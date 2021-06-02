Matthew Perry confirms split with Molly Hurwitz after a seven-month engagement

Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz, after dating on and off since 2018, have ended their engagement, the actor said late Tuesday.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” the actor told People in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.”

No further explanation was given for the breakup.

The announcement caps a very public week or so for Perry revolving around HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion,” which hit the streamer last Friday. Concerns were raised over what some perceived to be Perry’s “slurred speech” in a promo for the special, but a source later told the Sun that he’d had emergency dental work done before the show was filmed in April.

Reunion-show director Ben Winston told the Hollywood Reporter over the weekend that people were being “unkind” to the actor.

“I loved working with him,” Winston said. “He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.”

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, and a literary manager, started dating in 2018 and got engaged last November, with him referring to her at the time as “the greatest woman on the face of the planet.”

Perry and Hurwitz had split for a while in April 2020, amicably, according to InTouch, but later reunited.

However, last month Kate Haralson, a 20-year-old user of the exclusive dating app Raya who had apparently matched with Perry during the couple’s break, posted a video chat showing him playing a game of 20 Questions with her in May 2020, when she was 19.

There was nothing sexual about the questions, according to the New York Post — and the video was taken down long ago — but Haralson told the Post she put the conversation up on her TikTok page because she felt that “a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of.”

She was subsequently booted from Raya for breaking its privacy rules, the news outlet said.

While Perry has been linked romantically to a number of women over the years (Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan among them), he’s never been married. This was his first engagement.