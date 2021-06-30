What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Nature: The Batman of Mexico’ on PBS; ‘The Bold Type’ series finale

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kung Fu After a case Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) is working on takes an unfortunate turn, Nicky (Olivia Liang) offers to help. Also, Ryan (Jon Prasida) works up the courage to introduce Joe (guest star Bradley Gibson) as his boyfriend to his parents. Zhilan and Kerwin (guest stars Yvonne Chapman, Ludi Lin) get a surprise visitor. Tzi Ma, Shannon Dang and Kheng Hua Tan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Press Your Luck Essential workers from Lexington, Ky., Santa Ana and Escondido compete. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Restaurateur and cookbook author Sherry Yard — one of America’s most influential pastry chefs — serves as guest judge in this new episode, which tests the home cooks’ baking skills in a tricky dessert challenge. Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez also are on the judging panel. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Nature David Attenborough narrates “The Bat Man of Mexico,” which follows ecologist Rodrigo Medellín as he tries to save the lesser long-nosed bat from extinction. This particular species of bat is a major pollinator of blue agave, the plant from which tequila is made. 8 p.m. KOCE

In the Dark Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz, Casey Deidrick) are on the lam in a desperate quest to stay one step ahead of Josh and Clemens (Theo Bhat, Matt Murray) in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants Lorraine Bracco, Ralph Macchio, Rosie O’Donnell and Paige Davis. 9 p.m. ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Gary (Chido Nwokocha) surprises Andi (Kj Smith) with a creative way to show his love, but those close to her have their doubts. 9 p.m. BET

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Card Sharks Contestants from Chicago, Temecula, Los Angeles and Mission Viejo. 10 p.m. ABC

The Encore The women in the supergroup try to put their drama aside and help Pamela record her gospel song in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

Advertisement

The Bold Type After processing big changes and making difficult decisions, Jane, Kat and Sutton (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy) are surprised to find their futures looking pretty bright in the finale of the workplace drama. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave Dave (Dave Burd) meets Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (himself) in this new episode. 10 p.m. FXX

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the New York Yankees

2021 College World Series Vanderbilt versus Mississippi State. Finals, Game 3. (If necessary). 4 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement

2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN

WNBA basketball The Las Vegas Aces visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

2021 Wimbledon Championships Second round, 3 a.m. ESPN.

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Logan Ury, Hinge. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Zac Brown Band performs; the life and legacy of Princess Diana. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michigan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin James (“The Crew”); Cynthia Erivo (“Aretha”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Marilyn Manson accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Singer Amy Grant discusses her heart surgery; chef Aaron May. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Drew Scott; Jonathan Scott; Deborah Norville; Bobby Bones. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Rolling in the Deep”; Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow; Annie Murphy; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”); Ilana Glazer (“False Positive”); guest host Wanda Sykes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (season finale) (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Dane DeHaan; Migos performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Harvey Keitel; Randall Otis. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Paulson; Frank Grillo; Lucy Dacus performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob McElhenney; Ryan O’Connell; Brian Frasier-Moore. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Model Heidi Klum; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Never Too Late (1965) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 9 a.m. AMC

The Abyss (1989) 9:15 a.m. Epix

The High Cost of Loving (1958) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Maggie’s Plan (2015) 11:22 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

Everest (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Rocketman (2019) 11:40 a.m. Epix

Ghost (1990) noon Sundance

Everything I Have Is Yours (1952) noon TCM

Advertisement

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 12:20 p.m. HBO

Dark Waters (2019) 12:35 p.m. TMC

True Grit (2010) 12:58 p.m. Cinemax

Mean Girls (2004) 1 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

A Most Wanted Man (2014) 1:45 p.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) 2 p.m. Freeform

I, Tonya (2017) 2 p.m. Showtime

Se7en (1995) 2:04 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Clueless (1995) 2:20 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. BET

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 3:35 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) 4 p.m. BBC America

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 4:10 p.m. IFC

Hot Fuzz (2007) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax

How She Move (2007) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Hold Back the Dawn (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

King Kong (2005) 5 and 10 p.m. TNT

Unforgiven (1992) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

Mystic Pizza (1988) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 6:20 p.m. Encore

Grease (1978) 7 and 9:30 p.m. BBC America

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

The Heiress (1949) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FXX

Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. Showtime

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 9:25 and 11:40 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:34 p.m. KVCR

The Fighter (2010) 10:35 p.m. Showtime

In This Our Life (1942) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Internal Affairs (1990) 11:50 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Advertisement