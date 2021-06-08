What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘America’s Book of Secrets’; the season finale of New Amsterdam’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Auditions continue. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Cisco and Kamilla (Carlos Valdes, Victoria Park) tell everyone they are leaving Central City, but then the team must join together one final time to save the city. Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Jesse L. Martin also star in this new episode of the superhero action series. 8 p.m. The CW

LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Superman & Lois Lois, Chrissy and Clark (Elizabeth Tulloch, Sofia Hasmik and Tyler Hoechlin) try to figure out why Smallville is so important to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). 9 p.m. The CW

Chopped The chefs try to make trendy foods from the 1990s appetizing for a new era. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Leah (Courtney Nichole) struggles to fit in at the Pleasant Days assisted living facility. 9:30 p.m. BET

New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) is ready to turn the hospital upside down after he misplaces his wedding ring in the season finale of the medical drama. Also, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) gets an exciting offer, while Iggy (Tyler Labine) ponders a major life change. Janet Montgomery and Freema Agyeman also star, with guest star Shiva Kalaiselvan. 10 p.m. NBC

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX

America’s Book of Secrets This new episode of the documentary series looks back to 1962, when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. criticized the FBI for declining to prosecute white supremacists who’d burned down Black churches in Georgia. Then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover took it as a personal attack and embarked on a vendetta against the civil rights leader. Lance Reddick hosts. 10 p.m. History

SPORTS

Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Kansas City Royals visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship finals, Game 2, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Gina Yashere (“Cack-Handed: A Memoir”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Model Karlie Kloss; author Aviva Romm (“Hormone Intelligence”); author Samah Dada. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lin-Manuel Miranda; Tom Hiddleston; Zooey Deschanel. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Former President Clinton and author James Patterson (“The President’s Daughter”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael Peña; June Ambrose. 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Chef Jamika Pessoa; Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Jennie Garth (“Left for Dead: the Ashley Reeves Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Wilson Cruz; Marcela Valladolid; guest cohost Steven Weber. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dascha Polanco (“In the Heights”); Black Pumas perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Boom Clap”; Michael Douglas; Yvonne Orji; Ben Platt performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Garcelle Beauvais; Winnie Harlow; guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sarah Silverman. (N) 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Phoebe Dynevor; Sharon Van Etten. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Clive Owen; Ziwe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Hiddleston; Maya Erskine; Anna Konkle; Chiiild performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Bill Cowher; Carmen Christopher; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chelsea Handler; the Wallflowers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Emma. Autumn de Wilde, who made her feature film directorial debut with this 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a headstrong young woman in Regency-era England who can’t stop meddling in the lives of those around her. Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn and Miranda Hart also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax



Killerman Malik Bader’s (“Cash Only”) gritty 2019 crime thriller stars Liam Hemsworth as a Manhattan jeweler whose services at money laundering are much in demand. Emory Cohen and Diane Guerrero also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Family Man (2000) 8:25 a.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 9 a.m. AMC

The Negotiator (1998) 9:24 a.m. Encore

Seabiscuit (2003) 9:45 a.m. Sundance

Kate & Leopold (2001) 10 a.m. TMC

The Birdcage (1996) 10:55 a.m. Epix

World War Z (2013) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Talk to Me (2007) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Beetlejuice (1988) 1 p.m. Freeform

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:55 p.m. HBO

Knocked Up (2007) 2:30 p.m. MTV

The Namesake (2006) 2:36 p.m. Cinemax

Runaway Jury (2003) 3:41 p.m. Starz

The Bank Job (2008) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:30 p.m. Epix

Dunkirk (2017) 4:40 p.m. HBO

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5 p.m. Freeform

Two Weeks in Another Town (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

As Good as It Gets (1997) 5:03 p.m. Encore

RoboCop (1987) 5:30 p.m. TMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 7 p.m. Paramount

Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Showtime

Us (2019) 7:30 p.m. FX

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 8 p.m. Freeform

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. IFC

The Client (1994) 9 p.m. Ovation

Love and Monsters (2020) 9:45 p.m. Epix

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10 p.m. Paramount

Once (2006) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

Se7en (1995) 10:30 p.m. Syfy

Fargo (1996) 10:35 p.m. TMC

Argo (2012) 10:55 p.m. HBO

Walk the Line (2005) 11:33 p.m. Cinemax

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 11:35 p.m. Epix