What’s on TV Monday: ‘Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten’ on PBS; National Memorial Day Concert

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”) takes her turn as guest host of the answer and question quiz show. 7 p.m. KABC

American Ninja Warrior Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall return for a new season with the competition held at venues in Seattle, Los Angeles and, for the finals, Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC

Hell’s Kitchen This new season assembles the youngest aspiring chefs in the 20-year history of Gordon Ramsay’s culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

The Food That Built America In the 1970s, Ray Kroc and the McDonalds chain was far ahead of the competition, but an upstart burger chain, claiming to be king, poaches Don Smith, McDonalds’ third-highest ranking executive in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. History

HouseBroken This new animated comedy series follows several neighborhood pets and stray animals as they try to process their personal issues both inside and out of their therapy group, which meets in the home of host and facilitator Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow), a standard poodle. Other voices include Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson. 9 p.m. Fox

Best Baker in America In an nod to the Midwest, the bakers turn Michigan’s bumpy cake into bumpy entremets and make mini versions of Missouri’s gooey butter cake. Then they reinvent Boston cream pie using coffee syrup and create desserts using Maine’s whoopie pies. 9 p.m. Food Network

In Treatment “Laila: Week 2" 9 p.m.; “Brooke: Week 2" 9:25 p.m. HBO

The Titans That Built America This documentary miniseries airing on three consecutive nights chronicles the pre-World War II rise and rivalry of industrial heavy hitters including William Boeing, Pierre Du Pont, Walter Chrysler, Henry Ford and J.P. Morgan Jr. 9 p.m. History

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Off-the-grid locations in Puerto Rico, Portugal, Croatia, Iceland and Mexico, along with stateside stops in Texas, Maine and the Smoky Mountains, are all on the itinerary as the master chef embarks on this third season of culinary adventures. In the premiere Ramsay travels to the wilds of Texas. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Duncanville Animated. (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Small Fortune (premiere) (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

The Good Doctor In the first of a two-part season finale, the St. Bonaventure medical team travels to Guatemala on a mission of mercy to treat patients in a rural hospital. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) thrives in the challenging new environment but Lea (Paige Spara) is still struggling after the loss of her baby. 10 p.m. ABC

Breaking Bobby Bones Flamboyant radio and TV personality Bobby Bones travels across the United States meeting people and performing daring stunts in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

SPECIALS

National Memorial Day Concert 2021 The 32nd anniversary broadcast of the annual concert honoring the men and women of the U.S. armed forces features a tribute to the nurses of Vietnam, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. 4:30 p.m. KOCE and 6:30 p.m. KCET

KABC Salutes Memorial Day 2021 From the U.S.S. Iowa (N) 11:30 a.m. ABC

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten Airing on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which took place in Oklahoma from May 31 to June 1, 1921, Jonathan Silvers’ new special documents the grim history of anti-Black violence in the United States. Michael Martin narrates, 9 p.m. KOCE. A follow up special airs at 10:30.

Advertisement

Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy This new special revisits the worst massacre on American soil, which unfolded on May 31 and June 1, 1921, in Tulsa, Okla., as white Tulsans attacked their Black neighbors, leaving about 300 people dead. 10 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Baltimore Orioles, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. BSW; the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 8 p.m. MLB

College Lacrosse NCAA Final, 10 a.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. TNT; the Utah Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Joey Thurman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Derek Hough; Paul Stanley; Francia Raisa guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu (“Charlie’s Angels”); Adam Sandler. 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Tedder; Glennon Doyle (“We Can Do Hard Things”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Conan Lisa Kudrow. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish; the Black Keys perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Denis Leary; Cristin Milioti; Patrick Radden Keefe. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Lowe; Zoe Wees performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jaren Lewison. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

The Princess and the Frog Young New Orleans resident Tiana (voice of Anika Noni Rose) encounters a prince-turned-frog (voice of Bruno Campos) in this 2009 Disney animation. 8 p.m. ABC

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 8 a.m. Ovation

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 a.m. Paramount

Stir Crazy (1980) 9 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 9 a.m. FX

Dave (1993) 9 a.m. POP

Flight (2012) 9:05 a.m. Epix

Sully (2016) 9:15 a.m. TNT

Advertisement

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The Naked and the Dead (1958) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

Rescue Dawn (2006) 10 a.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 10:30 a.m. USA

Patriots Day (2016) 11:15 a.m. TNT

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) Noon E!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Noon FX

The Hurt Locker (2008) Noon Showtime

The Steel Helmet (1951) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The LEGO Movie (2014) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Apollo 13 (1995) 1:28 and 10:30 p.m. Starz

The Karate Kid (1984) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 1:35 and 10 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Others (2001) 1:45 p.m. Cinemax

Lone Survivor (2013) 1:45 p.m. TNT

Jurassic Park (1993) 2 p.m. A&E

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 2 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 2 p.m. USA

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 3:20 p.m. Epix

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 3:30 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Independence Day (1996) 3:30 p.m. HBO

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Red Badge of Courage (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Tin Cup (1996) 4 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 4:15 p.m. Cartoon Network

Braveheart (1995) 4:23 p.m. Starz

Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform

Platoon (1986) 5 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Battleground (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 5:10 p.m. USA

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 5:30 p.m. FX

The Avengers (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Basic Instinct (1992) 5:51 p.m. Cinemax

The Hours (2002) 6 p.m. TMC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 6:03 p.m. Syfy

The Goonies (1985) 7 and 9:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Freeform

Run Silent, Run Deep (1958) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 8 p.m. FX

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9 and 11:30 p.m. LOGO

Advertisement

Tropic Thunder (2008) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Enemy Below (1957) 9 p.m. TCM

Southside With You (2016) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Open Range (2003) 10 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

Battle of the Bulge (1965) 10:45 p.m. TCM

American Pie (1999) 11 p.m. Bravo

Logan (2017) 11 p.m. FX

Far From Heaven (2002) 11 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Django Unchained (2012) 11:30 p.m. Showtime