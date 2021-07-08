Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ is back with a reunion, and the trailer is already so messy

Netflix is continuing to milk the novelty of “Love Is Blind” for all it’s worth — and then some.

On Thursday, the streaming giant released the dramatic trailer for yet another reunion special featuring contestants from the first season of the absurdist reality series about young singles who fall in love without physically seeing one another.

“Some of us are still in love,” says Season 1 alum Diamond Jack in the preview. “But some of us are still searching.”

Joining Jack and others for the three-part “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” special are fan-favorite couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, as well as sweethearts turned nemeses Matthew Barnett and Jessica Batten.

Advertisement

“Going through the experiment, I really kind of crashed and burned in front of the world,” says Batten, who quickly spiraled after Barnett betrayed her and ultimately wed Amber Pike on the show.

Despite Batten’s not-so-subtle attempts to sabotage their relationship during production, Barnett and Pike stayed together and celebrated their second wedding anniversary in November.

Asked how he felt about reconnecting with Batten for the upcoming reunion episodes, Barnett smiles and says, “Next question.”

Thursday’s sneak peek also featured plenty of flashbacks to the first season: Speed and Hamilton sharing a kiss upon first sight; Batten ditching her top suitor, Mark Anthony Cuevas, at the altar; and Jack getting into a heated argument with ex-fiancée Carlton Morton after learning of his bisexuality.

“I’m still emotional about it so much time after,” Morton says in the trailer.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the messy freshman season of “Love Is Blind” premiered in February 2020, followed by an immediate reunion special that March reflecting on the highs and lows of each couple’s journey.

Advertisement

The addictive, experimental series ended up scoring two Emmy nominations for structured reality program and casting for a reality program in 2020.

“When we get the group together, it’s always a fun time,” Hamilton remarks at the end of the “After the Altar” trailer.

“I hope so,” Hamilton’s wife of two years, Speed, quips.

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” premieres July 28 on Netflix.