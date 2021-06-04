Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Mayor London Breed speaks outside City Hall in San Francisco.
Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco) will be interviewed on “CBS News Sunday Morning.”
(Eric Risberg/Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
Share

CBS News Sunday Morning Former police commissioner of New York City and Boston and LAPD ex-chief Bill Bratton. Police reform: Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco). Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez, Moville, Iowa. Emilio F. Miyares, president of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union (N) Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Comparing global crisis responses to the financial crisis versus the COVID-19 pandemic; China and Russia; hacking attacks from Russia: Gordon Brown, United Nations special envoy for global education. Israel after Netanyahu: Lucy Aharish, Arab-Israeli TV; Anshel Pfeffer, the Economist. Does the world need a meatless revolution to save the planet from climate change: Author Ezra Klein (“Why We’re Polarized”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.); Mollie Hemingway; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Brian Moynihan, Bank of America. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Boston Globe; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; author Chris Matthews (“This Country: My Life in Politics and History”). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Nick Clegg, Facebook. Panel: Rahm Emanuel; Donna Brazile; author Jason Riley (“Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell”); Justin Amash. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Corey Lewandowski, Make America Great Again Action Super PAC. Panel: Doug Heye; Susan Page, USA Today; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Reporter phone records secretly seized by Obama and Trump Justice Departments: Adam Goldman, the New York Times. Fox News, Donald Trump and the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election: Dan Abrams, Mediaite. The infrastructure bill: Steven Waldman, Report for America. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Harold Ford Jr.; Steve Krakauer, Fourth Watch; Glenn Greenwald; Kat Timpf; Mike Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Former Secretary of Defense and author Robert Gates (“Exercise of Power”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

60 Minutes The inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus led by the World Health Organization; ransomware; wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Diving Bell And The Butterfly’ on Cinemax; ‘Taxi Driver’ on TMC

This undated photo provided by Miramax shows Mathieu Amalric, right, and Max Von Sydow in a scene from "The Diving Bell And The Butterfly." (AP Photo/Miramax Films) ORG XMIT: NY435

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Diving Bell And The Butterfly’ on Cinemax; ‘Taxi Driver’ on TMC

Movies on TV this week: June 6: ‘The Diving Bell And The Butterfly” on Cinemax; ‘Taxi Driver’ on TMC; ‘The Crying Game’ on Showtime and more

Movies on TV the week of June. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV the week of June. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, June. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of June. 6 - 12 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of June. 6 - 12 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of June. 6 - 12 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Advertisement

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Harry Lennix in "The Blacklist" on NBC.

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement