How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations

It’s that time of summer again: The nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning.

Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Hamilton,” “Blindspotting”) will unveil the 2021 nominations at 8:30 a.m. Pacific during a virtual event. The two Emmy winners will be joined by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

The announcement, revealing a fraction of the 119 Emmy categories this year, will be streamed live on emmys.com, and on the TV Academy’s social accounts, including YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Twitter.

The nominations recognize TV projects released between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021. There were more Emmy submissions than ever last year. You may remember it — or have blocked it out — as the year of the weirdest quarantine Emmys ever, which culminated in the CBC/Pop comedy “Schitt’s Creek” making a record-breaking showing and HBO’s “Succession” winning the top drama prize.

But continued slowdowns in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significantly fewer submissions across most categories this year. Still, our awards experts predict that Jason Sudeikis’ comedy “Ted Lasso” and the Netflix royal drama “The Crown” will sweep nominations in their respective categories Tuesday.

The limited-series categories are a bit more complicated, though, with any one of the following being edged out for the top prize, which is capped at five entries this year. Expect a lot of chatter — one way or another — about “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Underground Railroad,” “WandaVision,” “I May Destroy You,” “Small Axe,” “The Undoing,” “It’s a Sin,” “Genius: Aretha,” “Fargo” and “The Good Lord Bird.”

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 19. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+.