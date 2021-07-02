What’s on TV Friday: ‘Dynasty’ on The CW; ‘Betty’ on HBO; NHL’s Stanley Cup Final on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Emergency Call (season finale) 8 p.m. ABC

Dynasty Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) brainstorming session with Blake (Grant Show) to create ideas for her business leads to a meeting with Corinne Simon (guest star Laura Leighton), who is both an SEC officer and a figure from Liam’s (Adam Huber) past. Sam Adegoke, Robert C. Riley, Elaine Hendrix and Michael Michele also star in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri is back on the road, heading for Houston first, where he checks out the rotisserie pork at a Greek diner. He also visits a poke place in Kahului, Hawaii, and a Mexican joint in San Francisco that makes everything from scratch. 9 p.m. Food Network

Betty Kirt (Nina Moran) recruits Shelby (Isabel Palma) to help with a mission and Indigo (Ajani Russell) is ready to consider doing anything to bring in some money, while Honeybear and Camille (Moonbear, Rachelle Vinberg) are having second thoughts. Dede Lovelace and Andrew Darnell also star. 11 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

2021 Copa America Switzerland versus Spain, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Belgium versus Italy, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

2021 Wimbledon Championships Third round: 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 and 5 a.m. ESPN

Soccer Peru ve2021 Copa Americaaraguay, 2 p.m. FS1; Brazil versus Chile, 5 p.m. FS1

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Baltimore Orioles visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

2021 Stanley Cup Final The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. NBC

WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces visit the Sparks, 7 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brian Kelly, the Points Guy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The United States Air Force Band performs; Edy Massih. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lady A performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mila Kunis (“Four Good Days”); David Oyelowo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rodney Scott; chef Ronnie Woo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mike Colter; Antonia Lofaso; Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show How to cash in on a hobby. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jay Pharoah (“Resort to Love”); Jon M. Chu. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week (season premiere) Supreme Court decisions; the infrastructure bills; masking guidance for people fully vaccinated for COVID-19; criminal charges against the Trump Organization: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season premiere) Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven talks about his 37 years of service to America, the capture of Saddam Hussein and the killing of Osama bin Laden. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:05 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Dave Bautista; Twenty One Pilots performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Quentin Tarantino; Iliza Shlesinger; Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Ewan McGregor; actress Casey Wilson. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Emily Blunt; Elle King performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Crisis Writer-director Nicholas Jarecki’s 2021 crime thriller interweaves three stories with the global opioid epidemic as a common backdrop. Gary Oldman stars as a university research scientist overseeing a study for a new drug, while Evangeline Lilly plays an architect and recovering Oxycodone addict whose teenage son has gone missing and Armie Hammer is an undercover DEA agent coordinating a massive sting. Greg Kinnear, Luke Evans and Martin Donovan costar. 9 p.m. Showtime

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Was Chuck Barris, the creator-producer of “The Dating Game” and “The Gong Show,” secretly an assassin for the CIA? That’s what he claimed in his autobiography, the source of this 2002 film directed by George Clooney, who has a supporting role. Sam Rockwell plays Barris. Drew Barrymore, Rutger Hauer and Maggie Gyllenhaal also star, and Julia Roberts has a cameo. 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Full Monty (1997) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

A Hidden Life (2019) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax

Heat (1995) 9:01 a.m. Encore

Fury (2014) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bravo

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 9:45 a.m. IFC

Darkest Hour (2017) 10:40 a.m. HBO

The Natural (1984) 11 a.m. Epix

Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) noon Showtime

The Bourne Identity (2002) noon Bravo

Only the Brave (2017) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Terms of Endearment (1983) 1:03 p.m. Starz

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) 1:20 p.m. TMC

Raising Arizona (1987) 1:45 p.m. IFC

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 2 p.m. FXX

Love & Basketball (2000) 2:30 and 10 p.m. VH1

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 2:32 p.m. Bravo

The Trouble With Angels (1966) 3 p.m. TCM

Hell or High Water (2016) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4 and 11:45 p.m. IFC

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 4 p.m. Showtime

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 4:15 p.m. Starz

Aliens (1986) 4:30 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Citizen Ruth (1996) 4:40 p.m. TMC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4:50 p.m. Encore

Harper (1966) 5 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man (2015) 5:30 p.m. USA

The Matrix (1999) 6 p.m. AMC

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. IFC

Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 7 and 9:57 p.m. TNT

Point Blank (1967) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:30 and 10 p.m. Bravo

Alien (1979) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

The Best Man (1999) 7:30 p.m. VH1

Some Like It Hot (1959) 8 p.m. KCET

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. POP

Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TBS

Mid90s (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. USA

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 9 p.m. AMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 9 p.m. Encore

Pitch Perfect (2012) 9 p.m. HBO

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Top Gun (1986) 10 p.m. Starz

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. POP

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 11:05 p.m. TMC

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

