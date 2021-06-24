What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Good Girls’ on NBC; final episode of ‘Conan’ on TBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Making It Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler get to know a new batch of makers as this arts-and-crafts competition returns for a new season. 8 p.m. NBC
You would have to be a most grumpy, dour, negative, naysaying, stubbornly unhappy, anti-life sort of person to turn up your nose at NBC’s “Making It,” a new competition series hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman that premieres Tuesday.
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren This new documentary comedy (adapted from a hit British comedy series called “Walk on the Wild Side”) presents a variety of creatures going about their lives in spectacular natural settings. Dubbed-in commentary imagines the inner thoughts of the featured creatures. Helen Mirren narrates. 8 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef The remaining chefs get an early wake-up call from host Padma Lakshmi to go dig for clams in this new episode. 8 p.m. Bravo
Beat Bobby Flay Wolfgang Puck makes his first-ever appearance on the culinary series, alongside Ted Allen (“Chopped”). 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al As Riley (Parker Young) struggles with acclimating to civilian life, Al and Vanessa (Adhir Kalyan, Kelli Goss) try to convince him to accept the assistance and benefits he earned for his military service in the comedy’s season finale. 8:30 p.m. CBS
CBS’s new sitcom came under fire for a 30-second trailer. But on closer inspection, the series deflates more stereotypes than it endorses.
Good Girls Things become more complicated for the women (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) under Rio’s (Manny Montana) thumb in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past while Kaleb and MG (Chris Lee, Quincy Fouse) go on their first official “superhero” mission together in the season finale. Jenny Boyd, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Leo Howard also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox
The Cube (N) 9 p.m. TBS
Clarice In the season finale, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is held captive in an abandoned animal-testing facility where trafficked women are being held against their will. Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) and Clarice’s team (Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Lucca De Oliveira and Nick Sandow) search for her as she tries to rescue the other women. 10 p.m. CBS
Review: ‘Clarice’ is more CBS procedural than ‘Silence of the Lambs.’ That’s not a bad thing
Review: ‘Clarice’ is more CBS procedural than ‘Silence of the Lambs.’ That’s not a bad thing
Though inspired by Jonathan Demme’s Oscar winner, CBS’ latest, with Rebecca Breeds as Agent Starling, finds its stride on more modest terrain: as a cop show.
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Impact With Gal Gadot The star of “Wonder Woman” hosts this new short-form documentary series that spotlights women working to improve their communities around the world, in such diverse settings as Brazil, Puerto Rico and four U.S. states. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNet L.A.
2021 Copa America Bolivia versus Uruguay, 2 p.m. FS1; Chile versus Paraguay, 5 p.m. FS1
2021 College World Series Game 10: Texas versus Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NHL playoffs The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. USA
NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN
WNBA The Washington Mystics visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
Sparks forward and Houston native Nneka Ogwumike shares thoughts on Juneteenth, which commemorates the day the last of the slaves were declared free.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brittney Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler (“Making It”); Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Russell Brand (“Revelation”); Steven Yeun (“Minari”); Buddy Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Retta; Victor Cruz guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “God Only Knows” with Carnie, Wendy, Lola and Brian Wilson; Amy Poehler; Masked Wolf. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Minnie Driver (“Cinderella”); Blake Shelton performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Conan (series finale) Jack Black. (N) 10 and 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Ozuna; Rojo Perez. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert Duvall; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Michael Cohen; the Isley Brothers; Snoop Dogg. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cena; Kristen Schaal; Kristina Schiano. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Liam Neeson; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Haunted Honeymoon (1940) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Crash (2004) 8:31 a.m. Cinemax
Apollo 13 (1995) 9:50 a.m. Encore
Having Wonderful Crime (1945) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Morris From America (2016) 10:30 a.m. TMC
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:50 a.m. Epix
The Long, Long Trailer (1954) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Captain Phillips (2013) 1 p.m. BBC America
Pretty in Pink (1986) 2 p.m. Freeform
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Salt (2010) 2:45 p.m. AMC
Mean Girls (2004) 2:50 and 10 p.m. VH1
The Family Way (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
War Horse (2011) 3:30 p.m. HBO
Steel Magnolias (1989) 3:34 p.m. Encore
Hitch (2005) 3:48 p.m. E!
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. BBC America
Inside Out (2015) 5:36 p.m. Encore
Basic Instinct (1992) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax
Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 6:55 p.m. Showtime
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
True Grit (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Full Monty (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. TMC
Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
Moneyball (2011) 8:45 p.m. Showtime
The Devil’s Own (1997) 9 p.m. Encore
The Birdcage (1996) 9:35 p.m. Epix
No Way Out (1987) 10 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
Violent Playground (1958) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Hellboy (2004) 10:55 p.m. Encore
Ghostbusters (1984) 11 p.m. Syfy
Amistad (1997) 11:37 p.m. Cinemax
TV highlights for June 20-26 include a Pride celebration with Demi Lovato and the return of the animated sci-fi comedy “Rick and Morty.”
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ 1934 and 1956; ‘Psycho’; ‘Rear Window’ on TCM
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ 1934 and 1956; ‘Psycho’; ‘Rear Window’ on TCM
Movies on TV this week: June 20: Alfred Hitchcock films on TCM’The Man Who Knew Too Much’ 1934 and 1956; ‘Psycho’; ‘Rear Window’; ‘The 39 Steps’; ‘Vertigo’
Movies on TV for the entire week, June. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of June. 20 - 26 in downloadable and printable PDF files
What’s on TV: Television listings
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.