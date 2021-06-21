What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Republic of Sarah’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

BBQ Brawl In the first of three new episodes airing tonight, 12 experienced BBQ pitmasters each create a single bite that captures their culinary identity. Bobby Flay, Eddie Jackson and Michael Symon each pick a team in this competition series. 7:30, 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

All American When Billy (Taye Diggs) forces Spencer and Frausto (Daniel Ezra, Noah Gray-Cabey) to get on the same page, the night takes an strange turn. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is excited to hang out with Layla (Greta Onieogou), but their night doesn’t go as planned either in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Former Bachelor Nick Viall helps the men share some of their personal stories before drama begins to boil over in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs must make brunch for 60 hungry Caesars Palace employees, fresh off the night shift, in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Mysteries of the Unknown In this new episode Don Wildman investigates the death of artist Vincent Van Gogh. 8 p.m. Travel

American Ninja Warrior (N) 9 p.m. NBC

The Republic of Sarah Sarah (Stella Baker), the high school teacher turned activist, is faced with her first major challenge as a community leader when power to the entire town of Greylock is shut off. Luke Mitchell also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox

In Treatment “Laila: Week 5" and “Brooke: Week 5.” (N) 9 and 9:26 p.m. HBO

Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

The Celebrity Dating Game Carson Kressley seeks someone with a sense of humor and Iggy Azalea asks contestants how they would feel about dating someone significantly more famous than they are in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The new documentary about faith and healing, “Two Gods,” from filmmakers Zeshawn Ali and Aman Ali, follows a Black Muslim casket maker and ritual body-washer in New Jersey, as he takes two young men under his wing to teach them how to embrace life as they learn about the Islamic burial tradition. 10 p.m. KOCE

Grill of Victory Home cooks with a passion for barbecue go head to head with other backyard chefs vying to win the outdoor kitchen of their dreams in this new cooking competition. Host Sabin Lomac will be joined by a rotating panel of judges including Susie Bulloch, Darrell Ferguson, Tregaye Fraser and Christian Petroni. In the premiere the competitors take on Southern chicken and coastal cuisine. 10 p.m. Food Network

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark This continuation of the 2020 documentary series about writer Michelle McNamara’s obsessive investigation into the serial murderer she dubbed “The Golden State Killer” brings new revelations to light regarding the 1984 rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo in Oak Park, Ill., McNamara’s hometown. 10 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

2020 UEFA European Championship North Macedonia versus Netherlands, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Ukraine versus Austria, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Russia versus Denmark, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Finland versus Belgium, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

2021 Copa America Uruguay versus Chile, 2 p.m. FS1; Argentina versus Paraguay, 5 p.m. FS1

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets, 2 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

2021 College World Series Game 6, 4 p.m. ESPN

U.S. Olympic Trials Track and Field: 4 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 8 p.m. NBC

NHL Hockey Playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball Playoffs Conference final, 5:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning TV host Graham Norton; Chadwick Boseman’s brother Kevin Boseman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chloe Bailey performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann (“Blithe Spirit”); Billy Porter (“Pose”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton; Joy Bauer. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Taraji P. Henson; Titus Welliver; Debbie Matenopoulos. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Peyton Manning; Iain Armitage; Rosanna Pansino (“Baketopia”); Matt Stell performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cecily Strong; Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC); Hilary Rosen, SKDKnickerbocker; Rina Shah; Ann Stone. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Desi Lydic celebrates the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scarlett Johansson; Questlove; Gucci Mane; Pooh Shiesty. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; Lorde. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Salma Hayek; Jacqueline Novak; Kristina Schiano. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Hunt; Black Pumas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Russia House (1990) 8:27 a.m. Cinemax

Purple Noon (1960) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Clueless (1995) 8:40 a.m. HBO

First Reformed (2017) 9:10 a.m. TMC

Everest (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

Love in the Afternoon (1957) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 10:46 a.m. Encore

Friends With Benefits (2011) 11 a.m. AMC

Black Hawk Down (2001) 11 a.m. BBC America

Despicable Me (2010) 11 a.m. TNT

No Way Out (1987) 11:05 a.m. TMC

The Lookout (2007) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

The Kid Detective (2020) 11:26 a.m. Starz; 7:17 p.m. Starz

Drumline (2002) 11:54 a.m. HBO

Lady in White (1988) 11:59 a.m. Cinemax

Split (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX

The Night of the Iguana (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The Untouchables (1987) 1 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 p.m. TNT

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 1:20 p.m. Epix

The Breakfast Club (1985) 1:30 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. BBC America

Tenet (2020) 2:35 p.m. HBO

Matilda (1996) 3 p.m. Freeform

Midnight Lace (1960) 3 p.m. TCM

Young Adult (2011) 3:15 p.m. Epix

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

High Plains Drifter (1973) 4 p.m. Sundance

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 4:35 p.m. Showtime

Tootsie (1982) 4:55 p.m. Encore

Before Sunrise (1995) 4:56 p.m. Cinemax

Moon Over Miami (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

Before Sunset (2004) 6:38 p.m. Cinemax

Gidget (1959) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Freeform

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 p.m. FX; 10 p.m. FX

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount; 10 p.m. Paramount

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC

Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Jurassic Park (1993) 8 p.m. Syfy

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (1953) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Key Largo (1948) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Kate & Leopold (2001) 10:30 p.m. TMC

