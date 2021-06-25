What’s on TV Friday: FX’s ‘The Choe Show’; the series finale of ‘Van Helsing’ on Syfy
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Charmed The Charmed ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must track down the Whispering Evil in the present in order to save the future in this new episode of the supernatural series. Rupert Evans also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Emergency Call (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Departure When an airliner disappears over the Atlantic, Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer) of the TSIB chooses Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) to lead the investigation, even though she’s still on bereavement leave, in the premiere of this mystery series that originally streamed on Peacock+. A second episode follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Syfy
Dynasty As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to work on expanding her business, she crosses paths with an old college friend in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 This new episode profiles socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs selections by Strauss, Wagner, Offenbach, Puccini and more from the Schonbrunn Palace Gardens. With tenor Jonas Kaufmann. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri are joined via video chat to prepare Cajun food from Los Angeles, sweet and savory crepes out of Las Vegas and empanadas from Denver. 9 p.m. Food Network
Dateline NBC The mother of a murder victim investigates whether police detectives did enough to try to solve the case. 10 p.m. NBC
The Choe Show In this new four-episode unscripted series, airing in its entirety tonight, artist David Choe literally and figuratively paints portraits of various celebrities, including Asa Akira, Kat Von D, Rafael Reyes, Will Arnett, Denzel Curry, Rainn Wilson, Neil Strauss, Erica Garza, Maya Erskine and Steve-O. 10, 10:42, 11:17 and 11:48 p.m. FX
Van Helsing Vanessa, Violet and Jack (Kelly Overton, Keeya King, Nicole Muñoz) face off with the Dark One (Tricia Helfer) in the ultimate battle to save humanity in the final episode of the vampire-hunting series. 10 p.m. Syfy
Beyond the CANVAS Members of the musical ensemble Ranky Tanky, singer Rhiannon Giddens and others discuss the power of music in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. KOCE
Betty Indigo (Ajani Russell) helps Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) take some photos in exchange for a favor, while Kirt (Nina Moran) gains notoriety. Dede Lovelace, Moonbear and Andrew Darnell also star. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards After airing on streaming platforms in recent years, the awards show returns to broadcast TV. Sheryl Underwood hosts. Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”) and Larry King are both honored posthumously. Drew Barrymore earned a nomination for her talk show, competing with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” 8 p.m. CBS
Christopher Lee Watts Lifetime takes a look at the case of the Colorado man convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters in 2013. Coverage begins with the documentary “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer: Enhanced Edition” and concludes with “Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts,” which describes a complex relationship between Watts, cellmate Dylan Tallman and clinical psychologist Christa Richello. 10 p.m. Lifetime
SPORTS
2021 College World Series Game 11, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Game 12, 4 p.m. ESPN
U.S. Olympic Trials Track and field, 2 p.m. NBCSP; women’s gymnastics, 8 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
Soccer The Orlando City SC visit Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m. FS1
NHL playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; H.E.R. performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tony Hale. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale (“Happily”); Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”); Mark Cuban. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor; Margaret Cho. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Da Brat (“The Chi”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Graham Norton; Victor Cruz guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Eva LaRue (“Finding Love in Quarantine”); three things needed before a divorce is official. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Casey Wilson (“The Wreckage of My Presence”); JP Saxe. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week (season finale) Voting rights bill in the Senate; infrastructure; policing, crime and gun violence; New York mayoral race: Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times; Eva McKend, Spectrum News; Mike Memoli, NBC; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Quentin Tarantino. Panel: Max Brooks, the Atlantic Council; author Dan Carlin (“The End Is Always Near”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Charlize Theron; Willie Nelson; Beabadoobee performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Juno Temple; Marina; Stevie Nistor. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Former President Barack Obama; Kelly Rowland performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Independence Day (1996) 8 a.m. HBO
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 9 a.m. Showtime
The World’s End (2013) 10:32 a.m. Syfy
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:34 a.m. Encore
Arachnophobia (1990) 11 a.m. Epix
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 11 a.m. Showtime
The Thief Who Came to Dinner (1973) 11 a.m. TCM
Another Stakeout (1993) 11:05 a.m. IFC
A Better Life (2011) 12:30 p.m. HBO
The Devil’s Own (1997) 12:42 p.m. Encore
The LEGO Movie (2014) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Ghostbusters (1984) 1:04 p.m. Syfy
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 1:14 p.m. Starz
Stakeout (1987) 1:34 p.m. IFC
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. TMC
The Family Man (2000) 2:10 p.m. HBO
Trading Places (1983) 2:37 p.m. Encore
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:58 p.m. BBC America
Hidden Figures (2016) 3 p.m. FXX
The League of Gentlemen (1960) 3 p.m. TCM
Pretty Woman (1990) 3:10 and 10:50 p.m. Bravo
Friday (1995) 3:58 and 6:30 p.m. E!
The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:02 p.m. IFC
Scary Movie (2000) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Hellboy (2004) 4:37 p.m. Encore
Clueless (1995) 5:20 p.m. HBO
Saint Maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix
Little Women (2019) 6:42 p.m. Encore
John Wick (2014) 7 p.m. USA
The Paleface (1948) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC
Titanic (1997) 9 p.m. Encore
The Bank Job (2008) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Fighter (2010) 9 p.m. Showtime
His Kind of Woman (1951) 9 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9 p.m. USA
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9 p.m. VH1
Queen & Slim (2019) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Birdcage (1996) 10 p.m. KCET
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:15 p.m. IFC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:57 p.m. Starz
Spring Breakers (2012) 11:30 p.m. TMC
