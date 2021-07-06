What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Latino Experience’ on PBS; ‘College Bowl’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Auditions continue. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are judges and Terry Crews is the host. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Guest star David Ramsey reprises his former “Arrow” series role as John Diggle, who is back in Central City with a weapon he hopes will help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Also, the bond between Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) faces a critical test. Jesse L. Martin also stars with guest star Carmen Moore. 8 p.m. the CW

LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox

America’s Top Dog (N) 8 p.m. A&E

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized When the zoo’s alpha sea lion is in a rut the staff must move the rest of the herd to a new location. Later, an unruly king cobra is relocated from an exhibit to a holding pen. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox

The Latino Experience This new documentary series explores Latinx identity in contemporary America through a variety of short pieces. In the premiere, a little boy tries to help his ailing grandfather; a group of women grapple with life on the U.S.-Mexico border. Also, a company of LGBTQ dance couples is featured. Filmmakers include María Victoria Ponce, Sam Osborn, Alejandra Vasquez, Sarah Taborga, Alejandra López and Karina Lomelin Ripper. 9 p.m. KOCE

An Animal Saved My Life Fox sports broadcaster Curt Menefee hosts this new series, premiering with two episodes, showcasing acts of heroism performed by different members of the animal kingdom. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Engaged couple Curtis (LaVan Davis) and Laura (Quin Walters) start premarital counseling in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Chopped Alton Brown and his fans curate baskets that include a fermented Japanese dish and a strange banana product. 9 p.m. Food Network

David Makes Man David (Akili McDowell), now a rising businessman in his 30s, gets an opportunity that could be transformative for him and his community. 9 p.m. OWN

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Anastasia (Alretha Thomas) struggles with the loss of independence in this new episode when the crew suggests she shouldn’t drive anymore. 9:30 p.m. BET

College Bowl Crosstown rivals USC versus UCLA. Also, the University of Virginia battles Xavier University in this new episode of the collegiate quiz show hosted by Peyton Manning. 10 p.m. NBC

Motherland: Fort Salem Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) is still struggling with her new role, but Raelle (Taylor Hickson) is ready to demonstrate her ability before the top brass. Tally (Jessica Sutton) starts to question the source of her disturbing dreams, and Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) and Scylla (Amalia Holm) hatch a scheme to infiltrate the enemy’s camp. 10 p.m. Freeform

Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX

America’s Book of Secrets Lance Reddick is the host. 10:03 p.m. History

SHARKFEST

When Sharks Attack Experts try to solve a mysterious rise in shark attacks in Florida’s waters. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Orca vs. Great White Off the coast of South Africa in 2017, orcas suddenly started hunting and killing great white sharks without any discernible “trigger.” This new documentary special follows New Zealand researchers as they seek clues as to whether this is likely to happen again. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

The Match Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson reunites with seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady for an epic round of golf against 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. From the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. 2:30 p.m. TNT and TBS; 5 p.m. TRU

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Boston Red Sox visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the New York Yankees visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. ESPN

2021 Copa America Semifinal, 6 p.m. FS1

2021 Wimbledon Championships Men’s quarterfinals, 5 a.m. ESPN and ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Danny Trejo; Jimmy Jam; Terry Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Riley Keough (“Zola”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Kristin Cavallari; Danny Trejo. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Danny Trejo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Richard Marx; Sam Richardson; Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Videos of house parties at rented homes; how a nursing assistant used insulin to kill patients. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us”; Jessica Grose, New York Times; Danielle Kartes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bobby Berk (“Queer Eye”); Lady A performs; Tichina Arnold; Beth Behrs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scarlett Johansson; Questlove; Graham Kay. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; Lorde. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Brendan Buckley. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael J. Fox; BTS performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8:35 a.m. Showtime

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC

Obsession (1949) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016) 9:46 a.m. Starz

Girls Trip (2017) 10:30 a.m. FXX

The Hole in the Ground (2019) 11 a.m. TMC

Bloody Sunday (2002) 11:25 a.m. Epix

The Earrings of Madame de ... (1953) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Noon AMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:03 and 9 p.m. Encore

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 12:18 p.m. Starz

Wonder Boys (2000) 12:48 p.m. Cinemax

Elevator to the Gallows (1958) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Unforgiven (1992) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Atomic Blonde (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Breakfast Club (1985) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 3 p.m. TCM

In the Line of Fire (1993) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 4:30 p.m. AMC

‘71 (2014) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future (1985) 5 p.m. Freeform

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 5 p.m. FX

The Cincinnati Kid (1965) 5 p.m. TCM

The Crying Game (1992) 6 p.m. Showtime

The Long, Long Trailer (1954) 7 p.m. TCM

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 7:13 p.m. Encore

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Let Him Go (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

Fatal Attraction (1987) 8 p.m. TMC

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 9 p.m. TCM

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9:34 p.m. Starz

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 9:39 p.m. Cinemax

Blue Velvet (1986) 10 p.m. TMC

RoboCop (1987) 10:25 p.m. Epix

Men of Honor (2000) 11:05 p.m. AMC

The Harder They Fall (1956) 11:15 p.m. TCM

