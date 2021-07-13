Aidy Bryant isn’t quite planning a wild party to celebrate her 2021 Emmy nominations

Aidy Bryant upped her Emmys game Tuesday, doubling her overall number of nominations with two 2021 nods for different TV series — one of which was recently canceled.

Up for Emmys in 2014 and again in 2018 in categories related to “Saturday Night Live,” Bryant was recognized this time around with nominations for lead actress in a comedy series, for Hulu’s “Shrill,” and supporting actress in a comedy series, for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“I’m completely shocked and overwhelmed to be nominated for both SNL and Shrill,” the 34-year-old said Tuesday in a statement. “I immediately thought of the cast, writers, and crew of both shows who helped me at every turn this year. With Shrill ending, this feels particularly meaningful to me, and to celebrate, I will pace around my apartment for the rest of the day.”

The third and final season of “Shrill” dropped on streamer Hulu in May. “SNL” has been running on NBC since 1975, with Bryant in the cast since 2012. Her 2018 nomination was also for supporting actress in that comedy series.

Bryant talked with The Times last year about what it meant to be a series lead on “Shrill,” rather than a member of the “SNL” troupe or working in her training ground, Second City in Chicago.

“There’s a lot of safety in numbers. There’s this kind of protection from scrutiny,” Bryant said. “‘Shrill’ has an incredible ensemble. But the idea of being the lead, and the face of it — here was a part of me, it was like, ‘Can I do this? Will I be able to?’ But now, heading into Season 2, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I can do this. I got this.’”

The Hulu series is based on “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman,” the bestselling memoir by Lindy West, who gained fame as a writer for the Stranger in Seattle. Bryant played journalist Annie Easton, a writer at a Portland alt-weekly who begins to find her unapologetic voice.

As for whether she’s planning to leave “SNL,” the sketch show she’s called home for years, Bryant told the Arizona Republic in May, “This is genuine — I’m not dodging. I don’t know. I really don’t know. And I kind of keep thinking I’ll have a moment of clarity where I feel like OK, it’s the time, or no, I need to stay. And I haven’t quite had that moment yet.”

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 19 on CBS.

Times staff writer Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this story.