What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mr. Inbetween’ on FX; ‘Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood’ on OWN

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Flash Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past to break free from a psychic prison. Also, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco (Carlos Valdes) but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in danger in this new episode of the superhero action series. 8 p.m. the CW

LEGO Masters The teams try to build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake. 8 p.m. Fox

Superman & Lois Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped The chefs have to cook with ingredients representative of foods we may be eating in the future, including insects. 9 p.m. Food Network

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) and Reginald (Damien Leake) compete for the affections of a new resident (Alretha Thomas). 9:30 p.m. BET

America’s Got Talent The auditions continue. 10 p.m. NBC

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Robert feeds 44 hungry gators and Bindi gets a heartbreaking update about her favorite zebra. Then Terri and Robert release a trio of rescued sea turtles in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Cruel Summer This mystery thriller finishes its first season with a finale that sees Jeannette (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate (Olivia Holt) heading for their day in court. 10 p.m. Freeform

Mr Inbetween Scott Ryan, Justin Rosniak and Chika Yasumura star in this new episode. 10 and 10:41 p.m. FX

Body Cam In the season premiere of this true crime clip show, a SWAT team tears down a house to arrest two brothers wanted for murder. 10 p.m. ID

SPECIALS

Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) joins Oprah Winfrey to host this new, two-hour Father’s Day special, which features conversations with everyday fathers, special messages from celebrity dads and special musical performances intended to celebrate Black fathers everywhere. Guests include John Legend, Kevin Hart and Dwyane Wade. 9 p.m. OWN

SPORTS

U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 8 p.m. NBC

Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP

WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky visit the Minnesota Lynx, 6 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Oprah book club announcement; Annie Murphy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Tina Fey; Alzheimer’s disease; a look back at the life of Sargent Shriver. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Salma Hayek; Ryan Reynolds; Rob Riggle; Hakeem Oluseyi; Cameron Hamilton; Lauren Speed. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Salma Hayek (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”); Annie Murphy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Rob Kenney; chef Gemma Stafford. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sean Hayes; Dr. Priyanka Wali; Ne-Yo; Mark Sanchez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Rita Moreno; Stacey Abrams; Angélique Kidjo performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Breathe Me”; Sherri Shepherd; Rob Riggle; Charles Melton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Salma Hayek (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”); ventriloquist Darci Lynne (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Martin Short. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Salma Hayek; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Jessie Ware. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Rita Moreno. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Owen Wilson; Betty Gilpin; Spice; Sean Paul; Shaggy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Wendy Williams; Paul Rabil; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden California Gov. Gavin Newsom; rap group Migos. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Never Rarely Sometimes Always Sidney Flanigan stars as a 17-year-old who runs into frustrating hurdles while seeking to terminate an unexpected pregnancy in this 2020 American-British drama written and directed by Eliza Hittman. Talia Ryder, Ryan Eggold and Théodore Pellerin also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Revolution Rent This new documentary from Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Álvarez follows Álvarez on a trip to Cuba, where he is to direct a stage production of the musical “Rent,” which will be the first Broadway musical production in Cuba produced by an American company in more than 50 years. 9 p.m. HBO

Dark Waters (2019) 8:10 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. TMC

Captain Phillips (2013) 9 a.m. AMC

Overlord (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10 a.m. Sundance

The Woman in White (1948) 10 a.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 10:13 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Encore

Instant Family (2018) Noon FX

Another Stakeout (1993) Noon IFC

Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:05 p.m. TMC

Hot Fuzz (2007) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Get Out (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

War Horse (2011) 1:30 p.m. HBO

The Canterville Ghost (1944) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Stakeout (1987) 2:30 p.m. IFC

Blood Father (2016) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

The Italian Job (2003) 2:32 p.m. Cinemax

The Birdcage (1996) 2:35 p.m. Epix

Night Shift (1982) 2:41 p.m. Encore

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 3 p.m. FXX

Blithe Spirit (1945) 3:15 p.m. TCM

No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Easy A (2010) 3:55 p.m. MTV

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Bounce (2000) 4:24 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Blues Brothers (1980) 5 p.m. IFC

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 6 p.m. Freeform

1917 (2019) 6 p.m. Showtime

The Bank Job (2008) 7 p.m. Ovation

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount

Silk Stockings (1957) 7 p.m. TCM

Bumblebee (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Little Mermaid (1989) 8 p.m. Freeform

Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. FS1

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC

Braveheart (1995) 9 p.m. Encore

Revolution Rent (2019) 9 p.m. HBO

The Harvey Girls (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Ruby Sparks (2012) 9:41 p.m. Cinemax

Scream (1996) 10 p.m. BBC America

