Movies on TV this week: ‘The Diving Bell And The Butterfly’ on Cinemax; ‘Taxi Driver’ on TMC

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of June 6 - 12, 2021

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) Cinemax Fri. 4:44 a.m.

The Blue Angel (1930) TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) Cinemax Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Sat. 9:58 p.m.

Interrupted Melody (1955) TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Once (2006) Cinemax Tues. 10:05 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sat. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Sun. 2:58 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Thur. 2 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TBS Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Twentieth Century (1934) TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of June 6 - 12, 2021

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Another Stakeout (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ E! Sun. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m. E! Sat. 9 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Mon. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 12:32 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:34 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:20 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Bravo Sun. 12:46 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ IFC Tues. 3:40 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m.

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E! Sun. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 11:15 p.m. Bravo Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:50 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Thinner (1996) ★★ Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of June 6 - 12, 2021

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:41 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ USA Tues. 5 p.m. USA Tues. 10:09 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:03 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ USA Thur. 7 p.m. USA Thur. 10 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ MTV Mon. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 10:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10:55 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:03 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m. E! Sat. 9 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Mon. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 12:32 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:34 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 6:19 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 9 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ BBC America Tues. Noon BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Starz Mon. 2:51 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1:55 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Sat. 5:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:50 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:57 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:28 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Encore Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:20 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:06 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 7:35 p.m. Syfy Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Syfy Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Thur. 8:12 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:55 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Showtime Sat. 8:05 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 11:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Freeform Sat. 2:50 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:22 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ POP Mon. 10:25 p.m. POP Tues. 2:50 a.m. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:05 p.m. USA Sat. 9:10 a.m. USA Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 3:03 p.m. USA Sat. 10:56 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Sun. 4:45 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 12:50 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 9 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 a.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TBS Sun. 2:15 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Syfy Sun. 5 p.m. USA Sat. 12:02 p.m. USA Sat. 7:55 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TRU Sat. Noon TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TNT Sat. Noon TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Sun. 12:27 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ NBC Fri. 8 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8:34 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Tues. 7:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:57 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Showtime Thur. 11 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 3:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:47 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Thur. 5:59 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:40 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E! Sun. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 11:15 p.m. Bravo Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Showtime Mon. 12:05 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ HBO Sun. 4:25 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ TMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 7 p.m. VH1 Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:30 a.m. EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Starz Thur. 6:04 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 2:58 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:19 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:09 p.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. Noon

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Encore Wed. 6:51 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:37 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 11 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Thor (2011) ★★★ FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:28 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:39 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Sun. 8 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ MTV Sat. 5:55 p.m. MTV Sun. 12:55 p.m.