What's on TV Friday: 'The Blacklist' on NBC; 'Van Helsing' on Syfy and more
SERIES
The Blacklist In this new episode, Liz, Red and Dembe (Megan Boone, James Spader and Hisham Tawfiq) work together to survive an attack from Townsend (Reg Rogers) as Cooper (Harry Lennix) tries to de-escalate the dangerous situation. 8 p.m. NBC
Emergency Call Luke Wilson returns with new episodes of this suspenseful and uplifting documentary series that focuses on the critical first few minutes in an emergency after a 911 call is received. In the season premiere, teenage girls narrowly escape a possible kidnapper, a mother and her children get stuck on the roof while attempting to rescue their parrot, a woman goes into anaphylactic shock after getting stung by a bee and a hiker is injured. 8 p.m. ABC
Love, Victor Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, has recently come out and is facing challenges: He’s trying to adjust to a new city and is struggling with his sexual orientation in the premiere of this drama that originally streamed on Hulu. 8 p.m. Freeform
Gabby Duran & the Unsittables Kylie Cantrall returns as the title teenage babysitter whose young charges are really extraterrestrials in disguise. The season premiere picks up the action right after the first season’s cliffhanger, which saw Gabby’s mom (Valery Ortiz) coming close to discovering Gabby’s secret. 8:45 p.m. Disney
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) tries to repair her public image and leaves Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Adam (Sam Underwood) to fend for themselves amid all her drama. Sam Adegoke, Michael Michele and Rafael de la Fuente also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 The couple at the center of the “Gone Girl” kidnapping case reveal new details. 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
American Masters Airing in connection with Pride Month, the new episode “Ballerina Boys” celebrates the 45-year history of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the all-male troupe of “ballerinas” who have built a huge and diverse fan base with ballet parodies. (N) 9:30 p.m. KOCE
The New York Times Presents: Who Gets to Be an Influencer The Collab Crib, a creator mansion in Atlanta, is home to a group of Black influencers who strive to shake things up. 10 p.m. FX
Cellmate Secrets Angie Harmon narrates this new six-episode documentary series that revisits stories of headline-grabbing criminals with new insights and information from former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers. The premiere episode, “Casey Anthony,” profiles the woman charged and acquitted in the murder of her 2-year-old daughter. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Van Helsing Axel, Ivory, Violet and Jack (Jonathan Scarfe, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Keeya King and Nicole Muñoz) are on a mission to venture into the center of Dracula’s den in Washington, D.C. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPORTS
College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Virginia Cavaliers versus South Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball Playoffs Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Winnipeg Jets, 4:30 p.m. USA; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Little Big Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead”); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Sinéad O’Connor; author Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Eva Marcille. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Joan Allen; Michael Cimino; Jerry O’Connell; Jaime Camil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lisa Kudrow and Mae Martin (“Feel Good”); Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”); Kym Douglas. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Democracy and voting rights in the U.S.; U.S.-Russian relations: Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC; Astead Herndon, the New York Times; Annie Linskey, the Washington Post. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). Panel: Former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); author Chris Matthews (“This Country: My Life in Politics and History”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! DJ Khaled; Florence Pugh; Fousheé performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh YouTuber Natalie Wynn. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8:15 a.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:51 a.m. Bravo
Black Hawk Down (2001) 9:15 a.m. AMC
No Way Out (1987) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
The Long Goodbye (1973) 10:50 a.m. Epix
Pieces of April (2003) 11:05 a.m. TMC
In the Line of Fire (1993) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
48 HRS. (1982) 11:45 a.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 12:15 p.m. Bravo
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Sister Kenny (1946) 1 p.m. TCM
The Dead Zone (1983) 2:45 p.m. Epix
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 3 p.m. FXX
Night Must Fall (1937) 3 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 3:14 p.m. Bravo
Pretty in Pink (1986) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET
Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. FX
Arbitrage (2012) 4 p.m. TMC
Sense and Sensibility (1995) 5 p.m. TCM
Love, Simon (2018) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6:42 p.m. Bravo
The Martian (2015) 7 p.m. FX
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount
Ready Player One (2018) 7 p.m. TNT
Roxanne (1987) 7:10 p.m. Encore
Persuasion (1995) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
Moonlight (2016) 8 p.m. Showtime
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Syfy
Apollo 13 (1995) 9 p.m. Encore
The Bank Job (2008) 9 p.m. Ovation
Pride and Prejudice (1940) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:49 p.m. Bravo
The Abyss (1989) 10 p.m. Epix
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:08 p.m. Starz
Magic (1978) 11:45 p.m. TCM
