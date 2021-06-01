What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘New Amsterdam’; ‘House of Payne’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews return in the season premiere of the unscripted competition series. 8 p.m. NBC
Mike Tyson: The Knockout The conclusion of this two-part documentary covers the controversial boxer’s conviction and subsequent prison term for raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington. The film also spotlights Tyson’s professional comeback following his release, including his bout with Evander Holyfield, during which he bit Holyfield’s ear. 8 p.m. ABC
LEGO Masters (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer The four-part series concludes with “Behavior,” which examines the critical importance of public engagement during a health crisis. 8 p.m. KOCE
Superman & Lois Realizing that his wife is about to snap, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) urges Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help. Also, their son Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) lands in a dangerous situation. Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wolé Parks also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Philly D.A. Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney Larry Krasner recruits law students to lead reform in the finale of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Calvin (Lance Gross) goes out of his way to show Laura (Quin Walters) how wonderful their marriage would be despite everything that wrong in his previous marriage. 9 p.m. BET
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET
Frontline The new episode “The Jihadist” profiles Syrian militant and former al-Qaida commander Abu Mohammed al Jolani, who seeks a new relationship with the West. 10 p.m. KOCE
Cruel Summer On the first day of school everyone learns that the drama of the summer is anything but over and that some people will pay more for the consequences of Jeanette and Kate’s (Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt) deception than others. Harley Quinn Smith also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform
Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX
Doubling Down With the Derricos (season premiere) 10 p.m. TLC
New Amsterdam Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) offers help to Mina (Nadia Affolter) and Max (Ryan Eggold) is faced with a tough decision about Luna (Nora Clow) in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Cleveland Indians, 3 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball Playoff The Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. SportsNet
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Chicago Sky, 5:30 p.m. ESPN; the Indiana Fever visit the Seattle Storm, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kathleen Turner (“The Kominsky Method”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dan Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Lisa Lillien (“Hungry Girl”); author Drew McIntyre (“A Chosen Destiny”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Bill Bellamy; Dawn Richard performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Paul Reiser; Renée Felice Smith; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Constance Wu (“Solo”); the cast of “David Makes Man.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Kiss”; Kevin Hart; author Matthew Logelin (“Fatherhood”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Corden (“Peter Rabbit 2"); Patti Harrison (“Together Together”); Drew Brees. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Nasim Pedrad. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Krasinski; Yo-Yo Ma performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob Lowe; Domhnall Gleeson; Brian Gleeson; Emerald Fennell. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Viggo Mortensen; Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Pride Month. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Nutty Professor (1996) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Field of Dreams (1989) 9 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 9 a.m. Epix
Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 a.m. Sundance
Boys on the Side (1995) 10:09 a.m. Encore
The Breakfast Club (1985) 10:15 a.m. AMC
First Man (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX
Pieces of April (2003) 10:45 a.m. TMC
The Avengers (2012) 11:15 a.m. Epix
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 11:30 a.m. Cartoon Network
The Italian Job (2003) 11:43 a.m. Cinemax
About Last Night ... (1986) Noon Showtime
Dead Ringer (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Shrek (2001) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) 1:50 p.m. Encore
Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:55 p.m. Starz
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 2 p.m. Showtime
First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC
The Bad Seed (1956) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Amistad (1997) 3:30 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek 2 (2004) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX
Captain Phillips (2013) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 and 10:45 p.m. IFC
The Band Wagon (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
The Devil’s Own (1997) 5:15 p.m. Encore
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 6 p.m. Showtime
Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. Syfy
Saint Maud (2019) 6:25 p.m. Epix
The Client (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Biloxi Blues (1988) 7:10 p.m. Encore
Brigadoon (1954) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Little Women (2019) 9 p.m. Encore
First Reformed (2017) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Selena (1997) 10 p.m. Bravo
Men of Honor (2000) 11 p.m. AMC
Pacific Heights (1990) 11:18 p.m. Encore
Krisha (2015) 11:30 p.m. TMC
TV highlights for May 30-June 5 include the National Memorial Day Concert, specials about the Tulsa Race Massacre and the finale of “Mare of Easttown.”
TV Grids for the entire week of May. 30 - June. 5 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: May 30: ‘The Great Escape’ on TCM; ‘American Graffiti’ on Cinemax; ‘Forrest Gump’ on CMT and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 30 - June. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.