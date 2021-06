Movies on TV this week: ‘Giant’ on TCM; ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’ on Syfy

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of June 27 - July 3, 2021

Alien (1979) Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1 a.m.

Aliens (1986) Syfy Fri. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 10 p.m.

All the President’s Men (1976) Cinemax Thur. 6:33 a.m.

American Graffiti (1973) Cinemax Mon. 4:12 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Thur. 2 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

Friendly Persuasion (1956) TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Glory (1989) Encore Sun. 11:32 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:51 a.m.

Harper (1966) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Encore Sun. 7:39 a.m. Encore Sun. 11:06 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:33 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Once (2006) Cinemax Mon. 2:44 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Starz Fri. 1:03 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) Starz Fri. 2:18 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Wed. 5:50 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) TMC Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of June 27 - July 3, 2021

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:25 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:40 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 12:01 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:15 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Fri. 2:32 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:02 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:32 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Detroit (2017) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 2 a.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:33 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:25 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Focus (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m. BBC America Thur. 4 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ IFC Tues. 5:49 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ E! Sun. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:40 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8:45 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:45 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Bravo Mon. 1:02 a.m. Bravo Sun. 3:03 a.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 a.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:55 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ TMC Sat. 6 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Street Kings (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of June 27 - July 3, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ FX Sun. 11 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Mon. 4 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Starz Sat. 3:42 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:34 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Syfy Fri. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 10 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ Cinemax Mon. 4:12 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:56 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 5 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 4:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 2 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ HBO Sun. 2:20 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TBS Sat. Noon

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:40 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ AMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Showtime Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ POP Sat. 8 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 12:01 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:15 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Fri. 2:32 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:02 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:32 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Cobra (1986) ★ KVEA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ BET Sun. 4 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Tues. 7 a.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 3:50 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8:15 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ TOON Mon. 8 a.m. TOON Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Sat. 3 p.m. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 2 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Fletch (1985) ★★ Starz Thur. 10 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:53 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Starz Sat. 7:13 a.m. Starz Sun. 12:54 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 5 p.m. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 7 p.m. BBC America Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ MTV Fri. 2:55 p.m.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Lifetime Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 2 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E! Tues. 8 a.m. E! Wed. Noon

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ TMC Sat. 6:35 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 6 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 4 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:56 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:48 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ AMC Sat. Noon AMC Sat. Noon

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 6:50 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Showtime Sun. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:50 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Starz Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Encore Mon. 8:57 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:51 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 4 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E! Sun. 2 p.m. E! Sun. 7 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ FXX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 7 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:25 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:35 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. Noon

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:49 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 8:50 a.m. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m. EPIX Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 5:03 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:05 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 4:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Starz Fri. 1:03 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Starz Fri. 2:18 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:10 a.m. Starz Fri. 10 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:41 a.m. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:17 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Starz Sat. 5:13 a.m. Starz Sat. 6 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Tues. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 12:58 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Thur. 5 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:50 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Tues. 2:27 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Starz Tues. 1:52 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Starz Sat. 10:55 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 1:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

