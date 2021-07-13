Key takeaways from the 2021 Emmy nominations

It’s Round 2 for an Emmy nomination day during the pandemic. Now that shows that likely brought you some comfort this year have been nominated by the Television Academy, here are some notable takeaways.
Netflix’s “The Crown” leads the pack with four nods as Disney+'s “WandaVision” scores Marvel its first Emmy nominations. It was also a good day for the teams behind HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” and Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.
Remember when the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. was ridiculed for calling the lightweight Netflix series “Emily in Paris” one of the best television comedies? Emmy voters either didn’t pay attention or were too busy marveling over Lily Collins’ designer outfits to care.
The HFPA has come under pressure for not having any Black members as well as allegations of ethical and financial lapses raised in a Times investigation.
‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez makes history
“Pose” went out with a bang Tuesday, earning a history-making Emmy nomination for star Mj Rodriguez — making her the first transgender performer to earn a nomination in a lead acting category.
“This is for my community,” a jubilant Rodriguez said on Instagram shortly after the nominations were announced. “I feel good. I feel thankful. This is what representation looks like. This is what it looks like. ... And we ain’t gonna stop.”
The cast and creatives of “Pose” were also quick to celebrate.
The Black experience is again center stage at the Emmys
Though the nominations were led overall by “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” “WandaVision” and “Ted Lasso,” many of those projects led by Black creators and performers were recognized by the TV academy in the major categories.
Leading them was HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” often compared to “Watchmen,” which scored top honors during last year’s Emmys. Another leading nominee was “I May Destroy You,” the provocative HBO series about a young influencer and author grappling with the trauma of sexual assault. “I May Destroy You” will face off in the limited series category with another high-profile series, Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad.”
In the highly competitive limited series field, other acclaimed series about Black history failed to break through.
The secret to one of TV’s best friendships
In speaking with The Times, a tearful Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham react to their nods for Apple TV+'s feel-good comedy “Ted Lasso,” which scored 20 total nominations.
They discussed how it’s not just a show but also a vibe as well as the secret behind their TV chemistry.
