What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Nature: The Batman of Mexico’ on PBS; ‘The Bold Type’ series finale
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Kung Fu After a case Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) is working on takes an unfortunate turn, Nicky (Olivia Liang) offers to help. Also, Ryan (Jon Prasida) works up the courage to introduce Joe (guest star Bradley Gibson) as his boyfriend to his parents. Zhilan and Kerwin (guest stars Yvonne Chapman, Ludi Lin) get a surprise visitor. Tzi Ma, Shannon Dang and Kheng Hua Tan also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Press Your Luck Essential workers from Lexington, Ky., Santa Ana and Escondido compete. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Restaurateur and cookbook author Sherry Yard — one of America’s most influential pastry chefs — serves as guest judge in this new episode, which tests the home cooks’ baking skills in a tricky dessert challenge. Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez also are on the judging panel. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature David Attenborough narrates “The Bat Man of Mexico,” which follows ecologist Rodrigo Medellín as he tries to save the lesser long-nosed bat from extinction. This particular species of bat is a major pollinator of blue agave, the plant from which tequila is made. 8 p.m. KOCE
In the Dark Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz, Casey Deidrick) are on the lam in a desperate quest to stay one step ahead of Josh and Clemens (Theo Bhat, Matt Murray) in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants Lorraine Bracco, Ralph Macchio, Rosie O’Donnell and Paige Davis. 9 p.m. ABC
Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Gary (Chido Nwokocha) surprises Andi (Kj Smith) with a creative way to show his love, but those close to her have their doubts. 9 p.m. BET
The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV
Card Sharks Contestants from Chicago, Temecula, Los Angeles and Mission Viejo. 10 p.m. ABC
The Encore The women in the supergroup try to put their drama aside and help Pamela record her gospel song in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
The Bold Type After processing big changes and making difficult decisions, Jane, Kat and Sutton (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy) are surprised to find their futures looking pretty bright in the finale of the workplace drama. 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave Dave (Dave Burd) meets Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (himself) in this new episode. 10 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the New York Yankees
2021 College World Series Vanderbilt versus Mississippi State. Finals, Game 3. (If necessary). 4 p.m. ESPN2
2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN
WNBA basketball The Las Vegas Aces visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
2021 Wimbledon Championships Second round, 3 a.m. ESPN.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Logan Ury, Hinge. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Zac Brown Band performs; the life and legacy of Princess Diana. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michigan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin James (“The Crew”); Cynthia Erivo (“Aretha”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Marilyn Manson accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Singer Amy Grant discusses her heart surgery; chef Aaron May. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Drew Scott; Jonathan Scott; Deborah Norville; Bobby Bones. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Rolling in the Deep”; Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow; Annie Murphy; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”); Ilana Glazer (“False Positive”); guest host Wanda Sykes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (season finale) (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Dane DeHaan; Migos performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Harvey Keitel; Randall Otis. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Paulson; Frank Grillo; Lucy Dacus performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob McElhenney; Ryan O’Connell; Brian Frasier-Moore. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Model Heidi Klum; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Never Too Late (1965) 8:30 a.m. TCM
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 9 a.m. AMC
The Abyss (1989) 9:15 a.m. Epix
The High Cost of Loving (1958) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Maggie’s Plan (2015) 11:22 a.m. Starz
Everest (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Rocketman (2019) 11:40 a.m. Epix
Ghost (1990) noon Sundance
Everything I Have Is Yours (1952) noon TCM
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 12:20 p.m. HBO
Dark Waters (2019) 12:35 p.m. TMC
True Grit (2010) 12:58 p.m. Cinemax
Mean Girls (2004) 1 p.m. MTV
A Most Wanted Man (2014) 1:45 p.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 2 p.m. Freeform
I, Tonya (2017) 2 p.m. Showtime
Se7en (1995) 2:04 p.m. Syfy
Clueless (1995) 2:20 p.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. BET
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 3:35 p.m. Encore
The Karate Kid (1984) 4 p.m. BBC America
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 4:10 p.m. IFC
Hot Fuzz (2007) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax
How She Move (2007) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Hold Back the Dawn (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
King Kong (2005) 5 and 10 p.m. TNT
Unforgiven (1992) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
Mystic Pizza (1988) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 6:20 p.m. Encore
Grease (1978) 7 and 9:30 p.m. BBC America
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
The Heiress (1949) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FXX
Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. Showtime
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 9:25 and 11:40 p.m. IFC
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:34 p.m. KVCR
The Fighter (2010) 10:35 p.m. Showtime
In This Our Life (1942) 11:30 p.m. TCM
Internal Affairs (1990) 11:50 p.m. Epix
