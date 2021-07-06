What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Latino Experience’ on PBS; ‘College Bowl’ on NBC
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Auditions continue. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are judges and Terry Crews is the host. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Guest star David Ramsey reprises his former “Arrow” series role as John Diggle, who is back in Central City with a weapon he hopes will help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Also, the bond between Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) faces a critical test. Jesse L. Martin also stars with guest star Carmen Moore. 8 p.m. the CW
LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox
America’s Top Dog (N) 8 p.m. A&E
The Zoo: Bronx-Sized When the zoo’s alpha sea lion is in a rut the staff must move the rest of the herd to a new location. Later, an unruly king cobra is relocated from an exhibit to a holding pen. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox
The Latino Experience This new documentary series explores Latinx identity in contemporary America through a variety of short pieces. In the premiere, a little boy tries to help his ailing grandfather; a group of women grapple with life on the U.S.-Mexico border. Also, a company of LGBTQ dance couples is featured. Filmmakers include María Victoria Ponce, Sam Osborn, Alejandra Vasquez, Sarah Taborga, Alejandra López and Karina Lomelin Ripper. 9 p.m. KOCE
An Animal Saved My Life Fox sports broadcaster Curt Menefee hosts this new series, premiering with two episodes, showcasing acts of heroism performed by different members of the animal kingdom. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Engaged couple Curtis (LaVan Davis) and Laura (Quin Walters) start premarital counseling in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Chopped Alton Brown and his fans curate baskets that include a fermented Japanese dish and a strange banana product. 9 p.m. Food Network
David Makes Man David (Akili McDowell), now a rising businessman in his 30s, gets an opportunity that could be transformative for him and his community. 9 p.m. OWN
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Anastasia (Alretha Thomas) struggles with the loss of independence in this new episode when the crew suggests she shouldn’t drive anymore. 9:30 p.m. BET
College Bowl Crosstown rivals USC versus UCLA. Also, the University of Virginia battles Xavier University in this new episode of the collegiate quiz show hosted by Peyton Manning. 10 p.m. NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) is still struggling with her new role, but Raelle (Taylor Hickson) is ready to demonstrate her ability before the top brass. Tally (Jessica Sutton) starts to question the source of her disturbing dreams, and Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) and Scylla (Amalia Holm) hatch a scheme to infiltrate the enemy’s camp. 10 p.m. Freeform
Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX
America’s Book of Secrets Lance Reddick is the host. 10:03 p.m. History
SHARKFEST
When Sharks Attack Experts try to solve a mysterious rise in shark attacks in Florida’s waters. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Orca vs. Great White Off the coast of South Africa in 2017, orcas suddenly started hunting and killing great white sharks without any discernible “trigger.” This new documentary special follows New Zealand researchers as they seek clues as to whether this is likely to happen again. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
The Match Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson reunites with seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady for an epic round of golf against 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. From the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. 2:30 p.m. TNT and TBS; 5 p.m. TRU
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Boston Red Sox visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the New York Yankees visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. ESPN
2021 Copa America Semifinal, 6 p.m. FS1
2021 Wimbledon Championships Men’s quarterfinals, 5 a.m. ESPN and ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Danny Trejo; Jimmy Jam; Terry Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Riley Keough (“Zola”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Kristin Cavallari; Danny Trejo. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Danny Trejo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Richard Marx; Sam Richardson; Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Videos of house parties at rented homes; how a nursing assistant used insulin to kill patients. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us”; Jessica Grose, New York Times; Danielle Kartes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bobby Berk (“Queer Eye”); Lady A performs; Tichina Arnold; Beth Behrs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scarlett Johansson; Questlove; Graham Kay. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; Lorde. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Brendan Buckley. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael J. Fox; BTS performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8:35 a.m. Showtime
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC
Obsession (1949) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016) 9:46 a.m. Starz
Girls Trip (2017) 10:30 a.m. FXX
The Hole in the Ground (2019) 11 a.m. TMC
Bloody Sunday (2002) 11:25 a.m. Epix
The Earrings of Madame de ... (1953) 11:30 a.m. TCM
The Godfather, Part II (1974) Noon AMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:03 and 9 p.m. Encore
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 12:18 p.m. Starz
Wonder Boys (2000) 12:48 p.m. Cinemax
Elevator to the Gallows (1958) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Unforgiven (1992) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Atomic Blonde (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Breakfast Club (1985) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 3 p.m. TCM
In the Line of Fire (1993) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 4:30 p.m. AMC
‘71 (2014) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future (1985) 5 p.m. Freeform
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 5 p.m. FX
The Cincinnati Kid (1965) 5 p.m. TCM
The Crying Game (1992) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Long, Long Trailer (1954) 7 p.m. TCM
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 7:13 p.m. Encore
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Let Him Go (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
Fatal Attraction (1987) 8 p.m. TMC
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 9 p.m. TCM
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9:34 p.m. Starz
Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 9:39 p.m. Cinemax
Blue Velvet (1986) 10 p.m. TMC
RoboCop (1987) 10:25 p.m. Epix
Men of Honor (2000) 11:05 p.m. AMC
The Harder They Fall (1956) 11:15 p.m. TCM
