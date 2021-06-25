What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Sand Dollar Cove’ on Hallmark; ‘Vikings’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Vikings Marathon History channel wraps up the historical action series with a marathon that concludes with the final four new episodes: 3:45, 4:50, 5:50, 6:55, 8 and 9 p.m.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Complications arise after the birth of a giraffe in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty All three families of the meerkat clan struggle to survive during a bitterly harsh winter in this new episode. 8 p.m. BBC America

Departure (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Syfy

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan When the school does a hip-hop version of Shakespeare, Dylan (Young Dylan) is up for the lead role but is cast as an understudy in this new episode. (N) 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPECIALS

Year of the Black Woman This new special introduces a few of the women slated for the BET Awards. 8 p.m. BET

SPORTS

2020 UEFA European Championship Wales versus Denmark, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Italy versus Austria, 11:30 a.m. ABC

WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics visit the Dallas Wings, 10 a.m. CBS

PGA Tour Golf Travelers Championship: Third Round, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Golf; Noon CBS

2021 College World Series Games 13 and 14, 11 a.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m. BSW; the Kansas City Royals visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. FS1; the Chicago Cubs visit the Dodgers, 4 p.m. Fox

U.S. Olympic Trials Men’s Gymnastics, Final, 1 p.m. NBC; Track and Field, Finals, 9 p.m. NBC

MLS Soccer LAFC visits Sporting Kansas City, 2:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season finale) 8:30 p.m. KLCS

MOVIES

Alfred Hitchcock films TCM is hosting a marathon of movies from the master of suspense:

“The Wrong Man” (1956) 6 a.m.; “Saboteur (1942) 8 a.m.; “Torn Curtain” (1966) 10 a.m.; “North by Northwest” (1959) 12:15 p.m.; “Vertigo” (1958) 2:45 p.m. ; “The Birds” (1963) 5 p.m.; “Rear Window” (1954) 7:15 p.m.; “Shadow of a Doubt” (1943) 9:15 p.m.; Strangers on a Train (1951) 11:30 p.m. (continues through Sunday).

The Little Things Writer-director John Lee Hancock’s 2021 dark crime thriller stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as police detectives who are investigating a string of killings in 1990 Los Angeles. The trail of clues eventually takes them to a strange loner (Jared Leto). Chris Bauer, Terry Kinney and Natalie Morales also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story Lauren Lee Smith stars as the Idaho wife and mother who attracted national attention after her two children went missing in 2019. The discovery that she and her husband (Marc Blucas) are members of a “doomsday prepper” group sends investigators down a twisting road that spans five states and several suspicious deaths. Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl also star in this new TV docudrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Sand Dollar Cove Adapted from a novel by Nancy Naigle, this 2021 romance stars Aly Michalka as a project manager with a real estate development company who is sent to a quaint Connecticut coastal town to acquire beachfront property for a new resort, but the owner (Chad Michael Murray) refuses to sell without assurance that an old pier will be preserved. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9:38 a.m. Starz

Titanic (1997) 9:51 a.m. Encore

Wall Street (1987) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 11:30 a.m. TBS

Dazed and Confused (1993) 11:45 a.m. IFC

Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 4:30 p.m. Paramount

The Italian Job (2003) 12:32 p.m. Cinemax

American Pie (1999) 12:34 and 6:40 p.m. Bravo

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:48 p.m. Starz

Hidden Figures (2016) 1 p.m. FXX; 9 p.m. KMEX

Little Women (2019) 1:09 p.m. Encore

The Client (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1:30 p.m. TBS

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:30 p.m. VH1; 9:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:35 p.m. Showtime

A Most Wanted Man (2014) 1:45 p.m. Epix

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2 and 7 p.m. CMT

The Hunger Games (2012) 2 p.m. MTV

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 7 p.m. Paramount

John Wick (2014) 2:30 p.m. USA

About Last Night ... (1986) 3 p.m. TMC

Moneyball (2011) 3:05 p.m. Showtime

Finding Nemo (2003) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3:27 p.m. Encore

Unstoppable (2010) 4 p.m. A&E

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 4:15 p.m. Sundance

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4:30 p.m. USA

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

The Bad News Bears (1976) 5 p.m. MLB

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 5:15 p.m. MTV

Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO

We Were Soldiers (2002) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 5:40 p.m. Freeform

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:45 p.m. TBS

First Blood (1982) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

Grease (1978) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7 and 9:20 p.m. USA

Shrek 2 (2004) 7:45 p.m. Freeform

And Then There Were None (1945) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

The Little Things (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

The Blues Brothers (1980) 8 p.m. IFC

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:30 p.m. MTV

Stir Crazy (1980) 9 p.m. Encore

Sand Dollar Cove (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Karate Kid (1984) 9 p.m. Sundance

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:45 p.m. KVCR

The Way Back (2020) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax

Django Unchained (2012) 10:35 p.m. Showtime

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 11 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 11:30 p.m. MTV

