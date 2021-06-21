What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Republic of Sarah’ on The CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
BBQ Brawl In the first of three new episodes airing tonight, 12 experienced BBQ pitmasters each create a single bite that captures their culinary identity. Bobby Flay, Eddie Jackson and Michael Symon each pick a team in this competition series. 7:30, 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
All American When Billy (Taye Diggs) forces Spencer and Frausto (Daniel Ezra, Noah Gray-Cabey) to get on the same page, the night takes an strange turn. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is excited to hang out with Layla (Greta Onieogou), but their night doesn’t go as planned either in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Former Bachelor Nick Viall helps the men share some of their personal stories before drama begins to boil over in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs must make brunch for 60 hungry Caesars Palace employees, fresh off the night shift, in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Mysteries of the Unknown In this new episode Don Wildman investigates the death of artist Vincent Van Gogh. 8 p.m. Travel
American Ninja Warrior (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Republic of Sarah Sarah (Stella Baker), the high school teacher turned activist, is faced with her first major challenge as a community leader when power to the entire town of Greylock is shut off. Luke Mitchell also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox
In Treatment “Laila: Week 5" and “Brooke: Week 5.” (N) 9 and 9:26 p.m. HBO
Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
The Celebrity Dating Game Carson Kressley seeks someone with a sense of humor and Iggy Azalea asks contestants how they would feel about dating someone significantly more famous than they are in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The new documentary about faith and healing, “Two Gods,” from filmmakers Zeshawn Ali and Aman Ali, follows a Black Muslim casket maker and ritual body-washer in New Jersey, as he takes two young men under his wing to teach them how to embrace life as they learn about the Islamic burial tradition. 10 p.m. KOCE
Grill of Victory Home cooks with a passion for barbecue go head to head with other backyard chefs vying to win the outdoor kitchen of their dreams in this new cooking competition. Host Sabin Lomac will be joined by a rotating panel of judges including Susie Bulloch, Darrell Ferguson, Tregaye Fraser and Christian Petroni. In the premiere the competitors take on Southern chicken and coastal cuisine. 10 p.m. Food Network
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark This continuation of the 2020 documentary series about writer Michelle McNamara’s obsessive investigation into the serial murderer she dubbed “The Golden State Killer” brings new revelations to light regarding the 1984 rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo in Oak Park, Ill., McNamara’s hometown. 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
2020 UEFA European Championship North Macedonia versus Netherlands, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Ukraine versus Austria, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Russia versus Denmark, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Finland versus Belgium, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
2021 Copa America Uruguay versus Chile, 2 p.m. FS1; Argentina versus Paraguay, 5 p.m. FS1
Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets, 2 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
2021 College World Series Game 6, 4 p.m. ESPN
U.S. Olympic Trials Track and Field: 4 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 8 p.m. NBC
NHL Hockey Playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Playoffs Conference final, 5:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning TV host Graham Norton; Chadwick Boseman’s brother Kevin Boseman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chloe Bailey performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann (“Blithe Spirit”); Billy Porter (“Pose”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton; Joy Bauer. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Taraji P. Henson; Titus Welliver; Debbie Matenopoulos. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Peyton Manning; Iain Armitage; Rosanna Pansino (“Baketopia”); Matt Stell performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cecily Strong; Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC); Hilary Rosen, SKDKnickerbocker; Rina Shah; Ann Stone. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Desi Lydic celebrates the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scarlett Johansson; Questlove; Gucci Mane; Pooh Shiesty. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; Lorde. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Salma Hayek; Jacqueline Novak; Kristina Schiano. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Hunt; Black Pumas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Russia House (1990) 8:27 a.m. Cinemax
Purple Noon (1960) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Clueless (1995) 8:40 a.m. HBO
First Reformed (2017) 9:10 a.m. TMC
Everest (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
Love in the Afternoon (1957) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 10:46 a.m. Encore
Friends With Benefits (2011) 11 a.m. AMC
Black Hawk Down (2001) 11 a.m. BBC America
Despicable Me (2010) 11 a.m. TNT
No Way Out (1987) 11:05 a.m. TMC
The Lookout (2007) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
The Kid Detective (2020) 11:26 a.m. Starz; 7:17 p.m. Starz
Drumline (2002) 11:54 a.m. HBO
Lady in White (1988) 11:59 a.m. Cinemax
Split (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX
The Night of the Iguana (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The Untouchables (1987) 1 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 p.m. TNT
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 1:20 p.m. Epix
The Breakfast Club (1985) 1:30 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. BBC America
Tenet (2020) 2:35 p.m. HBO
Matilda (1996) 3 p.m. Freeform
Midnight Lace (1960) 3 p.m. TCM
Young Adult (2011) 3:15 p.m. Epix
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
High Plains Drifter (1973) 4 p.m. Sundance
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 4:35 p.m. Showtime
Tootsie (1982) 4:55 p.m. Encore
Before Sunrise (1995) 4:56 p.m. Cinemax
Moon Over Miami (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
Before Sunset (2004) 6:38 p.m. Cinemax
Gidget (1959) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Freeform
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 p.m. FX; 10 p.m. FX
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount; 10 p.m. Paramount
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Jurassic Park (1993) 8 p.m. Syfy
Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (1953) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Key Largo (1948) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Kate & Leopold (2001) 10:30 p.m. TMC
