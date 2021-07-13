Key takeaways from the 2021 Emmy nominations

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

“Pose” went out with a bang Tuesday, earning a history-making Emmy nomination for star Mj Rodriguez — making her the first transgender performer to earn a nomination in a lead acting category.

“This is for my community,” a jubilant Rodriguez said on Instagram shortly after the nominations were announced. “I feel good. I feel thankful. This is what representation looks like. This is what it looks like. ... And we ain’t gonna stop.”

The cast and creatives of “Pose” were also quick to celebrate.

