Regé-Jean Page may have left ‘Bridgerton.’ But he got an Emmy nomination out of it

Emmy voters could not resist the wildly popular bodice-ripper “Bridgerton,” awarding the show 12 nominations, including best drama series.

Netflix’s period romance, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, also notched a nod for lead actor Regé-Jean Page, though his costar, lead actress Phoebe Dynevor, was left off the list of honorees. The show’s lush costume and production designs were honored as well.

The other drama series nominees were “The Boys,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “In Treatment,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “This Is Us.”

Breakout star Page will not be returning next season because his character’s story in the show’s source books has ended.

Page joins Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), previous winners Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Billy Porter (“Pose”), Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) and Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) among the nominated lead actors in a drama series.

“Bridgerton” is one of the most-watched shows in Netflix history and the most-watched debut of any of its originals, the streamer has said. It may be losing its leading man from Season 1, but not only is Season 2 on the way, there is also a spinoff in the works.

The show was snubbed by the Golden Globes but received two SAG nominations. For Page, 31, the Emmy nod is his first. Rhimes has three previous Emmy nominations with no wins, but was selected to the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2017.