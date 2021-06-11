What’s on TV Friday: ‘Charmed’ and ‘Dynasty’ on the CW; the season premiere of ‘Betty’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Charmed Mel, Macy and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must take on the Perfecti to save Mel in this new episode of the supernatural drama. Poppy Drayton and Rupert Evans also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Emergency Call A private plane crash in Alaska; a car stuck on the train tracks in Utah. 8 p.m. ABC

Dynasty With Fallon and Blake’s (Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show) new agreement in place, Fallon wants to make sure everyone knows who’s the boss in this new episode of the prime-time drama. 9 p.m. The CW

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri are making recipes sent by chefs who have been featured in past episodes and join them via video chat. On the menu is barbecue from Los Angeles, Thai dishes out of Phoenix and a lasagna from Minneapolis. 9 p.m. Food Network

Betty Kirt (Nina Moran) is on a quest while Indigo’s (Ajani Russell) grocery job isn’t cutting it in the season premiere. Dede Lovelace, Kabrina Adams and Rachelle Vinberg also star. 11 p.m. HBO

College Baseball NCAA Regional/Super Regional, 9 a.m. ESPN2

Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Texas Rangers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. ESPN

College Track and Field NCAA Division I Championships from Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. 5 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey Playoffs Conference Semifinal, 5 p.m. NBCSP

CBS This Morning TV host James Corden; actress Ellen Burstyn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jenna Bush Hager sky dives; the opening of the National Museum of the U.S. Army; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ava DuVernay; Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Shaggy, Sean Paul and Spice. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Zooey Deschanel (“The Celebrity Dating Game”); Daphne Rubin Vega (“In the Heights”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Michelle Buteau. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk James Brolin; Gina Yashere; Marcela Valladolid. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); Bryce Vine performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week The Biden administration’s foreign policy goals; President Biden’s trip to the U.K.; Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Guatemala. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Neil deGrasse Tyson; Rob Reiner. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kathryn Hahn; director Jon M. Chu; Polo G performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Che; Dave Chappelle; Cillian Murphy. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Mackie; Jean Smart. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; KSI, Yungblud and Polo G perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Shine a Light (2008) 8:05 a.m. Epix

The Revenant (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

Megan Leavey (2017) 11:27 a.m. Encore

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 11:30 a.m. VH1

Thelma & Louise (1991) Noon and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 1 p.m. FX

Wonder (2017) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Just Mercy (2019) 1:36 p.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 2 p.m. VH1

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4 p.m. FX

Pretty Woman (1990) 4:30 p.m. Bravo

Forrest Gump (1994) 4:30 and 8 p.m. VH1

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5:47 p.m. Starz

Grease (1978) 6 p.m. BBC America

Bridesmaids (2011) 7 and 10 p.m. Bravo

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 7 p.m. TNT

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 7:30 p.m. IFC

Ghostbusters (1984) 7:35 p.m. Syfy

Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Hunger Games (2012) 8 p.m. POP

Ghost (1990) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Breakfast Club (1985) 10 p.m. IFC

Dirty Dancing (1987) 10:57 p.m. Cinemax

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 11 p.m. Encore