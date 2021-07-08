What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; Sharkfest on National Geographic

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Making It Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman task the makers with the biggest challenge ever in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and her classmates return to campus for their senior year of college as this “black-ish” spinoff returns. In the season premiere, the gang is in Mexico for a summer getaway. 8 p.m. Freeform

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Good Girls Rio (Manny Montana) inserts himself in the girls’ (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) new business and Agent Donnegan (Lauren Lapkus) gets a break in the case and returns to Detroit in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Driving the Border: Mile by Mile The conclusion of a look at the evolving conditions and economic and cultural issues at the heart of the border crisis. 9 p.m. Spectrum 1

Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Roswell: The Final Verdict (N) 10 p.m. Travel

Double Cross Detectives Candice and Ryan (Jasmine Burke, Darrin Dewitt Henson) have the evidence they need to arrest Erica in the season finale. Tremayne Norris, Jeff Logan, Faith Malonte and Lisa Renee’ Marshall also star. 10 p.m. WE

Backyard Bar Wars In this new unscripted comedy competition series, comic host Chris Distefano roasts the efforts of neighbors as they compete to create the most dazzling at-home bar on their block. 10:30 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

9021OMG — The Cast Tells All Matt Cohen hosts this one-hour special that looks back at the 2008-13 series “90210,” which was a reboot of the iconic Fox high school drama “Beverly Hills, 90210.” The special includes interviews with cast members AnnaLynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes. 9 p.m. The CW

SHARKFEST

When Sharks Attack Three shark attacks leave Galveston, Texas, desperate for answers. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Croc That Ate Jaws What happens when two of the deadliest and most efficient predators on the planet go head to head? 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins, 9 a.m. MLB and SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Washington Nationals visit the San Diego Padres, 8 p.m. MLB

2021 NBA Finals Game 2: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. ABC

2021 Wimbledon Championships Men’s semifinals, 5 a.m. Friday morning, ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Behavioral scientist Logan Ury. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Debra Wattenberg; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Patina Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelsey Grammer (“The God Committee”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Neil deGrasse Tyson. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Rapaport (“Atypical”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Grant Show; Nischelle Turner; Bill Bellamy; Bobby Bones. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “The Chain”; Ryan’s World YouTube channel; the Young Entrepreneur Scholars program. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Regina Hall; Jimmie Allen; Parson James and JoJo perform; guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Momoa; hosted by Anthony Anderson. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Zoey Deutch; Conway the Machine; J.I.D. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; actress Katja Herbers. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Nick Kroll; Chiney Ogwumike; Macy Gray and the California Jet Club perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Graham Norton; Zosia Mamet; Brandon Taylor; Kristina Schiano performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Kal Penn; Josh Groban performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Human Capital Filmmaker Marc Meyers’ 2019 adaptation of a novel by Stephen Amidon chronicles the saga of two families whose lives intersect after their children begin a relationship. Liev Schreiber, Peter Sarsgaard and Marisa Tomei star with Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), Alex Wolff and Aasif Mandvi. 8 p.m. HBO

The Hunt Hilary Swank plays the ringleader of an elite group that makes a sport out of pursuing so-called undesirables, but one target (Betty Gilpin) proves to be troublesom. Ike Barinholtz also stars. 9:45 p.m. HBO

Enter the Dragon (1973) 9 a.m. AMC

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 9:47 a.m. Encore

Searching (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

Stand and Deliver (1988) 10:03 a.m. Cinemax

Love and Monsters (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix

A Better Life (2011) 11:47 a.m. Cinemax

13 Going on 30 (2004) 12:20 p.m. HBO

Open Water (2003) 2:05 p.m. Epix

The Fighter (2010) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Gangs of New York (2002) 3:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Dead Zone (1983) 3:25 p.m. Epix

The Woman in Black (2012) 4:40 p.m. TMC

The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. BBC America

Panic Room (2002) 6:05 p.m. Starz

Saint Maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Django Unchained (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime

Seven Psychopaths (2012) 8 p.m. TMC

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Pretty Woman (1990) 9 p.m. USA

Selena (1997) 10 p.m. Bravo

I Am Legend (2007) 10 p.m. Paramount

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11:15 p.m. HBO

The Chosen (1981) 11:17 p.m. Cinemax

