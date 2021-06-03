What’s on TV Thursday: The season finales of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19' on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Manifest The consequences of Ben’s (Josh Dallas) actions test his marriage, sending Grace (Athena Karkanis) reeling in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Station 19 Maya (Danielle Savre) addresses family issues and crew members run into a life-or-death situation on a response scene in the season finale. Jaina Lee Ortiz and Boris Kodjoe also star, and Chandra Wilson makes a guest appearance in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role of Dr. Miranda Bailey. 8 p.m. ABC

Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef Tournament of tofu. 8 p.m. Bravo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians “The End Part 1" (N) 8 p.m. E!

Beat Bobby Flay Chefs Dannie Harrison and Hiro Tawar; Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis and Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 8 p.m. Food Network

Christina on the Coast (season premiere) 8 p.m. HGTV

Mountain Men (season premiere) 8 p.m. History

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Ramsay explores the people, places and flavors of Norway. 8 p.m. National Geographic

United States of Al In this new episode, Al and Riley (Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young) suspect Art (Dean Norris) might be lonely and missing his late wife and try to play matchmaker for him. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit While Fin and Phoebe (Ice Tea, Jennifer Esposito) make wedding plans, Benson and Rollins (Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish) try to help a homeless single mother who’s being trafficked, in the season finale. 9 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) assumes a new role at the hospital, Jo (Camilla Luddington) makes a life-changing decision, and it’s Maggie and Winston’s (Kelly McCreary, Anthony Hill) wedding day in the season finale of the medical drama. Chandra Wilson also stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Restaurant: Impossible “Two Stops in Tennessee” (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Alone (season premiere) (N) 9:35 p.m. History

Clarice When Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter) heads to Carneys Point, N.J., to confront Buffalo Bill’s mother (Maria Ricossa), Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) tries to find her before she she commits a vile act. Michael Cudlitz, Devyn A. Tyler and Kal Penn also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (season finale) 10 p.m. NBC

Rebel Rebel (Katey Sagal) uses every strategy she can think of to persuade a key witness to testify in the case against Stonemore Medical. Tamala Jones, John Corbett, Matthew Glave, Daniella Garcia, Abigail Spencer, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Jeff Doucette, Nina Millin, Leonard Roberts, Peter Paige and Tyee Tilghman also star.10 p.m. ABC

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

SPORTS

Women’s College Softball World Series James Madison versus Oklahoma, 9 a.m. ESPN; Georgia versus Oklahoma State, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Arizona versus Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; Florida State versus UCLA, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. USA

Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Alanis Morissette performs; remembering Princess Diana. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dyllón Burnside; Michael Cimino. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”); Olivia Holt (“Cruel Summer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wanda Sykes; Kim Fields. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Hot summer deals from Morningsave.com. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bradley Whitford; Michael Cudlitz; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Seth Meyers; Katie Stevens; Lil Rel; the Wizard of Paws. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sofía Vergara (“America’s Got Talent”); Cam Anthony (“The Voice”); Wim Hof. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan W. Kamau Bell. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph; Christopher Meloni; 24kGoldn performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Billie Eilish. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Che; Cillian Murphy; the Linda Lindas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Jodie Turner-Smith; George Saunders; Mario Duplantier performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); Sam Smith performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

8 Mile (2002) 8:47 a.m. Cinemax

The Loving Story (2011) 8:55 a.m. HBO

Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:12 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:28 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. Bravo

Ghost (1990) 10 a.m. Sundance

Flight (2012) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Dunkirk (2017) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Blood Father (2016) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Drumline (2002) 12:05 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:30 p.m. Bravo

Ten Little Indians (1966) 1:15 p.m. TCM

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Basic Instinct (1992) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

RoboCop (1987) 3:05 p.m. TMC

Tenet (2020) 3:55 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4 p.m. Bravo

The Nutty Professor (1996) 5 p.m. VH1

The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:45 p.m. BBC America

Moneyball (2011) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

Doubt (2008) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Blackboard Jungle (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Blues Brothers (1980) 8 p.m. BBC America

Beginners (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 8 p.m. Epix

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime

To Sir, With Love (1967) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Steel Magnolias (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

War Horse (2011) 9 p.m. HBO

Walk the Line (2005) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Arachnophobia (1990) 10 p.m. Epix

Dark Waters (2019) 10 p.m. TMC

Ant-Man (2015) 10:30 p.m. USA

