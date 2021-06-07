What’s on TV Monday: ‘In Treatment’ on HBO; ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Greed The mid-season premiere of this documentary series profiles the infamous billionaire drug lord El Chapo, whose real name is Joaquin Guzmán Loera. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelorette Quick-witted marketing manager Katie Thurston, who became an instant fan favorite on “The Bachelor,” is in the driver’s seat in this new season, filmed in New Mexico. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe host. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The contestants have their first dinner service, which includes preparing meals for boxing legend Mike Tyson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch. 8 p.m. Fox

HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Best Baker in America The season finale’s challenges feature dishes from the Southwest and Pacific regions of the U.S. First, the bakers get creative with Nevada’s famous Basque cake. Next they are tasked with turning California’s chiffon cake into a tsunami cake. Judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith and host Carla Hall choose the season’s winner. 9 p.m. Food Network

In Treatment “Laila: Week 3" and “Brooke: Week 3" (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO

American Pickers (N) 9 p.m. History

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator The biographical series continues with “Dictator’s Dilemma” and “Taking the World Stage.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic’

Cartel Crew (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. VH1

Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor In the conclusion of the two-part season finale, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) performs an operation on a patient after the power goes out at a Guatemalan hospital. Also, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) discusses her post-traumatic stress disorder from dealing with COVID-19. Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly Singer-songwriter Monica hosts this new true-crime series in which notoriety and fame take a fatal turn for some celebrities. 10 p.m. VH1

SPECIAL

Barack Obama on Fatherhood, Leadership and Legacy Anderson Cooper interviews the former president in this new special. 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

SPORTS

College Baseball NCAA Regional/Super Regional: 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey Playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Montreal Canadiens, 6 p.m. NBCSP

2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship Finals, Game 1, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Chicago Cubs visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former Homeland Security Advisory Council chair William Bratton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci; Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Brant Daugherty; Rob Lowe. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Devyn Simone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ellen Burstyn; Marcela Valladolid; Steven Weber. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ricky Martin; Carey Hart, Good Ride; Crowded House performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Don Cheadle. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert De Niro; Anthony Ramos; Anne-Marie and Niall Horan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Matthews; Cynthia Erivo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Patrick Wilson; Quinta Brunson; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Julianne Moore; Rufus Wainwright performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 8 a.m. TMC

Braveheart (1995) 8:03 a.m. Encore

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Back to the Future (1985) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MTV

First Blood (1982) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Krisha (2015) 11 a.m. TMC

Hellboy (2004) 11:03 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore; 8 p.m. Syfy

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 11:55 a.m. HBO

Some Came Running (1958) Noon TCM

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Monster’s Ball (2001) 1:05 p.m. Epix

A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. AMC

Snatch (2000) 2:15 p.m. TMC

Ad Astra (2019) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax

Rio Bravo (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 2:51 p.m. Starz

Beetlejuice (1988) 3 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 p.m. MTV

World War Z (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 5 p.m. Freeform

Megan Leavey (2017) 5:04 p.m. Encore

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. Showtime

The Karate Kid (1984) 6 p.m. Sundance

The Bank Job (2008) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount

Kajillionaire (2020) 7:10 p.m. HBO

Tombstone (1993) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform

Arbitrage (2012) 8 p.m. TMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9 p.m. Sundance

True Grit (2010) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax

Baby Driver (2017) 10 p.m. FX

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 10 p.m. Paramount

The Ides of March (2011) 10 p.m. TMC

The Negotiator (1998) 11:05 p.m. Encore

At the Circus (1939) 11:15 p.m. TCM