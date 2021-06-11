What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ on Nickelodeon; ‘Vikings’ on History
SERIES
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi and the family plan a surprise for Terri in the Crocoseum. Also, Robert tends the zoo’s three new tiger cubs in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty There are unexpected outcomes for both families when an infestation at the nursery burrow forces a risky move with the youngest pups in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. BBC America
Vikings The first of two new episodes opens on election day in Kattegat, but some strangers arriving in the harbor may force an unexpected outcome in the voting. Meanwhile, lvar (Alex Høgh Andersen) gets a signal from Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) that his forces are ready to challenge Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky). In the second, Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) receives a hero’s welcome in Novgorod. 8 and 9 p.m. History
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) gets ready to return to Chicago in the season premiere of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPECIALS
145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Masters Agility Championship, 2 p.m. Fox; 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. FS1
Thrive Qith Pride Celebration KABC works with L.A. Pride to celebrate Pride month in Southern California. Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt host. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
2021 Roland-Garros Tennis Women’s final, 6 a.m. NBC
College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt versus East Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame versus Mississippi State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Arkansas versus North Carolina State, noon ESPN2; Louisiana versus Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona versus Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ESPN
PGA Tour Golf The Palmetto Championship at Congaree, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS
U.S. Olympic Trials Diving: Women’s springboard final, 1 p.m. NBC; Men’s platform final, 8 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Angels visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Texas Rangers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 5:30 p.m. ABC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America Chef Franklin Becker; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story This 2021 docudrama chronicles the ordeal of 17-year-old Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll), who was brutally attacked in 2006 and left to die in the woods. She was found 30 hours later with no memory of who attacked her or why. Jennie Garth also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Call to Spy Sarah Megan Thomas wrote, produced and stars in this 2019 historical drama, inspired by the accounts of three women who served as spies in World War II. Thomas stars as an ambitious American recruit with a wooden leg. Radhika Apte is cast as an Indian Muslim pacifist. Stana Katic takes the role of a spymistress who prepares her recruits to undermine the Nazi regime in France. Linus Roache also stars. 8 p.m. Showtime
The Baker’s Son A successful and talented baker (Brant Daugherty) hits an emotional slump that inevitably causes his work to suffer, but a rekindled relationship with his childhood friend and true love (Eloise Mumford) helps him rediscover his magic in this 2021 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 a.m. Starz
The LEGO Movie (2014) 9 a.m. Nickelodeon
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 9 a.m. and 9:50 p.m. POP
The Saint in New York (1938) 9 a.m. TCM
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 9:05 a.m. Epix
Jurassic Park (1993) 9:10 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. USA
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 9:20 a.m. Cinemax
Another Stakeout (1993) 9:30 a.m. IFC
The Loving Story (2011) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Buck Privates (1941) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 10:40 a.m. Freeform
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Paramount
Amistad (1997) 10:56 a.m. Cinemax
Crawl (2019) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 11:30 a.m. TBS
Stakeout (1987) Noon IFC
The Hunger Games (2012) Noon POP
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) Noon TCM
Bolt (2008) 12:40 p.m. Freeform
Meet the Parents (2000) 1 p.m. TNT
Forrest Gump (1994) 1 p.m. VH1
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:22 p.m. Paramount
Unstoppable (2010) 1:30 p.m. A&E
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 1:30 p.m. BET
RoboCop (1987) 1:45 p.m. TMC
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2:15 p.m. TBS
Ship of Fools (1965) 2:15 p.m. TCM
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2:58 and 9:30 p.m. Starz
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. CMT
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 3:30 p.m. POP
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
The Nutty Professor (1996) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Friday Night Lights (2004) 4:51 p.m. Starz
Tangled (2010) 4:55 p.m. Freeform
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 5 p.m. IFC
The Bad News Bears (1976) 5 p.m. MLB
Captain Phillips (2013) 5 p.m. Sundance
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5 p.m. TBS
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 5 p.m. TCM
Ghostbusters (1984) 5:05 p.m. Syfy
Knocked Up (2007) 6 p.m. Comedy Central
The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FX
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 (2014) 7 p.m. POP
Monsters University (2013) 7:05 p.m. Freeform
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. Sundance
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Bridesmaids (2011) 9 p.m. E!
It Could Happen to You (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
Frozen (2013) 9:35 p.m. Freeform
His Girl Friday (1940) 9:58 p.m. KVCR
Men in Black (1997) 10:45 p.m. Encore
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 11 p.m. AMC
Time After Time (1979) 11 p.m. TCM
