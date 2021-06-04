What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos’ on Lifetime

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Open House (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell prepare for the arrival of their first child (Grace Warrior Irwin Powell) in this new double episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Three families of meerkats, all descended from the matriarch known as Flower, compete for food, water and other resources in the rapidly shifting landscape of the Kalahari Desert. Bill Nighy narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Vacation House Rules (season premiere) 8 p.m. HGTV

Vikings The long-running historical action drama returns with the last few episodes of its sixth and final season. The first of tonight’s two episodes opens in Iceland, where Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) faces a difficult decision after learning the truth about Kjetill (Adam Copeland). Alexander Ludwig, Danila Kozlovskiy and Alex Hogh Andersen also star. 8 and 9 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story This new special looks at the marriage of Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos, whose story was told in the book and movie “Gone Girl” and in tonight’s TV movie “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulo.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

SPORTS

2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Oklahoma versus Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN; Arizona versus Florida State, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; teams TBA, 4 p.m and 6:30 p.m. ESPN.

College Baseball NCAA Regional/Super Regional: Teams TBA, 9 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m. ESPN2

PGA Tour Golf The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces visit the Washington Mystics, 10 a.m. ABC; the Chicago Sky visit the Sparks, noon ABC

2021 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship Third Round: 11 a.m. NBC; 2 p.m. Golf

Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. Fox; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 7 p.m. BSW

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 1 p.m. USA; the Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders, 4:15 p.m. NBC

Horse Racing: 153rd Belmont Stakes From Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., 2 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Nicole Yoon. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos Based on actual events — that also inspired the book and movie “Gone Girl” — this 2021 docudrama casts Annabeth Gish as the wealthy Connecticut mother of five who disappeared without a trace on May 24, 2019. At the time, she and her estranged husband (Warren Christie) were in the middle of a bitter child custody dispute and he became the prime suspect in her disappearance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

You Had Me at Aloha The new co-hosts (Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith) of a popular travel show set in Hawaii clash on and off the screen in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Wrong Turn A group of New Jersey friends begin a hike along the Appalachian Trail, ignoring warnings from locals against venturing off the main route, in Mike P. Nelson’s 2021 horror film. Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Matthew Modine, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee and Daisy Head star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Brokeback Mountain Director Ang Lee’s 2005 drama, adapted from an Annie Proulx short story, details the relationship between two gay cowboys (Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal). Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway also star. 11 p.m. Showtime

Dirty Dancing (1987) 8:57 a.m. Cinemax

Gun Crazy (1950) 9 a.m. TCM

Roxanne (1987) 9:02 a.m. Encore

Lincoln (2012) 9:10 a.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 9:30 a.m. Bravo

Green Book (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Paramount

Phantom Thread (2017) 10:39 a.m. Cinemax

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) 10:45 a.m. TCM

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:52 a.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Set It Off (1996) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Matchstick Men (2003) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Source Code (2011) Noon TMC

Meet the Parents (2000) Noon TRU

The Namesake (2006) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 12:54 p.m. Bravo

Biloxi Blues (1988) 1 p.m. Encore

Back to the Future (1985) 1 and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 2 p.m. Syfy

Blockers (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Groundhog Day (1993) 2:50 p.m. Encore

Forrest Gump (1994) 3 and 6:30 p.m. CMT

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3:30 and 8 p.m. Paramount

Hustlers (2019) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Mean Girls (2004) 3:35 and 8 p.m. MTV

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 3:59 p.m. Bravo

Lethal Weapon (1987) 4 p.m. AMC

Snatch (2000) 4 p.m. TMC

Apollo 13 (1995) 4:35 p.m. Encore

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. IFC

Monkey Business (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 5:30 p.m. TBS

Fargo (1996) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Jurassic Park (1993) 6 p.m. Syfy

Gladiator (2000) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 6:53 p.m. Bravo

I Was a Male War Bride (1949) 7 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 7 p.m. USA

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Thor (2011) 8 p.m. FX

Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. HBO

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. Sundance

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 9 p.m. AMC

Possessed (1947) 9 p.m. TCM

Love & Basketball (2000) 9 p.m. VH1

Skyfall (2012) 10:25 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man (2002) 10:37 p.m. Encore

Hot Shots! (1991) 10:45 p.m. IFC

Pretty Woman (1990) 11 p.m. E!

Captain Phillips (2013) 11 p.m. Sundance

Working Girl (1988) 11:20 p.m. Freeform

