What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Top Chef’ and ‘Top Chef Amateurs’ on Bravo
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Making It To embrace the theme of sharing, hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have the contestants create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap in this new episode of the unscripted arts and crafts series. 8 p.m. NBC
Making It To embrace the theme of sharing, hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have the contestants create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap in this new episode of the unscripted arts and crafts series. 8 p.m. NBC
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren This new episode imagines that a field mouse is heavily into non-fungible tokens and that a bear is actually a divorced gym teacher. 8 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef The finalists are challenged to cook the finest meal they’ve ever prepared in the season finale of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Bravo
Top Chef The finalists are challenged to cook the finest meal they've ever prepared in the season finale of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Bravo
Good Girls Rio (Manny Montana) gets fed up and takes action. Also, Dean (Matthew Lillard) forges an unexpected alliance with Stan (Reno Wilson). Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Three working-class moms are driven toward a life of crime in NBC’s dramedy “Good Girls.”
Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC
CMT Campfire Sessions Performers in this new episode include Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood and Keb’ Mo. 9 p.m. CMT
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Alone (N) 9:33 p.m. History
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Skyville Live Billy Gibbons performs. (N) 10 p.m. CMT
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay tries to unlock the culinary secrets of the Great Smoky Mountains. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay tries to unlock the culinary secrets of the Great Smoky Mountains. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Top Chef Amateurs Frequent “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons hosts this new half-hour spinoff which premieres with two back-to-back episodes. In each episode, two amateur chefs compete in challenges inspired by past “Top Chef” episodes. 10:30 and 11 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
Reunion Road Trip: Back in Scrubs Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison, who portrayed J.D. Dorian, Elliot Reid and Christopher Turk on the medical comedy that ran from 2001 to 2010 first on NBC, then on ABC — reunite for a quest to find Rowdy, the show’s taxidermied dog. With appearances from costars Judy Reyes and Robert Maschio. 9 p.m. E!
NBC’s medical comedy stands out with creative writing and a likable cast.
The Impractical Jokers Awards The “Jokers” (Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray) launch a new season of their raucous series with their own awards special immediately followed by the mockumentary “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” making its network premiere. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU
The quartet behind truTV’s ‘Impractical Jokers,’ now in its ninth season, explain how they remade its style of humor to avoid COVID-19. (And getting punched.)
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. BSW; regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Miami Marlins visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:40 p.m. ESPN
2021 Wimbledon Championships Second round, 11 a.m. ESPN; third round, 3 a.m. ESPN
2021 Wimbledon Championships Second round, 11 a.m. ESPN; third round, 3 a.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Mexico, from Hartford, Conn., 4:30 p.m. FS1
NBA playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT
MLS Soccer Portland Timbers visit the Austin FC, 6:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman (“Armchair Expert”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Morning dance community Daybreaker; remembering Princess Diana; bestsellers with Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Director Questlove; chef Ryan Scott. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Arsenio Hall (“Coming 2 America”); Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); John Corbett (“Rebel”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Travel expert Brian Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Mario Cantone (“And Just Like That”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Michael Bolton; Bill Fagerbakke; Deborah Norville and Akbar Gbajabiamila guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Healthier choices in the freezer aisle. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “She’s Got Rhythm”; Helen Hunt; Vella Lovell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Robin Wright; Fortune Feimster (“Sincerely Fortune”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (season premiere) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Wyatt Cenac; Dayglow performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Gaffigan; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Emma Corrin; Seventeen performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Nicole Byer. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Pratt; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Everest (2015) 9 a.m. FXX
The Good Lie (2014) 9 a.m. HBO
I, Tonya (2017) 9 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Showtime
The Little Foxes (1941) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Wonder Boys (2000) 10:34 a.m. Cinemax
Fargo (1996) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Mrs. Miniver (1942) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 12:35 p.m. TMC
Lost in Translation (2003) 12:51 p.m. Starz
Long Shot (2019) 1:30 p.m. E!
Runaway Jury (2003) 1:43 p.m. Encore
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 2 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 2:40 and 10 p.m. VH1
I Love You, Man (2009) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
The Invisible Man (2020) 4:13 p.m. Cinemax
Erin Brockovich (2000) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Fury (2014) 5 p.m. AMC
The Aviator (2004) 5:05 p.m. HBO
Hell or High Water (2016) 8 p.m. AMC
The Natural (1984) 8 p.m. Epix
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8 and 10:15 p.m. Syfy
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 9 p.m. LOGO
Ant-Man (2015) 10 p.m. USA
Seabiscuit (2003) 10:20 p.m. Epix
Only the Brave (2017) 10:30 p.m. AMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:42 p.m. Encore
Reservoir Dogs (1992) 11:15 p.m. HBO
