What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Manifest’; ‘Rebel’ series finale

SERIES
Manifest In the two-hour season finale, after the Stones (Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Jack Messina and Luna Blaise) are reunited with Olive (Luna Blaise), they discover that Cal (Messina) has run away. J.R. Ramirez, Matt Long and Parveen Kaur also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Top Chef In teams of two the chefs blindly taste a dish created by guest judge Gabriel Rucker and then try to re-create it in this new episode. 8 p.m. Bravo
Keeping Up With the Kardashians An era in television programming ends as this unscripted series finishes its 20-season run with a finale in which the extended Kardashian family buries a time capsule to commemorate its years on the show. 8 p.m. E!
United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) is stressed when he goes a few days without any contact with his family in Afghanistan. Parker Young, Dean Norris, Elizabeth Alderfer, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Rebel Rebel’s (Katey Sagal) personal life becomes headline news and she must distance herself from the Stonemore Medical trial in the first of the final two episodes of the drama. In the finale, Rebel is joined by Cruz, Lana and Ziggy (Andy Garcia, Tamala Jones and Ariela Barer) to bring the case to a close. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC
CMT Campfire Sessions In the first of two premiere episodes of this performance series, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall gather round a campfire to perform songs and share stories. Kane Brown and his friends from Restless Road are featured in the second. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CMT
Restaurant: Impossible After a visit to Spring Hill, Fla., chef Robert Irvine checks in on T. Phillip’s in Glendora in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay discovers the rugged spirit and simplicity of cooking in coastal Portugal in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Cube Dwyane Wade hosts this new game show. 9 p.m. TBS
Clarice As Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) closes in on Alastor Pharmaceuticals, Lawson (recurring guest star Jen Richards) alerts the team that the company is about to be sold. Michael Cudlitz also stars with guest stars Peter McRobbie and Douglas Smith. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story Brockovich, the inspiration for the series “Rebel,” talks about her life as an environmental activist and visits the town of Hinkley, Calif., 25 years after her monumental legal case. 8 p.m. ABC
All of My Children: Reunion Road Trip Cast members of the classic soap opera “All My Children” reunite to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary and reminisce about its origins, most outrageous storylines and the series finale cliffhanger that left the fans wanting more. 9 p.m. E!
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. MLB; the Kansas City Royals visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. MLB
College Track and Field NCAA Division I Championships, from Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. SportsNet
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. ESPN
Women’s Soccer Summer Series: Portugal at United States, from BBVA Stadium in Houston, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today Kenan Thompson; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen; Wunmi Mosaku; Tory Johnson; Tomorrow X Together performs. (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Smits (“In the Heights”); Caroline Rhea. (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The View America Ferrera. (N) 10 a.m. ABC
The Wendy Williams Show Gary Owen (“The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2"). (N) 11 a.m. Fox
The Talk Guest cohosts Marcela Valladolid and Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 1 p.m. CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Paradise”; Paul Reiser; Molly Sims. (N) 2 p.m. NBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sean Hayes; Joshua Radin performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tig Notaro. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Momoa; Rose Byrne; Clairo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Power, USAID; Maroon 5 performs; Seth Rogen. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former President Bill Clinton and author James Patterson (“The President’s Daughter”); Wiz Khalifa; Jackson Browne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KPBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Josh O’Connor; Garbage performs; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. NBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Desus Nice and The Kid Mero; Mother Mother performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC
MOVIES
Sacrifice After his mother dies, a man and his pregnant wife (Ludovic Hughes, Sophie Stevens) return to his Norwegian island birthplace to claim an inheritance. Instead, they find a sinister cult that worships a dark deity that lives in the surrounding sea. Barbara Crampton also stars in this 2020 thriller. 10 p.m. Showtime
Till the Clouds Roll By (1946) 8 a.m. TCM
Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:12 a.m. and 8:55 p.m. Starz
Little Women (2019) 8:19 a.m., 10:10 and 11 p.m. Encore
The Way Back (2020) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 8:45 a.m. HBO
Arbitrage (2012) 9 a.m. TMC
The Pirate (1948) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Seabiscuit (2003) 11:45 a.m. AMC
Summer Stock (1950) Noon TCM
Blinded by the Light (2019) 12:18 p.m. Cinemax
Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:30 p.m. HBO
A Star Is Born (1954) 2 p.m. TCM
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 2:02 p.m. Starz
Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:15 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Moonlight (2016) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 2:47 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
The Cider House Rules (1999) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Lookout (2007) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Scary Movie (2000) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. TMC
Winter’s Bone (2010) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Role Models (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. USA
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
Grease (1978) 8 p.m. BBC America
Ad Astra (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Taxi Driver (1976) 8 p.m. TMC
Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9 p.m. Paramount
Scream (1996) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Revenant (2015) 11 p.m. FX
Pretty Woman (1990) 11:15 p.m. Bravo
The Hoodlum Priest (1961) 11:15 p.m. TCM
