Watch an exclusive clip of Disney Junior’s ‘Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends’

Disney + is getting ready to launch the latest addition to its superhero lineup: “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers.

This series aims to immerse audiences in the adventures of a young Peter Parker (Benjamin Valic), Miles Morales (Jakari Fraser) and Gwen Stacy (Lily Sanfelippo) as they team up with young versions of other classic Marvel heroes including Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther. They even encounter iconic foes — their own age, of course — including Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Rhino.

The three youngster versions of these beloved characters work together as Team Spidey to protect their community and always save the day.

In the clip below, Doc Ock has been disturbing the peace, but fortunately the trio of heroes is there to make things right. Peter Parker and Miles Morales arrive at the scene first, then Gwen Stacy shows up to make sure Doc Ock knows they mean business.

× VIDEO | 01:03 Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends - exclusive clip

Before the series premieres, Disney will roll out 11 new shorts starting Monday to give fans a preview of the Spidey Team in action.

“Marvel’s Spidey” will debut Aug. 6 at 9:25 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and 7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Junior. It will also be available the same day for paying subscribers on streaming service Disney+