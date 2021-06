Movies on TV this week: ‘Ordinary People’ on Epix’; The Philadelphia Story on TCM

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of June 13 - 19, 2021

The Exorcist (1973) TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:40 p.m.

The Ghost Goes West (1936) TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

Once (2006) Cinemax Fri. 12:19 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Tues. 5:40 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Sun. 10:58 a.m. AMC Fri. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Sun. 2:57 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Sun. 8:28 a.m.

The Southerner (1945) TCM Tues. Noon

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) TMC Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Wed. 5:42 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:51 a.m.

Topkapi (1964) TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

12 Years a Slave (2013) Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:45 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of June 13 - 19, 2021

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Another Stakeout (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. Noon

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Bravo Fri. 3:05 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:18 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Bravo Sun. 4:02 a.m.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Bravo Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11:56 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11:15 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:07 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Bravo Fri. 9:17 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) ★★ AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Bravo Thur. 1:02 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) ★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:24 a.m.

Midway (1976) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m.

The Monuments Men (2014) ★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (2018) Sundance Sat. 10 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 7:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

12 Years a Slave (2013) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:45 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of June 13 - 19, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Freeform Tues. 2 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Freeform Tues. 4 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9:21 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:23 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Encore Mon. 11 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:51 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:08 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:18 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:35 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ VH1 Thur. 11:35 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ POP Fri. 10 p.m. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ POP Sat. 3:30 a.m. POP Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:01 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:15 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 10 a.m. HBO Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Sat. 7:28 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 8 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Encore Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Syfy Sun. 5 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Mon. 4:16 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Sun. 2 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Sun. Noon

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 7:15 a.m. E! Sun. 12:45 p.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ TCM Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Showtime Sat. 5:40 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:06 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Freeform Sun. 12:10 p.m. Disney Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Mon. 11:41 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:27 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ TNT Sun. 7 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Sat. 5:10 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ MTV Tues. 5:55 p.m. MTV Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TNT Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Mon. Noon

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 2 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 10 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Sun. 3:58 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:40 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:59 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Sun. 5:39 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:11 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FXX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FXX Fri. Noon

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Showtime Mon. 9 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:25 p.m. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 5:40 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Encore Fri. 11:53 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:26 a.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:06 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Showtime Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:20 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 10:58 a.m. AMC Fri. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 4 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Wed. 8 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 8:28 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. Noon

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 7:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 5:42 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:51 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Sat. 5 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 10:35 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Starz Thur. 3:32 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:33 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ A&E Sat. Noon

XXX (2002) ★★ BBC America Thur. 10:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7 a.m.