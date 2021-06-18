Guests on Sunday talk shows: Patrick Soon-Shiong and Kevin Merida on CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.); Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). Del. Danica Roem (D-Va. House of Delegates). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The Taliban after allied forces leave Afghanistan: Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for the Taliban Political Office. The Russian view of the Biden-Putin summit: Author Andrey Kortunov (“After the Storm: Post-Pandemic Trends in the Southern Mediterranean”). Elections in Iran: Vali Nasr, Johns Hopkins; Robin Wright, the New Yorker. Bringing an anthropologist’s eye to business, politics and the world: Author Gillian Tett (“Anthro-Vision: A New Way to See in Business and Life”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); critical care and pulmonary medicine specialist Dr. Pierre Kory; former Detroit police chief James Craig; Bill White, Buckhead City Committee; John Ratcliffe; candidate for Georgia governor Vernon Jones (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Fiona Hill, Brookings Institution. Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III. Author Daniel Pink (“When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing”). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Fiona Hill, Brookings Institution. Panel: Cornell Belcher; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Ashley Parker; Brad Todd. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Leah Wright Rigueur, Brandeis University; Glenn Loury. Panel: Rachel Scott; Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Laura Barrón-López, Politico. (N) 8 and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Former NFL player Greg Olsen. Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How misinformation moves from fringe websites to mainstream: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; author Jennifer Mercieca (“Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump”). The news media’s effort to get new videos of the Jan. 6 riot: Drew Shenkman; Katelyn Polantz. The nationalization of outrage: David French, the Dispatch. A joint interview with the owner and the new executive editor of the Los Angeles Times: Patrick Soon-Shiong and Kevin Merida. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Steve Krakauer, Fourth Watch; Larry Kudlow; Mike Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Karis Jagger and Fabienne Tobak(“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and special prosecutors Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher discuss the conviction of Derek Chauvin; members of the Oath Keepers discuss the attack on the Capitol; Japan’s Babe Ruth: Shohei Ohtani of the Angels. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
