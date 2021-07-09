What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The 2021 ESPYS’ on ABC; ‘Miss California Pageant’ on KTLA
SERIES
The Zoo: Bronx-Sized A freshwater crocs stops laying eggs. Also, a bison embryo makes a cross-country journey for a groundbreaking project and keepers train a coalition of cheetahs to walk the grounds of the zoo. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Alone and at extreme risk after being evicted, Sencha stays as close as she can to her family, hoping for a reprieve in the season finale of this nature documentary. Bill Nighy narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Dylan (Young Dylan) plays detective after an expensive vase is broken in the house. No one admits guilt and everyone is a suspect. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Miss California Pageant (N) 7 p.m. The CW
The 2021 ESPYS Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the awards ceremony returns to Microsoft Theatre after last year’s abbreviated format during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among this year’s field of nominees is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, nominated for best athlete — men’s sports and best NFL player. Maya Moore is honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. 8 p.m. ABC
SHARKFEST
When Sharks Attack: Deep Dives South Africa’s Western Cape is rocked by 27 shark attacks. 8 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
2021 Wimbledon Championships Ladies’ Singles championship, Gentlemen’s Doubles championship (Tape) 6 a.m. ESPN; Ladies’ Final (Tape) Noon ABC; Ladies’ Final (Tape) 10 p.m. ESPN2
PGA Tour Golf John Deere Classic, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; John Deere Classic, Third Round, Noon CBS
Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. FS1; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. Fox; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
Golf American Century Championship, Third Round, 11:30 a.m. NBC; PGA Tour, Third round Noon CBS; LPGA Tour, Third round, Noon Golf
2021 Copa America Argentina versus Brazil Final. 5 p.m. FS1
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A: Mexico versus Trinidad and Tobago. 7:30 p.m. FS1
2021 Tour de France Stage 15: Céret to Andorra la Vella, 191.5 km, mountain stage (Live) 3:30 a.m. NBCSP
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Sunday Talk Show Guests July 11: Mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) “Face the Nation” “Meet the Press” “This Week” “Fox News Sunday” “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
Judas and the Black Messiah Director and co-writer Shaka King’s 2021 biographical drama traces the complicated relationship between Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), an FBI informant, in late 1960s Chicago. Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Lil Rel Howery also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Framed by My Husband After a woman’s wealthy husband seems to be targeted by an extortionist she agrees to help him, but when the extortionist is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect in this new TV thriller. Christine Chatelain, Dan Payne and Rebecca Roberts star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Crashing Through the Snow Former spouses Maggie and Jeff (Amy Acker, Kristian Bruun) have stayed friendly since their divorce. But when Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), invites Maggie to an Aspen Christmas getaway with her and Jeff, Maggie feels like a third wheel until Kate’s brother (Warren Christie) shows up in this 2021 yuletide comedy, part of Hallmark’s “Christmas in July” event. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Embattled Loosely based on mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, director Nick Sarkisov’s 2020 sports drama stars Stephen Dorff as an MMA champion raised by an abusive father. Darren Mann, Colin McKenna, Karrueche Tran and Donald Faison also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8:05 a.m. E!
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8:25 a.m. TMC
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 8:40 a.m. and 9:55 p.m. Epix
48 HRS. (1982) 9 a.m. IFC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 a.m. Paramount
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Four Feathers (1939) 9 a.m. TCM
Ned Kelly (2003) 9:29 a.m. Encore
Logan (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
1917 (2019) 10 a.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11 a.m. Showtime
Raising Arizona (1987) 11:15 a.m. IFC
The Big Country (1958) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:40 a.m. E!
Don’t Breathe (2016) Noon FXX
Shrek 2 (2004) Noon Nickelodeon
Tombstone (1993) Noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 1 p.m. Showtime
Almost Famous (2000) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 2 p.m. Ovation
The Cooler (2003) 2:21 p.m. Cinemax
Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
The Good Lie (2014) 2:45 p.m. HBO
Cape Fear (1991) 2:49 p.m. Encore
Surf’s Up (2007) 3 p.m. KCOP
Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. A&E
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 3 p.m. TNT
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 3:30 p.m. POP
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:35 p.m. E!
The Accidental Tourist (1988) 4 p.m. KCET
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4:20 p.m. Epix
American Gangster (2007) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4:45 p.m. Syfy
True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Pale Rider (1985) 5 p.m. Ovation
The Wild One (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Set It Off (1996) 5 p.m. TMC
The Aviator (2004) 5:05 p.m. HBO
I Love You, Man (2009) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
Field of Dreams (1989) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 5:45 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:40 p.m. E!
The Thing (1982) 7:08 p.m. Encore
The Color Purple (1985) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:36 and 10:48 p.m. Bravo
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 8 p.m. AMC
Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. Discovery
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Framed by My Husband (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Space Cowboys (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. Syfy
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 8:48 p.m. TNT
Crashing Through the Snow (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Embattled (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime
Meet John Doe (1941) 9:55 p.m. KVCR
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:10 p.m. E!
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 10:30 p.m. FX
Long Shot (2019) 10:45 p.m. USA
Scarface (1983) 11 p.m. Sundance
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 11:22 p.m. Cinemax
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.