. Army hospital, a German army psychiatrist (Rod Taylor) tries to trick him into believing World War II is over in order to gather D-Day intelligence. Eva Marie Saint also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

Descendants 2 A 2017 sequel to the 2015 movie about the offspring of legendary Disney characters, this animated musical fantasy stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart. 6 p.m. Disney

Oslo Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott star as Norwegian foreign minister Mona Juul and her sociologist husband in this new feature film about the development of the back-channel negotiations that led to the 1990s Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization. 8 p.m. HBO

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8 a.m. FX

Overlord (2018) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

No Time for Sergeants (1958) 8:30 a.m. TCM

The Sessions (2012) 9:01 a.m. Cinemax

Taken (2008) 9:20 a.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:23 a.m. USA

A Bug’s Life (1998) 9:30 a.m. Freeform

Cast Away (2000) 9:30 a.m. NEWSNTN

The Rundown (2003) 9:30 a.m. POP

Do the Right Thing (1989) 9:50 a.m. Encore

Love and Monsters (2020) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. AMC

American Pie (1999) 11:30 a.m., 5:41 and 11:55 p.m. Bravo

Easy A (2010) Noon and 7 p.m. CMT

A Hidden Life (2019) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:49 p.m. USA

The Gift (2015) 1 p.m. Lifetime

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 1:05 p.m. TMC

World War Z (2013) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 1:55 p.m. HBO

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2 p.m. AMC

Molly’s Game (2017) 2 p.m. FX

The Devil’s Own (1997) 2:13 p.m. Encore

Wanted (2008) 2:30 p.m. A&E

Out of the Furnace (2013) 3 p.m. TMC

Moneyball (2011) 4 p.m. AMC

A River Runs Through It (1992) 4:08 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:30 p.m. USA

Zootopia (2016) 4:40 p.m. Freeform

Moonlight (2016) 4:40 p.m. Showtime

‘71 (2014) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

36 Hours (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

Hereditary (2018) 5 p.m. TMC

The American President (1995) 5:01 p.m. Ovation

Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO

A Simple Favor (2018) 5:30 p.m. Lifetime

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Descendants 2 (2017) 6 p.m. Disney

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 6:15 p.m. Encore

Raising Arizona (1987) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 7:10 p.m. Freeform

Nazi Agent (1942) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. USA

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 8 p.m. Cinemax

We Were Soldiers (2002) 8 p.m. Epix

A Quiet Place (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 9:15 p.m. Freeform

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 10 p.m. Ovation

Patriot Games (1992) 10:20 p.m. Epix

Journey Into Fear (1942) 11 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11 p.m. USA

WALL-E (2008) 11:50 p.m. Freeform