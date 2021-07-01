What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Top Chef’ and ‘Top Chef Amateurs’ on Bravo

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Making It To embrace the theme of sharing, hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have the contestants create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap in this new episode of the unscripted arts and crafts series. 8 p.m. NBC

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren This new episode imagines that a field mouse is heavily into non-fungible tokens and that a bear is actually a divorced gym teacher. 8 p.m. ABC

Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef The finalists are challenged to cook the finest meal they’ve ever prepared in the season finale of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Bravo

Good Girls Rio (Manny Montana) gets fed up and takes action. Also, Dean (Matthew Lillard) forges an unexpected alliance with Stan (Reno Wilson). Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC

CMT Campfire Sessions Performers in this new episode include Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood and Keb’ Mo. 9 p.m. CMT

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Alone (N) 9:33 p.m. History

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Skyville Live Billy Gibbons performs. (N) 10 p.m. CMT

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay tries to unlock the culinary secrets of the Great Smoky Mountains. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Top Chef Amateurs Frequent “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons hosts this new half-hour spinoff which premieres with two back-to-back episodes. In each episode, two amateur chefs compete in challenges inspired by past “Top Chef” episodes. 10:30 and 11 p.m. Bravo

SPECIALS

Reunion Road Trip: Back in Scrubs Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison, who portrayed J.D. Dorian, Elliot Reid and Christopher Turk on the medical comedy that ran from 2001 to 2010 first on NBC, then on ABC — reunite for a quest to find Rowdy, the show’s taxidermied dog. With appearances from costars Judy Reyes and Robert Maschio. 9 p.m. E!

The Impractical Jokers Awards The “Jokers” (Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray) launch a new season of their raucous series with their own awards special immediately followed by the mockumentary “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” making its network premiere. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. BSW; regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Miami Marlins visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:40 p.m. ESPN

2021 Wimbledon Championships Second round, 11 a.m. ESPN; third round, 3 a.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Mexico, from Hartford, Conn., 4:30 p.m. FS1

NBA playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT

MLS Soccer Portland Timbers visit the Austin FC, 6:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman (“Armchair Expert”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Morning dance community Daybreaker; remembering Princess Diana; bestsellers with Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Director Questlove; chef Ryan Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Arsenio Hall (“Coming 2 America”); Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); John Corbett (“Rebel”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Travel expert Brian Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Mario Cantone (“And Just Like That”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Michael Bolton; Bill Fagerbakke; Deborah Norville and Akbar Gbajabiamila guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Healthier choices in the freezer aisle. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “She’s Got Rhythm”; Helen Hunt; Vella Lovell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Robin Wright; Fortune Feimster (“Sincerely Fortune”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (season premiere) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Wyatt Cenac; Dayglow performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Gaffigan; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Emma Corrin; Seventeen performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Nicole Byer. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Pratt; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Everest (2015) 9 a.m. FXX

The Good Lie (2014) 9 a.m. HBO

I, Tonya (2017) 9 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Showtime

The Little Foxes (1941) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Wonder Boys (2000) 10:34 a.m. Cinemax

Fargo (1996) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Mrs. Miniver (1942) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 12:35 p.m. TMC

Lost in Translation (2003) 12:51 p.m. Starz

Long Shot (2019) 1:30 p.m. E!

Runaway Jury (2003) 1:43 p.m. Encore

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 2 p.m. TCM

Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 2:40 and 10 p.m. VH1

I Love You, Man (2009) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

The Invisible Man (2020) 4:13 p.m. Cinemax

Erin Brockovich (2000) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Fury (2014) 5 p.m. AMC

The Aviator (2004) 5:05 p.m. HBO

Hell or High Water (2016) 8 p.m. AMC

The Natural (1984) 8 p.m. Epix

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8 and 10:15 p.m. Syfy

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 9 p.m. LOGO

Ant-Man (2015) 10 p.m. USA

Seabiscuit (2003) 10:20 p.m. Epix

Only the Brave (2017) 10:30 p.m. AMC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:42 p.m. Encore

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 11:15 p.m. HBO

