What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on The CW; ‘BBQ Brawl’ on Food Network

SERIES

Jeopardy! Savannah Guthrie begins her two-week turn as guest host of the questions-and-answers quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) puts extra pressure on himself and his teammates during their big game against Westlake. Also, Billy and Jordan (Taye Diggs, Michael Evans Behling) start to worry when Willie (guest star Brent Jennings) doesn’t show up for the

game as he promised in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette The gentlemen callers get an early morning wake-up call. Also, Katie and one lucky man go on a special camping date in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs must break down squid perfectly, which was the very first challenge in the unscripted competition’s history. 8 p.m. Fox

The Republic of Sarah High school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) organizes her small town to face a threat from corporate and government forces after a massive vein of a highly valuable mineral used in tech products is discovered under the community. Luke Mitchell, Megan Follows, Hope Lauren and Ian Duff costar in this new drama. 9 p.m. The CW

HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox

BBQ Brawl Eddie Jackson joins chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon as a team mentor for the launch of the second season of this outdoor cooking competition. Evaluating the efforts is a panel of judges who include barbecue legend Rodney Scott, chef Brooke Williamson and lifestyle expert Carson Kressley. 9 p.m. Food Network

In Treatment “Laila: Week 4" 9 p.m. HBO; “Brooke: Week 4" 9:30 p.m. HBO

Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Celebrity Dating Game Hannah Brown and Nicole Byer are guests in the premiere of this new spin on the classic show. 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life The man who led the expedition to locate the wreckage of the Titanic reflects on his career. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

2021 Copa America Argentina versus Chile, 2 p.m. FS1; Paraguay versus Bolivia, 5 p.m. FS1

U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: qualifying heats, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 8 p.m. NBC

Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame versus Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey Playoffs Conference semifinal: 5 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Andy Slavitt (“Preventable”); author Amanda Kloots. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyrese Gibson (“Fast & Furious 9"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Andy Slavitt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Singer Graham Nash; chef-author Gaby Dalkin. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Driver’s License”; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan; Hunter Fieri. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Debbie Allen; Madeline Brewer; guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Kitt Shapiro on her mother, Eartha Kitt. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Patton Oswalt. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Ilana Glazer; Jack Ingram; Miranda Lambert. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; H.E.R. performs; Dana Carvey. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Luke Wilson; Juno Temple; Marina; Stevie Nistor. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Saboteur An aircraft worker (Robert Cummings) goes on the run after being accused of causing a friend’s death. To clear himself he pursues to the top of the Statue of Liberty the actual culprit (Norman Lloyd, who is honored in a weeklong tribute). Priscilla Lane also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall Filmmaker Katherine Fairfax Wright’s inspiring 2017 documentary follows singer and YouTube sensation Todrick Hall as he launches his most ambitious project to date: “Straight Outta Oz,” a full-scale, original musical about growing up gay in Texas and finding showbiz success. 9 p.m. Starz

The Cider House Rules (1999) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax

Matchstick Men (2003) 8:40 a.m. HBO

The Missing (2003) 8:58 a.m. Starz

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9:21 a.m. Encore

A Simple Favor (2018) 10:30 a.m. Lifetime

Out of Sight (1998) 11:18 a.m. Starz

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:30 and 7 p.m. MTV

Overlord (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

I, Tonya (2017) 1:45 and 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Bloody Sunday (2002) 2:10 p.m. Epix

EMMA. (2020) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Dreamgirls (2006) 2:55 p.m. HBO

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Instant Family (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX

Moneyball (2011) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Fargo (1996) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:16 p.m. Starz

Crash (2004) 4:27 p.m. Cinemax

A Simple Plan (1998) 5:55 p.m. Epix

First Cow (2019) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Working Girl (1988) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 6 p.m. Sundance

The Aviator (2004) 6:05 p.m. HBO

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Coming to America (1988) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Wall Street (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 p.m. FX

Limelight (1952) 8 p.m. TCM

Rob Roy (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

Basic Instinct (1992) 10:08 p.m. Cinemax

He Ran All the Way (1951) 10:30 p.m. TCM

As Good as It Gets (1997) 11 p.m. Encore

Courage Under Fire (1996) 11:52 p.m. Starz

