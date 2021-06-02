What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’ on The CW; ‘MasterChef’ on Fox; ‘Family Karma’ on Bravo

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kids Say the Darndest Things (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Kung Fu Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her family deal with the fallout after a secret is revealed in this new episode. Shannon Dang and Tzi Ma also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Press Your Luck Contestants from Bakersfield, Glendale and Riverside compete. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef For this new season of the culinary competition, judges Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich will be joined each episode by one of a rotating series of guest judges including Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Masaharu Morimoto. Up first, Emeril Lagasse. 8 p.m. Fox

Life at the Waterhole The three-part nature documentary series concludes as seasonal rains move into the area, transforming the parched land into a lush pasture, leading to a dramatic shift in the dynamics at the waterhole as a great migration of wildebeest heads toward Mwiba Wildlife Reserve. 8 p.m. KOCE

Nancy Drew Carson and Ryan (Scott Wolf, Riley Smith) team up with the Drew Crew in a desperate bid to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann), who is in over her head with the Hudson family, in the season finale of the supernatural mystery. Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The $100,000 Pyramid Rachel Dratch, Chris Redd, Dr. Oz and Daphne Oz. 9 p.m. ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen A second group of bakers is challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients and deduce what has been baked. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

NOVA The new episode “Ship That Changed the World” documents the discovery of a 15th century European ship that may provide evidence of the engineering breakthroughs that helped create the modern world. 9 p.m. KOCE

Family Karma The unscripted series revolving around an all-Indian cast returns for a second season. 9 and 10:15 p.m. Bravo

Guy’s Grocery Games In this new episode, host Guy Fieri turns the tables on three competitors when he sends them his own takeout foods. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Human: The World Within The finale of this documentary series explores the workings of the human brain and the nervous system it controls. 10 p.m. KOCE

Court Cam Presents Under Oath This new spinoff series features defendants who take the risky tactic of testifying at their own trials. 10 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

The Bold Type Jane and Jacque (Katie Stevens, Melora Hardin) combat a very public inconsistency in Jane’s latest story in this new episode of the workplace series. 10 p.m. Freeform

Queen of the South (N) 10 p.m. USA

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Playoffs Second round: Teams TBA, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC, BSW and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Julianne Moore; Chris Matthews. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Author Chris Bosh. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“Lisey’s Story”); Forest Blakk performs; guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Chris Matthews; Busy Philipps. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Home & Family Ashleigh Banfield; Rosanna Pansino. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Roy Wood Jr.; Salone Monet. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lisa Kudrow; Clea DuVall; Gail Simmons; Jerry O’Connell and Jay Pharoah guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Samantha Busch. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace and Isabela Merced; Bobby Bones; Glennon Doyle; Catherine McCord. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emma Stone (“Cruella”); Ziwe; Mimi Webb. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Laura Prepon. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Conan Gal Gadot. 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper; Fred Armisen; Alan Jackson performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Anderson; Dr. Francis Collins. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rachel Weisz; Rob Riggle; Willie Jones performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Catherine Zeta-Jones; Wyatt Russell; Emmanuelle Caplette. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy; Bobby Cannavale. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Fashion designer Tan France. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

True to the Game 2 Jamal Hill’s 2020 sequel to the 2017 action drama opens as a four of women wearing flamboyantly gaudy masks hijack a bread truck that’s full of cocaine-loaded loaves. Andra Fuller, Erica Peeples, Jeremy Meeks, Iyana Halley, Vivica A. Fox, Bre-Z and Tamar Braxton also star. 8 p.m. BET

Biloxi Blues (1988) 8:02 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Saint Maud (2019) 9:40 a.m. Epix

Once (2006) 9:58 a.m. Cinemax

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

Far From Heaven (2002) 10 a.m. TMC

The Firm (1993) Noon Sundance

The Untouchables (1987) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Summer of ’42 (1971) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Blood Father (2016) 1:30 p.m. Syfy

Men of Honor (2000) 2 p.m. AMC

Neighbors (2014) 2:30 p.m. TNT

21 Jump Street (2012) 3 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) 3:30 p.m. Syfy; 6 p.m. FXX

New Jack City (1991) 3:30 p.m. VH1

A Simple Plan (1998) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) 4 and 9:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Easy A (2010) 4 p.m. MTV

The Client (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Lookout (2007) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Enemy of the State (1998) 5 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Gold Rush (1925) 5 p.m. TCM

Pacific Heights (1990) 5:14 p.m. Encore

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Carlito’s Way (1993) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Blinded by the Light (2019) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Matchstick Men (2003) 6 p.m. HBO

The Fighter (2010) 6 p.m. Showtime

Casino (1995) 6 p.m. VH1; 10 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6:30 p.m. IFC

The Music Box (1932) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Lassie Come Home (1943) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. BBC America

Tully (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 8 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Sounder (1972) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Scream (1996) 10:15 p.m. BBC America

I, Tonya (2017) 10:15 p.m. Showtime

Don Jon (2013) 11:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 11:58 p.m. Starz