What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on The CW; ‘BBQ Brawl’ on Food Network
SERIES
Jeopardy! Savannah Guthrie begins her two-week turn as guest host of the questions-and-answers quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) puts extra pressure on himself and his teammates during their big game against Westlake. Also, Billy and Jordan (Taye Diggs, Michael Evans Behling) start to worry when Willie (guest star Brent Jennings) doesn’t show up for the
game as he promised in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette The gentlemen callers get an early morning wake-up call. Also, Katie and one lucky man go on a special camping date in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs must break down squid perfectly, which was the very first challenge in the unscripted competition’s history. 8 p.m. Fox
The Republic of Sarah High school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) organizes her small town to face a threat from corporate and government forces after a massive vein of a highly valuable mineral used in tech products is discovered under the community. Luke Mitchell, Megan Follows, Hope Lauren and Ian Duff costar in this new drama. 9 p.m. The CW
HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox
BBQ Brawl Eddie Jackson joins chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon as a team mentor for the launch of the second season of this outdoor cooking competition. Evaluating the efforts is a panel of judges who include barbecue legend Rodney Scott, chef Brooke Williamson and lifestyle expert Carson Kressley. 9 p.m. Food Network
In Treatment “Laila: Week 4" 9 p.m. HBO; “Brooke: Week 4" 9:30 p.m. HBO
Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Celebrity Dating Game Hannah Brown and Nicole Byer are guests in the premiere of this new spin on the classic show. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life The man who led the expedition to locate the wreckage of the Titanic reflects on his career. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
2021 Copa America Argentina versus Chile, 2 p.m. FS1; Paraguay versus Bolivia, 5 p.m. FS1
U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: qualifying heats, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 8 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame versus Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey Playoffs Conference semifinal: 5 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Andy Slavitt (“Preventable”); author Amanda Kloots. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyrese Gibson (“Fast & Furious 9"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Andy Slavitt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Singer Graham Nash; chef-author Gaby Dalkin. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Driver’s License”; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan; Hunter Fieri. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Debbie Allen; Madeline Brewer; guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Kitt Shapiro on her mother, Eartha Kitt. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Patton Oswalt. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Ilana Glazer; Jack Ingram; Miranda Lambert. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; H.E.R. performs; Dana Carvey. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Luke Wilson; Juno Temple; Marina; Stevie Nistor. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Saboteur An aircraft worker (Robert Cummings) goes on the run after being accused of causing a friend’s death. To clear himself he pursues to the top of the Statue of Liberty the actual culprit (Norman Lloyd, who is honored in a weeklong tribute). Priscilla Lane also stars. 5 p.m. TCM
Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall Filmmaker Katherine Fairfax Wright’s inspiring 2017 documentary follows singer and YouTube sensation Todrick Hall as he launches his most ambitious project to date: “Straight Outta Oz,” a full-scale, original musical about growing up gay in Texas and finding showbiz success. 9 p.m. Starz
The Cider House Rules (1999) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax
Matchstick Men (2003) 8:40 a.m. HBO
The Missing (2003) 8:58 a.m. Starz
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9:21 a.m. Encore
A Simple Favor (2018) 10:30 a.m. Lifetime
Out of Sight (1998) 11:18 a.m. Starz
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:30 and 7 p.m. MTV
Overlord (2018) 1 p.m. FXX
I, Tonya (2017) 1:45 and 11:30 p.m. Showtime
Bloody Sunday (2002) 2:10 p.m. Epix
EMMA. (2020) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Dreamgirls (2006) 2:55 p.m. HBO
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Instant Family (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX
Moneyball (2011) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Fargo (1996) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:16 p.m. Starz
Crash (2004) 4:27 p.m. Cinemax
A Simple Plan (1998) 5:55 p.m. Epix
First Cow (2019) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Working Girl (1988) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 6 p.m. Sundance
The Aviator (2004) 6:05 p.m. HBO
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Coming to America (1988) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Wall Street (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 p.m. FX
Limelight (1952) 8 p.m. TCM
Rob Roy (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
Basic Instinct (1992) 10:08 p.m. Cinemax
He Ran All the Way (1951) 10:30 p.m. TCM
As Good as It Gets (1997) 11 p.m. Encore
Courage Under Fire (1996) 11:52 p.m. Starz
