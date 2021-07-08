What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Big Brother’ on CBS; ‘Kung Fu’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother Host Julie Chen welcomes a new cast of houseguests to tonight’s 90-minute season premiere of the venerable unscripted series. 8 p.m. CBS

Kung Fu Nicky and Henry (Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu) follow a lead to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas, which puts them on a collision course with Zhilan and Kerwin (guest stars Yvonne Chapman and Ludi Lin). Meanwhile, Jin and Mei-Li (Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan) reach a big decision concerning the restaurant. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Vanessa Kai also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef The cooks must create a beef dish without knowing which cut of beef they will be cooking until the mystery box is opened by Michael Mina. 8 p.m. Fox

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

In the Dark When Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is suddenly all alone in an unfamiliar place, she begins to realize how helpless she is without her friends in this new episode of the drama. Brooke Markham and Morgan Krantz also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Zac (Devale Ellis) reveals his feelings for Fatima (Crystal Hayslett) to Karen (Ebony Obsidian) in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Dr. Pimple Popper (season finale) 9 p.m. TLC

Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg returns for this unscripted competition’s third season, now set in the Hawaiian Islands. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Card Sharks (season finale)10 p.m. ABC

Kitchen Crash Host Jeff Mauro welcomes three chefs to Paramus, N.J., where they ask homeowners to allow them to “shop” in their refrigerators for ingredients in a new episode of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

Dave The friendship of Dave and Elz (Dave Burd, Travis Bennett) is tested when they perform together at a bar mitzvah in this new episode. 10 p.m. FXX

Younger After six seasons on cable this hit sitcom jumped to the streaming platform Paramount+ for its seventh and final season, which is now airing on TV Land. The action in the season premiere picks up with Liza (Sutton Foster) considering Charles’ (Peter Hermann) proposal as Diana (Miriam Shor) embarks on her honeymoon. Hilary Duff also stars. 10 p.m. TV Land

SHARKFEST

When Sharks Attack An unusual rise in shark attacks near San Diego baffles investigators in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Shark Gangs For many years, the widely held scientific wisdom was that sharks are solitary predators, but this new nature special features scientists who have made the discovery that these apex predators sometimes hunt together in “gangs.” 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins, 4 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

2020 UEFA European Championship Semifinal: England versus Denmark, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBC

WNBA Basketball The Dallas Wings visit the Minnesota Lynx, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer LAFC visits the Austin FC, 6 p.m. BSSC; FC Dallas visits L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

2021 Wimbledon Championships Ladies’ semifinals, 5 a.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jason Derulo performs; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America David Harbour. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vivica A. Fox (“Keeping Up With the Joneses”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Jordan Davis; chef Daniel Green. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jaime Camil; Arielle Vandenberg; Debbie Matenopoulos. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show How prepackaged meals are made; supermarket jarred foods. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Scarlett Johansson; Jaren Lewison; Cassadee Pope performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show RuPaul; chef John Kanell; Saweetie; Loni Love. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Annie Murphy; Coldplay performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert Duvall. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Colin Farrell; Japanese Breakfast performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Harbour; Josh O’Connor; Garbage performs; Brendan Buckley performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Basketball player Zion Williamson; Years & Years perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Shiva Baby Rachel Sennott stars in this 2020 comedy as an aimless bisexual Jewish college senior whose personal life is a source of anguish for her parents (Fred Melamed, Polly Draper). The action unfolds in real time during a shiva at a relative’s house. Molly Gordon, Danny Deferrari, Dianna Agron and Jackie Hoffman also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 8:21 a.m. Starz

Locke (2013) 8:25 a.m. TMC

Defending Your Life (1991) 8:37 a.m. Cinemax

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

American Gangster (2007) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

A Quiet Place (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX

RoboCop (1987) 10:50 a.m. Epix

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 11:09 a.m. Encore

Enter the Dragon (1973) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Back to the Future (1985) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. MTV

First Cow (2019) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Zero Days (2016) 11:35 a.m. HBO

Atomic Blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Skyfall (2012) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Contact (1997) 1 p.m. Showtime

Men of Honor (2000) 2 p.m. AMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2 p.m. Freeform

The Invisible Man (2020) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2:21 p.m. Starz

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:30 p.m. MTV

Spontaneous (2020) 3 p.m. Epix

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Arachnophobia (1990) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America

Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1

Peyton Place (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Black Hawk Down (2001) 5:50 p.m. IFC

Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:05 p.m. HBO

Mid90s (2018) 6:30 p.m. TMC

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 6:32 p.m. Encore

Picnic (1955) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Meet John Doe (1941) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Perfect Storm (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Space Cowboys (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 9:40 p.m. TMC

East of Eden (1955) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Kajillionaire (2020) 9:50 p.m. HBO

Love and Monsters (2020) 10 p.m. Epix

The Fighter (2010) 11 p.m. AMC

