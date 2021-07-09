What’s on TV Friday: ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS; Sharkfest on National Geographic

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Secret Celebrity Renovation Nischelle Turner hosts this new summer series that gives celebrities from the worlds of sports, music and entertainment a chance to show their appreciation to someone who had a significant impact on their life by surprising them with a home renovation. Among the stars showing their gratitude in the first season will be Paula Abdul, Anthony Ramos, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Jason Cameron and Sabrina Soto are the renovation design team. In the premiere Wayne Brady returns to his roots in Orlando, Fla., to give his Aunt Lilly the home makeover of her dreams. 8 p.m. CBS

Gossip Girl Showrunner Joshua Safran developed this new update and reboot of his 2007-12 teen drama. This new series explores how social media has changed from the perspective of a new generation of entitled Upper East Side private-school students. Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind and Tavi Gevinson star. HBO Max any time, the premiere episode airs on The CW 8 p.m.

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Great Performances Gloria Estefan explores three of Brazil’s most influential cities and looks at the origins of its music. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith This new episode revisits the case of the South Carolina woman convicted in 1995 of murdering her two little boys by driving her car into a lake with the children strapped into their car seats. Alfred Rowe — a former correctional officer disciplined for having sex with Smith — and two of Smith’s former cellmates, Stephanie Hulsey and Christie Smith, offer fresh insights into Smith’s life behind bars. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Beyond the Canvas Mexican chef Gabriela Cámara discusses Mexico’s emergence as a global art center and the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s creative innovators. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Betty A Halloween party serves as a backdrop for some emotional revelations and hidden feelings. Moonbear, Rachelle Vinberg, Nina Moran, Dede Lovelace and Ajani Russell star. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

State of our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris (N) 8 p.m. BET

Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant A standup special taped at the Tempe Improv. 9 p.m. Showtime

SHARKFEST

When Sharks Attack: Deep Dives Shark attacks in the Bahamas. (N) 8 p.m. National Geographic

When Sharks Attack Sharks terrorize the coast of New South Wales, Australia. 9 p.m. National Geographic

World’s Most Dangerous Shark Many regard the great white shark as the scariest predator in the ocean, but oceanographer Jacques Cousteau regarded the oceanic whitetip to be the most dangerous of all sharks. This new documentary follows teams of experts as they take a deep dive into the world of these lesser-known sharks to reveal what makes this species deserve so much respect. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 5 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm visit the Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. ESPN

2021 Tour de France Stage 13: Nîmes to Carcassonne (Tape), 5 p.m. NBCSP; Stage 14: Carcassonne to Quillan (Live), Saturday, 5 a.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Duran Duran performs; Ocean Ramsey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Pitbull performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Daniel Radcliffe (“Miracle Workers”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Regina Hall. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Dermatologist Sandra Lee. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Michelle Buteau; Rabbi Steve Leder; Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adrienne Houghton; Tate McRae; BluPrint and Taylor Pierce; guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Foreign policy; withdrawal from Afghanistan; the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse; Jan. 6 insurrection; former President Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter and Facebook. Haiti: Moderator Yamiche Alcindor, who is Haitian American, discusses her coverage of the Caribbean nation. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kathryn Hahn; director Jon M. Chu; Polo G performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wanda Sykes; Craig Melvin. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:05 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Peyton Manning; Bowen Yang; Edgar Wright; Stevie Nistor performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracy Morgan; Kings of Leon perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Body Brokers Writer-director John Swab’s offbeat 2021 crime thriller stars Jack Kilmer and Alice Englert as junkies living in rural Ohio who have what they think is a random encounter with a stranger (Kenneth Williams). He offers to help them get clean and takes them to a facility in Los Angeles, but they are victims of fraud. Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Searching (2018) 8 a.m. FXX

Winter’s Bone (2010) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Dark of the Sun (1968) 9 a.m. TCM

Buried (2010) 10 a.m. FXX

The Truman Show (1998) 11 a.m. AMC

The Sunshine Boys (1975) 11 a.m. TCM

Obvious Child (2014) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Saint Maud (2019) 11:40 a.m. Epix

Antwone Fisher (2002) 12:15 p.m. HBO

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Little Women (2019) 12:43 p.m. Starz

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hustlers (2019) 1 p.m. TMC

Raising Arizona (1987) 1:45 p.m. IFC

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 2 p.m. BBC America

Moneyball (2011) 2:15 and 10 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Almost Famous (2000) 4 p.m. IFC

Stand by Me (1986) 4:30 p.m. Epix

Shrek 2 (2004) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Get Carter (1971) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6 p.m. E!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 6 p.m. Epix

Pretty Woman (1990) 6 p.m. USA

Clueless (1995) 6:20 p.m. HBO

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Runaway Jury (2003) 6:49 p.m. Encore

Grease (1978) 7 and 9:30 p.m. IFC

The Accidental Tourist (1988) 8 p.m. KCET

True Lies (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America

Body Brokers (2021) 8 p.m. Cinemax

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool (2016) 8 p.m. FX

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 8 p.m. POP

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. Syfy

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. TMC

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8:30 p.m. USA

Cape Fear (1991) 9 p.m. Encore

Chinatown (1974) 9 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:35 p.m. E!

Blazing Saddles (1974) 10 p.m. BBC America

Rocketman (2019) 10 p.m. Epix

American Gangster (2007) 10 p.m. VH1

Some Like It Hot (1959) 10:02 p.m. KCET

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 10:45 p.m. TNT

Total Recall (1990) 11 p.m. AMC

Spring Breakers (2012) 11:10 p.m. TMC

Ned Kelly (2003) 11:11 p.m. Encore

