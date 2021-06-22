What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘The Flash’ on The CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash When Ultraviolet (Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) tries to find her and change her heart in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) in this new episode. Elizabeth Tulloch and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Mysteries of Mental Illness An estimated one in four people struggles with some form of mental illness at some point during their lives, yet these disorders are often subject to widespread misconceptions and unwarranted social stigma. This new four-part series, premiering with two episodes and concluding Wednesday, documents efforts across generations to unravel mysteries of mental illness and give voice to Americans dealing with these issues. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Alton Brown is in charge of an extraordinary tournament where the competitors are in for shocking surprises. 9 p.m. Food Network
David Makes Man David (Kwame Patterson) is now a businessman in his 30s as this series returns for a second season. The new cast also includes Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Luttrell, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidell and Rodney Gardiner. 9 p.m. OWN
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET
College Bowl Some of the nation’s greatest collegiate rivalries compete in the ultimate battle of the brains to vie for academic scholarships in this new quiz show. Peyton Manning hosts. 10 p.m. NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem Raelle, Tally and Abigail (Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-finders as this supernatural drama returns for a second season. Lyne Renee also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform
Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX
America’s Book of Secrets The new episode “Inside Area 51" draws heavily from documents the CIA declassified in 2013 after decades of secrecy. 10 p.m. History
SPECIALS
2021 NBA Draft Lottery (N) 5:30 p.m. ESPN
2020-21 Lakers Plays of the Year (N) 8 p.m. SportsNet
SPORTS
Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
UEFA European Championship Czech Republic versus England, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Croatia versus Scotland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
2021 College World Series Game 8, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Samantha Bee; Ciara. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Giada De Laurentiis; Vin Diesel; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jessamyn Stanley; Ronan Farrow; Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Murphy (“Coming 2 America”); Chloë Grace Moretz (“Tom and Jerry”); sous vide cooking. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); track stars the Sheppard sisters. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”) gives advice to viewers; a woman fights food insecurity in her community. 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family George Lopez (“Walking With Herb”); Brandi Milloy. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show D.L. Hughley (“How to Survive America”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Miranda Cosgrove; Debbie Matenopoulos; Victor Cruz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “I Won’t Back Down”; Rose Byrne; Fortune Feimster. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Ludacris Bridges (“Fast & Furious 9"); James TW. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jordan Klepper tries to better understand the Trump supporters gathered at rallies and protests. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vin Diesel; Riley Keough; Modest Mouse performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wanda Sykes; Craig Melvin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Quentin Tarantino; Iliza Shlesinger; Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Graham Norton; Zosia Mamet; Brandon Taylor; Kristina Schiano performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Elizabeth Olsen; film director Edgar Wright. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Eighth Grade (2018) 8 a.m. TMC
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 8:21 a.m. HBO
Split (2016) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Twins (1988) 9 a.m. AMC; 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Moonlight (2016) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 9:30 a.m. and 9:32 p.m. Starz
How She Move (2007) 9:35 a.m. TMC
Tully (2018) 9:55 a.m. Cinemax
You Can’t Get Away With Murder (1939) 10 a.m. TCM
Blazing Saddles (1974) 10:45 a.m. AMC
Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform
Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) 11 a.m. Sundance
Queen & Slim (2019) 11:32 a.m. Cinemax
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Wall Street (1987) 1:47 p.m. Cinemax
The Kid Detective (2020) 2:59 p.m. Starz
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
Shrek 2 (2004) 3 p.m. Freeform
Slow West (2015) 3:05 p.m. TMC
Hot Shots! (1991) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Ordinary People (1980) 3:45 p.m. Epix
Executive Decision (1996) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax
Hoosiers (1986) 4 p.m. FS1
Kajillionaire (2020) 4:45 p.m. HBO
Jurassic Park (1993) 5:05 p.m. Syfy
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Way Back (2020) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
Cop Land (1997) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 7 p.m. Freeform
Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America
Doubt (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. IFC
First Cow (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
American Gangster (2007) 10:45 p.m. TNT
