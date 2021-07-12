What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Beast Must Die’ on AMC; ‘Home Run Derby’ on ESPN; ‘Shark Week’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos begins his turn as host of the answers-for-questions quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC

All American As Jordan and Simone’s (Michael Evans Behling, GeffriMaya) big day approaches, they start to envision a future together. Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan and Monet Mazur also star in this new episode of the high school drama. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen Each chef prepares a different international dish in one-on-one heats. Also, Gordon Ramsay kicks a chef out of the kitchen. 8 p.m. Fox

The Republic of Sarah (N) 9 p.m. The CW

HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox

BBQ Brawl Team captains Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson see how well their teams have mastered the “low and slow” cooking techniques with challenging meat cuts in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes In this six-part documentary series Ronan Farrow shares interviews with whistleblowers, private investigators, fellow reporters and others conducted for his podcast and book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO

Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Celebrity Dating Game Nolan Gould and Gabriel Iglesias. 10 p.m. ABC

POV In the new documentary “Landfall,” filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo examines the troubled relationship between the United States and its territory of Puerto Rico following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria, which struck the island in September 2017. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Beast Must Die After police drop their investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son, a woman (Cush Jumbo) poses as a novelist and ingratiates herself with the family of the man she suspects is responsible (Jared Harris) and plots revenge in this new thriller. Billy Howle stars as a police detective investigating the incident. 10 p.m. AMC

Grill of Victory Host Sabin Lomac gives each of three contestants three grilling challenges: A budget-friendly meal, a fast food-inspired meal and a date-night dinner. 10 p.m. Food Network

Final Space (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS

SHARKFEST

Shark Attack Files This new documentary series features footage from actual attacks. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story The North Carolina teenager was 17 when she lost a leg and part of one hand in a bull shark attack during a family beach outing. In this new special shark experts examine details of that attack, looking for clues that might tell them what could be done to avoid such incidents in the future. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SHARK WEEK

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week: Sharkmania Tiffany Haddish hosts this new special launching this year’s event. 7 p.m. Discovery

Air Jaws: Going for Gold NFL sportscaster Chris Rose narrates this new special, which sees “Air Jaws” team members Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows and Enrico Gennari return to Seal Rock, off the cost of South Africa, to capture footage of shark breaches. 8 p.m. Discovery

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek “Star Trek” fan Josh Gates teams up with his childhood idol, William Shatner, for this new special where they visit shark-infested waters to learn more about the nature of fear by getting close to a voracious apex predator. 10 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C: Jamaica versus Suriname, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Costa Rica versus Guadeloupe, 6 p.m. FS1

2021 Home Run Derby Angels pitcher and hitting phenom Shohei Ohtani will be one of the favorites in the annual competition held this year in the thin air of Denver’s Coors Field, 5 p.m. ESPN

2021 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game 7 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristin Chenoweth (“Schmigadoon!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jenna Elfman. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Rachel Boston; chef David Codney. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Sharon Carpenter. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Martin Henderson; Jerry O’Connell; Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Patti LaBelle. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Tips for buying shrimp; hacks to avoid overcooked shrimp. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rosie Rios. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Hiddleston; Tig Notaro; GoldLink and Flo Milli perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan Michael-Key; Tones And I perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Scarlett Johansson; Noah Syndergaard; Charlie Benante performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristen Wiig; Annie Mumolo; Masego and Don Toliver perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9:15 a.m. AMC; 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Moneyball (2011) 10 a.m. Showtime

Pat and Mike (1952) 10 a.m. TCM

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10:09 a.m. and 10:31 p.m. Starz

Copycat (1995) 10:29 a.m. Encore

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 11 a.m. TNT

Carlito’s Way (1993) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

Friends With Benefits (2011) 11:45 a.m. AMC

Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Like Crazy (2011) Noon Epix

Bowfinger (1999) 12:10 p.m. HBO

American Gangster (2007) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Ghost (1990) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Grand Prix (1966) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 1:45 p.m. TNT

Ned Kelly (2003) 2:24 p.m. Encore

Casino (1995) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

In Good Company (2004) 2:37 p.m. Cinemax

Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. VH1

Mid90s (2018) 3:05 and 9:45 p.m. TMC

Point Break (1991) 3:45 p.m. HBO

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 4:32 p.m. TNT

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. Showtime

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 5 p.m. TCM

Flight (2012) 5:40 p.m. Epix

King Kong (1933) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Pulp Fiction (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Titanic (1997) 6:42 p.m. Starz

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 6:50 p.m. HBO

The Perfect Storm (2000) 7 p.m. AMC

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 p.m. FX

Doctor Strange (2016) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Cast Away (2000) 7:50 p.m. Freeform

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Blades of Glory (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 and 11 p.m. Syfy

Gone With the Wind (1939) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Paranormal Activity (2007) 9 p.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 9 p.m. Sundance

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Green Book (2018) 10 p.m. FX

The Godfather (1972) 11:03 p.m. AMC

The Master (2012) 11:10 p.m. TMC

