What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; Sharkfest on National Geographic
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Making It Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman task the makers with the biggest challenge ever in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and her classmates return to campus for their senior year of college as this “black-ish” spinoff returns. In the season premiere, the gang is in Mexico for a summer getaway. 8 p.m. Freeform
After starring in a ‘Grown-ish’ subplot where art met life, the Bailey sisters reflect on creating together — even while thousands of miles apart.
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Good Girls Rio (Manny Montana) inserts himself in the girls’ (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) new business and Agent Donnegan (Lauren Lapkus) gets a break in the case and returns to Detroit in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Driving the Border: Mile by Mile The conclusion of a look at the evolving conditions and economic and cultural issues at the heart of the border crisis. 9 p.m. Spectrum 1
Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Roswell: The Final Verdict (N) 10 p.m. Travel
Double Cross Detectives Candice and Ryan (Jasmine Burke, Darrin Dewitt Henson) have the evidence they need to arrest Erica in the season finale. Tremayne Norris, Jeff Logan, Faith Malonte and Lisa Renee’ Marshall also star. 10 p.m. WE
Backyard Bar Wars In this new unscripted comedy competition series, comic host Chris Distefano roasts the efforts of neighbors as they compete to create the most dazzling at-home bar on their block. 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
9021OMG — The Cast Tells All Matt Cohen hosts this one-hour special that looks back at the 2008-13 series “90210,” which was a reboot of the iconic Fox high school drama “Beverly Hills, 90210.” The special includes interviews with cast members AnnaLynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes. 9 p.m. The CW
The new “90210" is not your usual reboot. The stars share their thoughts on how “BH90210" compares with “Beverly Hills, 90210.”
SHARKFEST
When Sharks Attack Three shark attacks leave Galveston, Texas, desperate for answers. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Croc That Ate Jaws What happens when two of the deadliest and most efficient predators on the planet go head to head? 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins, 9 a.m. MLB and SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Washington Nationals visit the San Diego Padres, 8 p.m. MLB
2021 NBA Finals Game 2: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. ABC
2021 Wimbledon Championships Men’s semifinals, 5 a.m. Friday morning, ESPN
Roger Federer lost to Hubert Hurkacz, who will face Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon semifinals. Novak Djokovic will play Denis Shapovalov in the other semifinal match.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Behavioral scientist Logan Ury. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Debra Wattenberg; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Patina Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelsey Grammer (“The God Committee”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Neil deGrasse Tyson. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Rapaport (“Atypical”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Grant Show; Nischelle Turner; Bill Bellamy; Bobby Bones. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “The Chain”; Ryan’s World YouTube channel; the Young Entrepreneur Scholars program. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Regina Hall; Jimmie Allen; Parson James and JoJo perform; guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Momoa; hosted by Anthony Anderson. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Zoey Deutch; Conway the Machine; J.I.D. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; actress Katja Herbers. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Nick Kroll; Chiney Ogwumike; Macy Gray and the California Jet Club perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Graham Norton; Zosia Mamet; Brandon Taylor; Kristina Schiano performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Kal Penn; Josh Groban performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Human Capital Filmmaker Marc Meyers’ 2019 adaptation of a novel by Stephen Amidon chronicles the saga of two families whose lives intersect after their children begin a relationship. Liev Schreiber, Peter Sarsgaard and Marisa Tomei star with Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), Alex Wolff and Aasif Mandvi. 8 p.m. HBO
“Human Capital,” starring Marisa Tomei, Liev Schreiber, Alex Wolff, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, pivots on a tragic accident that upends the lives of two families.
The Hunt Hilary Swank plays the ringleader of an elite group that makes a sport out of pursuing so-called undesirables, but one target (Betty Gilpin) proves to be troublesom. Ike Barinholtz also stars. 9:45 p.m. HBO
Review: ‘The Hunt’ arrives after months of controversy, but the toothless satire loses its way
Review: ‘The Hunt’ arrives after months of controversy, but the toothless satire loses its way
A liberals versus conservatives exploitation epic, wrapped in controversy, that ultimately does not enthrall.
Enter the Dragon (1973) 9 a.m. AMC
They Won’t Believe Me (1947) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 9:47 a.m. Encore
Searching (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
Stand and Deliver (1988) 10:03 a.m. Cinemax
Love and Monsters (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix
A Better Life (2011) 11:47 a.m. Cinemax
13 Going on 30 (2004) 12:20 p.m. HBO
Open Water (2003) 2:05 p.m. Epix
The Fighter (2010) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Gangs of New York (2002) 3:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Dead Zone (1983) 3:25 p.m. Epix
The Woman in Black (2012) 4:40 p.m. TMC
The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. BBC America
Panic Room (2002) 6:05 p.m. Starz
Saint Maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Django Unchained (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime
Seven Psychopaths (2012) 8 p.m. TMC
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Pretty Woman (1990) 9 p.m. USA
Selena (1997) 10 p.m. Bravo
I Am Legend (2007) 10 p.m. Paramount
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11:15 p.m. HBO
The Chosen (1981) 11:17 p.m. Cinemax
What’s on TV This Week: July 4th celebrations, ‘SharkFest,’ ‘Black Widow’ and more
What’s on TV This Week: July 4th celebrations, ‘SharkFest,’ ‘Black Widow’ and more
TV highlights for July 4-10 include July 4th celebrations, Scarlett Johansson in “Black Widow” and the return of Nat Geo’s “SharkFest.”
Movies on TV this week, July 4: ‘Chinatown’ on TCM; ‘Goodfellas’ on BBC America; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Ovation; ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform
Movies on TV for the entire week, July. 4 - 10 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of July 4 - 10 in downloadable and printable PDF files
What’s on TV: Television listings
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.