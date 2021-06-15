What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mr. Inbetween’ on FX; ‘Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood’ on OWN
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Flash Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past to break free from a psychic prison. Also, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco (Carlos Valdes) but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in danger in this new episode of the superhero action series. 8 p.m. the CW
LEGO Masters The teams try to build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake. 8 p.m. Fox
Superman & Lois Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW
From George Reeves to the new “Superman & Lois,” the superhero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, have thrived most on TV’s patient character development.
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped The chefs have to cook with ingredients representative of foods we may be eating in the future, including insects. 9 p.m. Food Network
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) and Reginald (Damien Leake) compete for the affections of a new resident (Alretha Thomas). 9:30 p.m. BET
America’s Got Talent The auditions continue. 10 p.m. NBC
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Robert feeds 44 hungry gators and Bindi gets a heartbreaking update about her favorite zebra. Then Terri and Robert release a trio of rescued sea turtles in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Cruel Summer This mystery thriller finishes its first season with a finale that sees Jeannette (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate (Olivia Holt) heading for their day in court. 10 p.m. Freeform
Mr Inbetween Scott Ryan, Justin Rosniak and Chika Yasumura star in this new episode. 10 and 10:41 p.m. FX
Review: Three Australian mysteries — ‘Dead Lucky,’ ‘Mr. Inbetween’ and ‘Mystery Road’ — worth a binge
Review: Three Australian mysteries — ‘Dead Lucky,’ ‘Mr. Inbetween’ and ‘Mystery Road’ — worth a binge
In the War of the Content Providers, product-hungry networks, beyond making their own original series have begun to look farther afield for reinforcements.
Body Cam In the season premiere of this true crime clip show, a SWAT team tears down a house to arrest two brothers wanted for murder. 10 p.m. ID
SPECIALS
Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) joins Oprah Winfrey to host this new, two-hour Father’s Day special, which features conversations with everyday fathers, special messages from celebrity dads and special musical performances intended to celebrate Black fathers everywhere. Guests include John Legend, Kevin Hart and Dwyane Wade. 9 p.m. OWN
SPORTS
U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 8 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP
WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky visit the Minnesota Lynx, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Oprah book club announcement; Annie Murphy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Tina Fey; Alzheimer’s disease; a look back at the life of Sargent Shriver. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Salma Hayek; Ryan Reynolds; Rob Riggle; Hakeem Oluseyi; Cameron Hamilton; Lauren Speed. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Salma Hayek (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”); Annie Murphy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Rob Kenney; chef Gemma Stafford. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sean Hayes; Dr. Priyanka Wali; Ne-Yo; Mark Sanchez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Rita Moreno; Stacey Abrams; Angélique Kidjo performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Breathe Me”; Sherri Shepherd; Rob Riggle; Charles Melton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Salma Hayek (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”); ventriloquist Darci Lynne (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Martin Short. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Salma Hayek; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Jessie Ware. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Rita Moreno. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Owen Wilson; Betty Gilpin; Spice; Sean Paul; Shaggy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Wendy Williams; Paul Rabil; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden California Gov. Gavin Newsom; rap group Migos. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Never Rarely Sometimes Always Sidney Flanigan stars as a 17-year-old who runs into frustrating hurdles while seeking to terminate an unexpected pregnancy in this 2020 American-British drama written and directed by Eliza Hittman. Talia Ryder, Ryan Eggold and Théodore Pellerin also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Another edition of your regular field guide to the world of movies in Los Angeles and beyond.
Revolution Rent This new documentary from Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Álvarez follows Álvarez on a trip to Cuba, where he is to direct a stage production of the musical “Rent,” which will be the first Broadway musical production in Cuba produced by an American company in more than 50 years. 9 p.m. HBO
Dark Waters (2019) 8:10 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. TMC
Captain Phillips (2013) 9 a.m. AMC
Overlord (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10 a.m. Sundance
The Woman in White (1948) 10 a.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 10:13 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Encore
Instant Family (2018) Noon FX
Another Stakeout (1993) Noon IFC
Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:05 p.m. TMC
Hot Fuzz (2007) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax
Get Out (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
War Horse (2011) 1:30 p.m. HBO
The Canterville Ghost (1944) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Stakeout (1987) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Blood Father (2016) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
The Italian Job (2003) 2:32 p.m. Cinemax
The Birdcage (1996) 2:35 p.m. Epix
Night Shift (1982) 2:41 p.m. Encore
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 3 p.m. FXX
Blithe Spirit (1945) 3:15 p.m. TCM
No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Easy A (2010) 3:55 p.m. MTV
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Bounce (2000) 4:24 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Blues Brothers (1980) 5 p.m. IFC
It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 6 p.m. Freeform
1917 (2019) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Bank Job (2008) 7 p.m. Ovation
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount
Silk Stockings (1957) 7 p.m. TCM
Bumblebee (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Little Mermaid (1989) 8 p.m. Freeform
Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. FS1
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC
Braveheart (1995) 9 p.m. Encore
Revolution Rent (2019) 9 p.m. HBO
The Harvey Girls (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Ruby Sparks (2012) 9:41 p.m. Cinemax
Scream (1996) 10 p.m. BBC America
What’s on TV This Week: Juneteenth with President Obama, an ‘iCarly’ reboot and more
What’s on TV This Week: Juneteenth with President Obama, an ‘iCarly’ reboot and more
TV highlights for June 13-19 include former President Barack Obama in a Juneteenth commemoration and Miranda Cosgrove in a reboot of her Nickelodeon series “iCarly.”
Movies on TV this week: June 13: ‘Ordinary People’ on Epix’; The Philadelphia Story on TCM; “The Godfather” and “The Godfather, Part II” on Paramount
Movies on TV for the entire week, June. 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of June. 13 - 19 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.